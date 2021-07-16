Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 2267.4 Million By 2027, From US$ 1090.5 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 10.7% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Wireless intrusion detection systems (WIDS) and wireless intrusion protection systems (WIPS) are used to continuously protect a wireless network and in some cases, a wired network, from unauthorized users. There are some basic differences between the two systems. In a WIDS, a system of sensors is used to monitor the network for the intrusion of unauthorized devices, such as rogue access points. In a WIPS, the system not only detects unauthorized devices, but also takes steps to mitigate the threat by containing the device and detaching it from the wireless network. WIDS and WIPS operate 24/7 and generally require no management or admin involvement. They guard the wireless local area network (WLAN) on a constant basis and listen to all radio traffic within the WLAN’s operating frequencies. There are many similarities between WIDS and WIPS, and most of the systems currently available fundamentally act as a WIPS because they are designed to detect and prevent wireless intrusion.The typical WIPS has three components: a server, a management console, and a collection of distributed sensors. The WIPS server can be either hardware- or software-based. The server performs system management and configuration tasks, signature, behavior and protocol analysis, as well as radio frequency (RF) spectrum analysis to detect intrusion.Signature analysis monitors traffic for patterns associated with known attacks, such as denial of service (DoS) and man-in-the-middle attacks. Behavior analysis looks for anomalies in message behavior such as the use of purposefully malformed management frames that allow an attacker to observe the network’s resulting behavior. This behavior may reveal flaws in security or application programming that would allow intrusion. While signature analysis looks for known attack patterns, behavioral analysis looks for anomalous patterns that could indicate a new attack. Behavioral analysis also compares historical usage metrics to anomalous traffic to indicate unusual traffic that may be an attempt to probe vulnerable systems. Protocol analysis is used to inspect and disassemble layer-2 information—the MAC protocol data unit (MPDU)—to discover anomalies in the frame header and trailer. Protocol analysis is also used to dissect the layer 3 to 7 data contained in the frame body, which contains the payload. This is referred to as the MAC service data unit (MSDU). Both the MPDU and MSDU data are analyzed for spurious data that could be leveraged to compromise the security or medium arbitration functions of the system.RF Spectrum analysis is used to monitor the frequency on which the system is operating for unwanted or damaging signals. A common DoS attack method is a transmitter continuously transmitting on the operating frequency, which can disable a Wi-Fi system. Bluetooth devices, baby monitors, and microwave ovens can be disrupted by 2.4-GHz systems. Better WIPS can do sophisticated signature analysis and identify these harmless sources of interferences and locate them for mitigation. One of the benefits of spectrum analysis is the ability to identify and locate sources of interference, whether malicious or otherwise. The key players are Cisco, IBM, Check Point, HP, Netscout, AirWave (Aruba), Extreme Networks, Fortinet, ForeScout, WatchGuard, Venustech, Topsec, Qihoo 360 and so on. Cisco and IBM are the top 2, with about 31% market shares. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market The global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market size is projected to reach US$ 2267.4 million by 2027, from US$ 1090.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market are Studied: Cisco, IBM, Check Point, HP, Netscout, AirWave (Aruba), Extreme Networks, Fortinet, ForeScout, WatchGuard, Venustech, Topsec, Qihoo 360

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Wireless Intrusion Detection Systems (WIDS), Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)

Segmentation by Application: Finance, Government, IT and Telecom, Health, Utilities, Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

About Us