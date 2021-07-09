QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Wireless Charging IC market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Wireless charging is the transmission of energy from a power source to a device without wires or cables. A wireless charging technology is comprised of two parts, a transmitter (the actual charging station itself) and a receiver (which is inside the device you are charging). Wireless Charging IC s are the core part of Wireless Charging technology. Global Wireless Charging IC key players include IDT, Texas Instruments, ADI/Linear Tech, NXP/Freescale, etc.Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 20%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 70%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, Receiver ICs is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Smart Phones and Tablets, followed by Wearable Electronic Devices, Automobile Devices, Medical Devices, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wireless Charging IC Market The global Wireless Charging IC market size is projected to reach US$ 11160 million by 2027, from US$ 2982 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.3% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Wireless Charging IC Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Wireless Charging IC Market are Studied: IDT, Texas Instruments, NXP/Freescale, ADI/Linear Tech, Qualcomm, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, On Semiconductor, Semtech, ROHM, Toshiba, Panasonic, Maxim, Generalplus, E-Charging Inc. (CPS), CVSMicro, Xiamen Newyea Tech, ZoneCharge, BOEONE, Celfras

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Wireless Charging IC market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Transmitter ICs, Receiver ICs

Segmentation by Application: Smart Phones and Tablets, Wearable Electronic Devices, Medical Devices, Automobile Devices, Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Wireless Charging IC industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Wireless Charging IC trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Wireless Charging IC developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Wireless Charging IC industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Wireless Charging IC Market Overview

1.1 Wireless Charging IC Product Overview

1.2 Wireless Charging IC Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Transmitter ICs

1.2.2 Receiver ICs

1.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wireless Charging IC Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wireless Charging IC Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Wireless Charging IC Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wireless Charging IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wireless Charging IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wireless Charging IC Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wireless Charging IC Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wireless Charging IC as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Charging IC Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wireless Charging IC Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Wireless Charging IC Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Wireless Charging IC by Application

4.1 Wireless Charging IC Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Smart Phones and Tablets

4.1.2 Wearable Electronic Devices

4.1.3 Medical Devices

4.1.4 Automobile Devices

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Wireless Charging IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Wireless Charging IC by Country

5.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Wireless Charging IC Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Wireless Charging IC Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Wireless Charging IC Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Wireless Charging IC Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Wireless Charging IC by Country

6.1 Europe Wireless Charging IC Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Wireless Charging IC Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Wireless Charging IC Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Wireless Charging IC Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging IC by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging IC Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging IC Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging IC Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging IC Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging IC Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging IC Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Wireless Charging IC by Country

8.1 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Wireless Charging IC Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging IC Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Charging IC Business

10.1 IDT

10.1.1 IDT Corporation Information

10.1.2 IDT Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 IDT Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 IDT Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.1.5 IDT Recent Development

10.2 Texas Instruments

10.2.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.2.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Texas Instruments Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Texas Instruments Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.2.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.3 NXP/Freescale

10.3.1 NXP/Freescale Corporation Information

10.3.2 NXP/Freescale Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 NXP/Freescale Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 NXP/Freescale Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.3.5 NXP/Freescale Recent Development

10.4 ADI/Linear Tech

10.4.1 ADI/Linear Tech Corporation Information

10.4.2 ADI/Linear Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ADI/Linear Tech Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 ADI/Linear Tech Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.4.5 ADI/Linear Tech Recent Development

10.5 Qualcomm

10.5.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

10.5.2 Qualcomm Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Qualcomm Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Qualcomm Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.5.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

10.6 Broadcom

10.6.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

10.6.2 Broadcom Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Broadcom Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Broadcom Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.6.5 Broadcom Recent Development

10.7 STMicroelectronics

10.7.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.7.2 STMicroelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 STMicroelectronics Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 STMicroelectronics Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.7.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

10.8 On Semiconductor

10.8.1 On Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.8.2 On Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 On Semiconductor Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 On Semiconductor Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.8.5 On Semiconductor Recent Development

10.9 Semtech

10.9.1 Semtech Corporation Information

10.9.2 Semtech Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Semtech Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Semtech Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.9.5 Semtech Recent Development

10.10 ROHM

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wireless Charging IC Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ROHM Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ROHM Recent Development

10.11 Toshiba

10.11.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.11.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Toshiba Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Toshiba Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.11.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.12 Panasonic

10.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.12.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Panasonic Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Panasonic Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.12.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.13 Maxim

10.13.1 Maxim Corporation Information

10.13.2 Maxim Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Maxim Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Maxim Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.13.5 Maxim Recent Development

10.14 Generalplus

10.14.1 Generalplus Corporation Information

10.14.2 Generalplus Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Generalplus Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Generalplus Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.14.5 Generalplus Recent Development

10.15 E-Charging Inc. (CPS)

10.15.1 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Corporation Information

10.15.2 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.15.5 E-Charging Inc. (CPS) Recent Development

10.16 CVSMicro

10.16.1 CVSMicro Corporation Information

10.16.2 CVSMicro Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 CVSMicro Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 CVSMicro Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.16.5 CVSMicro Recent Development

10.17 Xiamen Newyea Tech

10.17.1 Xiamen Newyea Tech Corporation Information

10.17.2 Xiamen Newyea Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Xiamen Newyea Tech Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Xiamen Newyea Tech Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.17.5 Xiamen Newyea Tech Recent Development

10.18 ZoneCharge

10.18.1 ZoneCharge Corporation Information

10.18.2 ZoneCharge Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 ZoneCharge Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 ZoneCharge Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.18.5 ZoneCharge Recent Development

10.19 BOEONE

10.19.1 BOEONE Corporation Information

10.19.2 BOEONE Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 BOEONE Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 BOEONE Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.19.5 BOEONE Recent Development

10.20 Celfras

10.20.1 Celfras Corporation Information

10.20.2 Celfras Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Celfras Wireless Charging IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Celfras Wireless Charging IC Products Offered

10.20.5 Celfras Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wireless Charging IC Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wireless Charging IC Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Wireless Charging IC Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Wireless Charging IC Distributors

12.3 Wireless Charging IC Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

