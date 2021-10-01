Global Wealth Management Market Sizes 2021|BlackRock, UBS, Allianz

Complete study of the global Wealth Management market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Wealth Management industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Wealth Management production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Wealth Management industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Wealth Management manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Wealth Management industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Wealth Management industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Wealth Management market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wealth Management industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Wealth Management market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Wealth Management market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wealth Management market?

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Wealth Management1.1 Wealth Management Market Overview1.1.1 Wealth Management Product Scope1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook1.2 Global Wealth Management Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 20261.3 Global Wealth Management Market Size by Region (2015-2026)1.4 Global Wealth Management Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)1.5 Global Wealth Management Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)1.6 Key Regions Wealth Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.1 North America Wealth Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.2 Europe Wealth Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.3 China Wealth Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Wealth Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.5 Latin America Wealth Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Wealth Management Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Wealth Management Market Overview by Type2.1 Global Wealth Management Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20262.2 Global Wealth Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)2.3 Global Wealth Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)2.4 Human Advisory2.5 Robo Advisory2.6 Hybrid 3 Wealth Management Market Overview by Type3.1 Global Wealth Management Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20263.2 Global Wealth Management Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)3.3 Global Wealth Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)3.4 Banks3.5 Investment Management Firms3.6 Trading And Exchange Firms3.7 Brokerage Firms3.8 Others 4 Global Wealth Management Competition Analysis by Players4.1 Global Wealth Management Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wealth Management as of 2019)4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wealth Management Market4.4 Global Top Players Wealth Management Headquarters and Area Served4.5 Key Players Wealth Management Product Solution and Service4.6 Competitive Status4.6.1 Wealth Management Market Concentration Rate4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data5.1 BlackRock5.1.1 BlackRock Profile5.1.2 BlackRock Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.1.3 BlackRock Products, Services and Solutions5.1.4 BlackRock Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.1.5 BlackRock Recent Developments5.2 UBS5.2.1 UBS Profile5.2.2 UBS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.2.3 UBS Products, Services and Solutions5.2.4 UBS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.2.5 UBS Recent Developments5.3 Allianz5.5.1 Allianz Profile5.3.2 Allianz Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.3.3 Allianz Products, Services and Solutions5.3.4 Allianz Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.3.5 Vanguard Group Recent Developments5.4 Vanguard Group5.4.1 Vanguard Group Profile5.4.2 Vanguard Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.4.3 Vanguard Group Products, Services and Solutions5.4.4 Vanguard Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.4.5 Vanguard Group Recent Developments5.5 State Street Global Advisors5.5.1 State Street Global Advisors Profile5.5.2 State Street Global Advisors Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.5.3 State Street Global Advisors Products, Services and Solutions5.5.4 State Street Global Advisors Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.5.5 State Street Global Advisors Recent Developments5.6 PIMCO5.6.1 PIMCO Profile5.6.2 PIMCO Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.6.3 PIMCO Products, Services and Solutions5.6.4 PIMCO Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.6.5 PIMCO Recent Developments5.7 Fidelity Investments5.7.1 Fidelity Investments Profile5.7.2 Fidelity Investments Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.7.3 Fidelity Investments Products, Services and Solutions5.7.4 Fidelity Investments Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.7.5 Fidelity Investments Recent Developments5.8 AXA5.8.1 AXA Profile5.8.2 AXA Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.8.3 AXA Products, Services and Solutions5.8.4 AXA Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.8.5 AXA Recent Developments5.9 Credit Suisse5.9.1 Credit Suisse Profile5.9.2 Credit Suisse Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.9.3 Credit Suisse Products, Services and Solutions5.9.4 Credit Suisse Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.9.5 Credit Suisse Recent Developments5.10 BNY Mellon5.10.1 BNY Mellon Profile5.10.2 BNY Mellon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.10.3 BNY Mellon Products, Services and Solutions5.10.4 BNY Mellon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.10.5 BNY Mellon Recent Developments5.11 Credit Agricole5.11.1 Credit Agricole Profile5.11.2 Credit Agricole Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.11.3 Credit Agricole Products, Services and Solutions5.11.4 Credit Agricole Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.11.5 Credit Agricole Recent Developments5.12 Capital5.12.1 Capital Profile5.12.2 Capital Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.12.3 Capital Products, Services and Solutions5.12.4 Capital Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.12.5 Capital Recent Developments5.13 DWS5.13.1 DWS Profile5.13.2 DWS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.13.3 DWS Products, Services and Solutions5.13.4 DWS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.13.5 DWS Recent Developments 6 North America Wealth Management by Players and by Application6.1 North America Wealth Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)6.2 North America Wealth Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Wealth Management by Players and by Application7.1 Europe Wealth Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)7.2 Europe Wealth Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Wealth Management by Players and by Application8.1 China Wealth Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)8.2 China Wealth Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Wealth Management by Players and by Application9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Wealth Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Wealth Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Wealth Management by Players and by Application10.1 Latin America Wealth Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)10.2 Latin America Wealth Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Wealth Management by Players and by Application11.1 Middle East & Africa Wealth Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)11.2 Middle East & Africa Wealth Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Wealth Management Market Dynamics12.1 Industry Trends12.2 Market Drivers12.3 Market Challenges12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source14.1 Methodology/Research Approach14.1.1 Research Programs/Design14.1.2 Market Size Estimation14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation14.2 Data Source14.2.1 Secondary Sources14.2.2 Primary Sources14.3 Disclaimer14.4 Author List

