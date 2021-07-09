QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Wireless Antenna market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Wi-Fi wireless networking works by sending radio transmissions on specific frequencies where listening devices can receive them. The necessary radio transmitters and receivers are built into Wi-Fi enabled equipment like routers, laptops, and phones. Antennas are also key components of these radio communication systems, picking up incoming signals or radiating outgoing Wi-Fi signals. Some Wi-Fi antennas, particularly on routers, may be mounted externally while others are embedded inside the device’s hardware enclosure. This report studies the Wireless Antenna market, which are used in the terminal equipment including Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Wearables, IOT, and Automotive. Global Wireless Antenna key players include Harada, Amphenol, Sunway, Molex, Skycross, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 40%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 80%, followed by North America and Europe, total with a share about 15 percent. In terms of application, the largest application is Mobile Devices, followed by Automotive, IOT. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wireless Antenna Market The global Wireless Antenna market size is projected to reach US$ 13200 million by 2027, from US$ 5831 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2027.

Key players include Harada, Amphenol, Sunway, Molex, Skycross, Yokowa, Galtronics, Pulse, Speed, Ethertronics, Hirschmann, Laird, Ace Tech, Shenglu, Inzi Controls, Fiamm, Sky-wave, 3GTX, Auden, South-star, Deman, Tuko, Wutong.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Wireless Antenna market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: UHF, VHF

Segmentation by Application: Mobile Devices, IOT, Automotive

About Us