The tower is an important element in the structure of a wind turbine. It transmits loads from the nacelle to the foundation and is a significant factor in determining profitability: the higher the tower, the higher the energy output. With the government’s favorable policies and efforts to increase the share of clean and renewable energy in power generation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to become a promising market for wind power towers in the next few years, which will reach over 55% market share by 2025 from 52% in 2018. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wind Tower Market The global Wind Tower market size is projected to reach US$ 13150 million by 2027, from US$ 7723.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Wind Tower Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Wind Tower Market are Studied: Trinity Structural Towers, Titan Wind Energy, CS Wind Corporation, Shanghai Taisheng, Dajin Heavy Industry, Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd, Valmont, DONGKUK S&C, Enercon, Vestas, KGW, Dongkuk Steel, Win & P., Ltd., Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE), Qingdao Pingcheng, Speco, Miracle Equipment, Harbin Red Boiler Group, Baolong Equipment, Chengxi Shipyard, Broadwind, Qingdao Wuxiao, Haili Wind Power, WINDAR Renovables
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Wind Tower market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Tubular Steel, Concrete, Hybrid, Others, Tubular steel type is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 91.71% market share in 2018.
Segmentation by Application: Offshore, Onshore, By application, onshore is the largest consumer group, with market share of 94.68% in 2018.
TOC
1 Wind Tower Market Overview
1.1 Wind Tower Product Overview
1.2 Wind Tower Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Tubular Steel
1.2.2 Concrete
1.2.3 Hybrid
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Wind Tower Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Wind Tower Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Wind Tower Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Wind Tower Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Wind Tower Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Wind Tower Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Wind Tower Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Wind Tower Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Wind Tower Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Wind Tower Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Wind Tower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Wind Tower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wind Tower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Wind Tower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Wind Tower Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Wind Tower Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Wind Tower Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Wind Tower Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wind Tower Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Wind Tower Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Wind Tower Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wind Tower Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wind Tower as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wind Tower Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Wind Tower Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Wind Tower Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Wind Tower Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Wind Tower Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Wind Tower Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Wind Tower Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Wind Tower Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Wind Tower Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Wind Tower Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Wind Tower Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Wind Tower Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Wind Tower by Application
4.1 Wind Tower Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Offshore
4.1.2 Onshore
4.2 Global Wind Tower Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Wind Tower Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Wind Tower Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Wind Tower Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Wind Tower Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Wind Tower Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Wind Tower Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Wind Tower Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Wind Tower Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Wind Tower Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Wind Tower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Wind Tower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wind Tower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Wind Tower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Wind Tower by Country
5.1 North America Wind Tower Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Wind Tower Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Wind Tower Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Wind Tower Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Wind Tower Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Wind Tower Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Wind Tower by Country
6.1 Europe Wind Tower Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Wind Tower Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Wind Tower Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Wind Tower Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Wind Tower Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Wind Tower Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Wind Tower by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Wind Tower Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wind Tower Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wind Tower Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Wind Tower Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wind Tower Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wind Tower Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Wind Tower by Country
8.1 Latin America Wind Tower Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Wind Tower Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Wind Tower Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Wind Tower Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Wind Tower Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Wind Tower Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wind Tower Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wind Tower Business
10.1 Trinity Structural Towers
10.1.1 Trinity Structural Towers Corporation Information
10.1.2 Trinity Structural Towers Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Trinity Structural Towers Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Trinity Structural Towers Wind Tower Products Offered
