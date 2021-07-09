Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 1960.1 Million By 2027, From US$ 576.6 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 19.1% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Smart lighting is a lighting technology designed for energy efficiency. This may include high efficiency fixtures and automated controls that make adjustments based on conditions such as occupancy or daylight availability. Lighting is the deliberate application of light to achieve some aesthetic or practical effect. It includes task lighting, accent lighting, and general lighting. A lighting control system is an intelligent network based lighting control solution that incorporates communication between various system inputs and outputs related to lighting control with the use of one or more central computing devices. Lighting control systems are widely used on both indoor and outdoor lighting of commercial, industrial, and residential spaces. Lighting control systems serve to provide the right amount of light where and when it is needed. Lighting control systems are employed to maximize the energy savings from the lighting system, satisfy building codes, or comply with green building and energy conservation programs. The term wireless smart lighting controls is typically used to indicate stand-alone control of the lighting within a space. This may include occupancy sensors, time clocks, and photocells that are hard-wired to control fixed groups of lights independently, and connected to the terminals with wireless standard protocols (Zigbee, Wifi, Bluetooth and etc.). US is the largest Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market with about 48% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 24% market share. The key players are GE Lighting, PHILIPS, TVILIGHT, Osram, Lutron, Telematics, Control4, Echelon, DimOnOff, Venture Lighting, Cimcon, Petra Systems, Honeywell, Murata, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Huagong Lighting, Zengge etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 26% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market The global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market size is projected to reach US$ 1960.1 million by 2027, from US$ 576.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market are Studied: GE Lighting, PHILIPS, TVILIGHT, Osram, Lutron, Telematics, Control4, Echelon, DimOnOff, Venture Lighting, Cimcon, Petra Systems, Honeywell, Murata, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Huagong Lighting, Zengge

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Zigbee, Wifi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave, Enocean

Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Industrial

TOC

1 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Overview

1.1 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Overview

1.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Zigbee

1.2.2 Wifi

1.2.3 Bluetooth

1.2.4 Z-Wave

1.2.5 Enocean

1.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wireless Smart Lighting Controls as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls by Application

4.1 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Industrial

4.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls by Country

5.1 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls by Country

6.1 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls by Country

8.1 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Business

10.1 GE Lighting

10.1.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 GE Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 GE Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

10.2 PHILIPS

10.2.1 PHILIPS Corporation Information

10.2.2 PHILIPS Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 PHILIPS Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 PHILIPS Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.2.5 PHILIPS Recent Development

10.3 TVILIGHT

10.3.1 TVILIGHT Corporation Information

10.3.2 TVILIGHT Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 TVILIGHT Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 TVILIGHT Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.3.5 TVILIGHT Recent Development

10.4 Osram

10.4.1 Osram Corporation Information

10.4.2 Osram Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Osram Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Osram Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.4.5 Osram Recent Development

10.5 Lutron

10.5.1 Lutron Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lutron Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Lutron Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Lutron Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.5.5 Lutron Recent Development

10.6 Telematics

10.6.1 Telematics Corporation Information

10.6.2 Telematics Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Telematics Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Telematics Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.6.5 Telematics Recent Development

10.7 Control4

10.7.1 Control4 Corporation Information

10.7.2 Control4 Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Control4 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Control4 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.7.5 Control4 Recent Development

10.8 Echelon

10.8.1 Echelon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Echelon Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Echelon Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Echelon Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.8.5 Echelon Recent Development

10.9 DimOnOff

10.9.1 DimOnOff Corporation Information

10.9.2 DimOnOff Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 DimOnOff Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 DimOnOff Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.9.5 DimOnOff Recent Development

10.10 Venture Lighting

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Venture Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Venture Lighting Recent Development

10.11 Cimcon

10.11.1 Cimcon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cimcon Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Cimcon Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Cimcon Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.11.5 Cimcon Recent Development

10.12 Petra Systems

10.12.1 Petra Systems Corporation Information

10.12.2 Petra Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Petra Systems Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Petra Systems Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.12.5 Petra Systems Recent Development

10.13 Honeywell

10.13.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.13.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Honeywell Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Honeywell Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.13.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.14 Murata

10.14.1 Murata Corporation Information

10.14.2 Murata Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Murata Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Murata Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.14.5 Murata Recent Development

10.15 Schneider Electric

10.15.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.15.2 Schneider Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Schneider Electric Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Schneider Electric Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.15.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.16 Legrand

10.16.1 Legrand Corporation Information

10.16.2 Legrand Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Legrand Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Legrand Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.16.5 Legrand Recent Development

10.17 Huagong Lighting

10.17.1 Huagong Lighting Corporation Information

10.17.2 Huagong Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Huagong Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Huagong Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.17.5 Huagong Lighting Recent Development

10.18 Zengge

10.18.1 Zengge Corporation Information

10.18.2 Zengge Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Zengge Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Zengge Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Products Offered

10.18.5 Zengge Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Distributors

12.3 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

