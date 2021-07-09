QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Wireless Antenna market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Wi-Fi wireless networking works by sending radio transmissions on specific frequencies where listening devices can receive them. The necessary radio transmitters and receivers are built into Wi-Fi enabled equipment like routers, laptops, and phones. Antennas are also key components of these radio communication systems, picking up incoming signals or radiating outgoing Wi-Fi signals. Some Wi-Fi antennas, particularly on routers, may be mounted externally while others are embedded inside the device’s hardware enclosure. This report studies the Wireless Antenna market, which are used in the terminal equipment including Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Wearables, IOT, and Automotive. Global Wireless Antenna key players include Harada, Amphenol, Sunway, Molex, Skycross, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 40%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 80%, followed by North America and Europe, total with a share about 15 percent. In terms of application, the largest application is Mobile Devices, followed by Automotive, IOT. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wireless Antenna Market The global Wireless Antenna market size is projected to reach US$ 13200 million by 2027, from US$ 5831 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Wireless Antenna Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Wireless Antenna Market are Studied: Harada, Amphenol, Sunway, Molex, Skycross, Yokowa, Galtronics, Pulse, Speed, Ethertronics, Hirschmann, Laird, Ace Tech, Shenglu, Inzi Controls, Fiamm, Sky-wave, 3GTX, Auden, South-star, Deman, Tuko, Wutong
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Wireless Antenna market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: UHF, VHF
Segmentation by Application: Mobile Devices, IOT, Automotive
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Wireless Antenna industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Wireless Antenna trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Wireless Antenna developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Wireless Antenna industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Wireless Antenna Market Overview
1.1 Wireless Antenna Product Overview
1.2 Wireless Antenna Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 UHF
1.2.2 VHF
1.3 Global Wireless Antenna Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Wireless Antenna Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Wireless Antenna Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Wireless Antenna Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Wireless Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Wireless Antenna Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Wireless Antenna Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Wireless Antenna Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Wireless Antenna Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Wireless Antenna Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wireless Antenna Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Wireless Antenna Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Wireless Antenna Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wireless Antenna Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wireless Antenna as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wireless Antenna Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Wireless Antenna Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Wireless Antenna Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Wireless Antenna Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Wireless Antenna Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Wireless Antenna Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Wireless Antenna Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Wireless Antenna Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Wireless Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Wireless Antenna Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Wireless Antenna Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Wireless Antenna Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Wireless Antenna by Application
4.1 Wireless Antenna Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Mobile Devices
4.1.2 IOT
4.1.3 Automotive
4.2 Global Wireless Antenna Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Wireless Antenna Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Wireless Antenna Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Wireless Antenna Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Wireless Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Wireless Antenna Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Wireless Antenna by Country
5.1 North America Wireless Antenna Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Wireless Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Wireless Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Wireless Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Wireless Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Wireless Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Wireless Antenna by Country
6.1 Europe Wireless Antenna Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Wireless Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Wireless Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Wireless Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Wireless Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Wireless Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Wireless Antenna by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Antenna Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Antenna Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Antenna Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Antenna Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Antenna Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Wireless Antenna by Country
8.1 Latin America Wireless Antenna Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Wireless Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Wireless Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Wireless Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Wireless Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Wireless Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Antenna Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Antenna Business
10.1 Harada
10.1.1 Harada Corporation Information
10.1.2 Harada Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Harada Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Harada Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.1.5 Harada Recent Development
10.2 Amphenol
10.2.1 Amphenol Corporation Information
10.2.2 Amphenol Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Amphenol Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Amphenol Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.2.5 Amphenol Recent Development
10.3 Sunway
10.3.1 Sunway Corporation Information
10.3.2 Sunway Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sunway Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Sunway Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.3.5 Sunway Recent Development
10.4 Molex
10.4.1 Molex Corporation Information
10.4.2 Molex Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Molex Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Molex Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.4.5 Molex Recent Development
10.5 Skycross
10.5.1 Skycross Corporation Information
10.5.2 Skycross Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Skycross Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Skycross Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.5.5 Skycross Recent Development
10.6 Yokowa
10.6.1 Yokowa Corporation Information
10.6.2 Yokowa Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Yokowa Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Yokowa Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.6.5 Yokowa Recent Development
10.7 Galtronics
10.7.1 Galtronics Corporation Information
10.7.2 Galtronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Galtronics Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Galtronics Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.7.5 Galtronics Recent Development
10.8 Pulse
10.8.1 Pulse Corporation Information
10.8.2 Pulse Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Pulse Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Pulse Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.8.5 Pulse Recent Development
10.9 Speed
10.9.1 Speed Corporation Information
10.9.2 Speed Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Speed Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Speed Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.9.5 Speed Recent Development
10.10 Ethertronics
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Wireless Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Ethertronics Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Ethertronics Recent Development
10.11 Hirschmann
10.11.1 Hirschmann Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hirschmann Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Hirschmann Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Hirschmann Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.11.5 Hirschmann Recent Development
10.12 Laird
10.12.1 Laird Corporation Information
10.12.2 Laird Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Laird Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Laird Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.12.5 Laird Recent Development
10.13 Ace Tech
10.13.1 Ace Tech Corporation Information
10.13.2 Ace Tech Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Ace Tech Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Ace Tech Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.13.5 Ace Tech Recent Development
10.14 Shenglu
10.14.1 Shenglu Corporation Information
10.14.2 Shenglu Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Shenglu Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Shenglu Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.14.5 Shenglu Recent Development
10.15 Inzi Controls
10.15.1 Inzi Controls Corporation Information
10.15.2 Inzi Controls Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Inzi Controls Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Inzi Controls Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.15.5 Inzi Controls Recent Development
10.16 Fiamm
10.16.1 Fiamm Corporation Information
10.16.2 Fiamm Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Fiamm Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Fiamm Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.16.5 Fiamm Recent Development
10.17 Sky-wave
10.17.1 Sky-wave Corporation Information
10.17.2 Sky-wave Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Sky-wave Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Sky-wave Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.17.5 Sky-wave Recent Development
10.18 3GTX
10.18.1 3GTX Corporation Information
10.18.2 3GTX Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 3GTX Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 3GTX Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.18.5 3GTX Recent Development
10.19 Auden
10.19.1 Auden Corporation Information
10.19.2 Auden Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Auden Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Auden Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.19.5 Auden Recent Development
10.20 South-star
10.20.1 South-star Corporation Information
10.20.2 South-star Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 South-star Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 South-star Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.20.5 South-star Recent Development
10.21 Deman
10.21.1 Deman Corporation Information
10.21.2 Deman Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Deman Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Deman Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.21.5 Deman Recent Development
10.22 Tuko
10.22.1 Tuko Corporation Information
10.22.2 Tuko Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Tuko Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Tuko Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.22.5 Tuko Recent Development
10.23 Wutong
10.23.1 Wutong Corporation Information
10.23.2 Wutong Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Wutong Wireless Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Wutong Wireless Antenna Products Offered
10.23.5 Wutong Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Wireless Antenna Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Wireless Antenna Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Wireless Antenna Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Wireless Antenna Distributors
12.3 Wireless Antenna Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