10.1.5 Trinity Structural Towers Recent Development
10.2 Titan Wind Energy
10.2.1 Titan Wind Energy Corporation Information
10.2.2 Titan Wind Energy Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Titan Wind Energy Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Titan Wind Energy Wind Tower Products Offered
10.2.5 Titan Wind Energy Recent Development
10.3 CS Wind Corporation
10.3.1 CS Wind Corporation Corporation Information
10.3.2 CS Wind Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 CS Wind Corporation Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 CS Wind Corporation Wind Tower Products Offered
10.3.5 CS Wind Corporation Recent Development
10.4 Shanghai Taisheng
10.4.1 Shanghai Taisheng Corporation Information
10.4.2 Shanghai Taisheng Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Shanghai Taisheng Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Shanghai Taisheng Wind Tower Products Offered
10.4.5 Shanghai Taisheng Recent Development
10.5 Dajin Heavy Industry
10.5.1 Dajin Heavy Industry Corporation Information
10.5.2 Dajin Heavy Industry Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Dajin Heavy Industry Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Dajin Heavy Industry Wind Tower Products Offered
10.5.5 Dajin Heavy Industry Recent Development
10.6 Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd
10.6.1 Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd Corporation Information
10.6.2 Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd Wind Tower Products Offered
10.6.5 Qingdao Tianneng Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd Recent Development
10.7 Valmont
10.7.1 Valmont Corporation Information
10.7.2 Valmont Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Valmont Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Valmont Wind Tower Products Offered
10.7.5 Valmont Recent Development
10.8 DONGKUK S&C
10.8.1 DONGKUK S&C Corporation Information
10.8.2 DONGKUK S&C Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 DONGKUK S&C Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 DONGKUK S&C Wind Tower Products Offered
10.8.5 DONGKUK S&C Recent Development
10.9 Enercon
10.9.1 Enercon Corporation Information
10.9.2 Enercon Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Enercon Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Enercon Wind Tower Products Offered
10.9.5 Enercon Recent Development
10.10 Vestas
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Wind Tower Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Vestas Wind Tower Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Vestas Recent Development
10.11 KGW
10.11.1 KGW Corporation Information
10.11.2 KGW Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 KGW Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 KGW Wind Tower Products Offered
10.11.5 KGW Recent Development
10.12 Dongkuk Steel
10.12.1 Dongkuk Steel Corporation Information
10.12.2 Dongkuk Steel Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Dongkuk Steel Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Dongkuk Steel Wind Tower Products Offered
10.12.5 Dongkuk Steel Recent Development
10.13 Win & P., Ltd.
10.13.1 Win & P., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.13.2 Win & P., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Win & P., Ltd. Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Win & P., Ltd. Wind Tower Products Offered
10.13.5 Win & P., Ltd. Recent Development
10.14 Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE)
10.14.1 Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE) Corporation Information
10.14.2 Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE) Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE) Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE) Wind Tower Products Offered
10.14.5 Concord New Energy Group Limited (CNE) Recent Development
10.15 Qingdao Pingcheng
10.15.1 Qingdao Pingcheng Corporation Information
10.15.2 Qingdao Pingcheng Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Qingdao Pingcheng Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Qingdao Pingcheng Wind Tower Products Offered
10.15.5 Qingdao Pingcheng Recent Development
10.16 Speco
10.16.1 Speco Corporation Information
10.16.2 Speco Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Speco Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Speco Wind Tower Products Offered
10.16.5 Speco Recent Development
10.17 Miracle Equipment
10.17.1 Miracle Equipment Corporation Information
10.17.2 Miracle Equipment Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Miracle Equipment Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Miracle Equipment Wind Tower Products Offered
10.17.5 Miracle Equipment Recent Development
10.18 Harbin Red Boiler Group
10.18.1 Harbin Red Boiler Group Corporation Information
10.18.2 Harbin Red Boiler Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Harbin Red Boiler Group Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Harbin Red Boiler Group Wind Tower Products Offered
10.18.5 Harbin Red Boiler Group Recent Development
10.19 Baolong Equipment
10.19.1 Baolong Equipment Corporation Information
10.19.2 Baolong Equipment Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Baolong Equipment Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Baolong Equipment Wind Tower Products Offered
10.19.5 Baolong Equipment Recent Development
10.20 Chengxi Shipyard
10.20.1 Chengxi Shipyard Corporation Information
10.20.2 Chengxi Shipyard Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Chengxi Shipyard Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Chengxi Shipyard Wind Tower Products Offered
10.20.5 Chengxi Shipyard Recent Development
10.21 Broadwind
10.21.1 Broadwind Corporation Information
10.21.2 Broadwind Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Broadwind Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Broadwind Wind Tower Products Offered
10.21.5 Broadwind Recent Development
10.22 Qingdao Wuxiao
10.22.1 Qingdao Wuxiao Corporation Information
10.22.2 Qingdao Wuxiao Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Qingdao Wuxiao Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Qingdao Wuxiao Wind Tower Products Offered
10.22.5 Qingdao Wuxiao Recent Development
10.23 Haili Wind Power
10.23.1 Haili Wind Power Corporation Information
10.23.2 Haili Wind Power Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Haili Wind Power Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Haili Wind Power Wind Tower Products Offered
10.23.5 Haili Wind Power Recent Development
10.24 WINDAR Renovables
10.24.1 WINDAR Renovables Corporation Information
10.24.2 WINDAR Renovables Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 WINDAR Renovables Wind Tower Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 WINDAR Renovables Wind Tower Products Offered
10.24.5 WINDAR Renovables Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Wind Tower Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Wind Tower Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Wind Tower Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Wind Tower Distributors
12.3 Wind Tower Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
