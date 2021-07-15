QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Wave Spring market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Asia is the largest Wave Spring market with about 34% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 29% market share. The key players are Smalley, Borrelly, Lee Spring, Associated Spring, Scherdel, Baumann Springs, Tru Wave, Rohit Springforms, European Springs & Pressings, NHK Spring, Nippon Stainless Spring, Boker’s, Tech Spring, Ningbo Vulcan Mechanical Seals, Sunzo Spring, Jiuguang, Trisunltd, Arbort, Micseal, Tianshi, Wavespring etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 15% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wave Spring Market The global Wave Spring market size is projected to reach US$ 141.8 million by 2027, from US$ 129.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2027.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Wave Spring market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Crest-to-Crest Wave Springs, Single Turn Wave Springs, Nested Wave Springs, Linear Springs, Others

Segmentation by Application: Aerospace Industry, Automotive Industry, Medical Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, Others

TOC

1 Wave Spring Market Overview

1.1 Wave Spring Product Overview

1.2 Wave Spring Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Crest-to-Crest Wave Springs

1.2.2 Single Turn Wave Springs

1.2.3 Nested Wave Springs

1.2.4 Linear Springs

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Wave Spring Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Wave Spring Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Wave Spring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Wave Spring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Wave Spring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Wave Spring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Wave Spring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Wave Spring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Wave Spring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Wave Spring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Wave Spring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Wave Spring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wave Spring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Wave Spring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wave Spring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Wave Spring Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wave Spring Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wave Spring Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Wave Spring Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wave Spring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wave Spring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wave Spring Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wave Spring Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Wave Spring as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wave Spring Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wave Spring Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Wave Spring Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Wave Spring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wave Spring Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Wave Spring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Wave Spring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Wave Spring Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wave Spring Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Wave Spring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Wave Spring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Wave Spring Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Wave Spring by Application

4.1 Wave Spring Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aerospace Industry

4.1.2 Automotive Industry

4.1.3 Medical Industry

4.1.4 Oil & Gas Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Wave Spring Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Wave Spring Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Wave Spring Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Wave Spring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Wave Spring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Wave Spring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Wave Spring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Wave Spring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Wave Spring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Wave Spring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Wave Spring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Wave Spring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Wave Spring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Wave Spring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Wave Spring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Wave Spring by Country

5.1 North America Wave Spring Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Wave Spring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Wave Spring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Wave Spring Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Wave Spring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Wave Spring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Wave Spring by Country

6.1 Europe Wave Spring Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Wave Spring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Wave Spring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Wave Spring Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Wave Spring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Wave Spring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Wave Spring by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Wave Spring Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wave Spring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wave Spring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Wave Spring Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wave Spring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wave Spring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Wave Spring by Country

8.1 Latin America Wave Spring Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Wave Spring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Wave Spring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Wave Spring Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Wave Spring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Wave Spring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Wave Spring by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Wave Spring Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wave Spring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wave Spring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Wave Spring Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wave Spring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wave Spring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wave Spring Business

10.1 Smalley

10.1.1 Smalley Corporation Information

10.1.2 Smalley Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Smalley Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Smalley Wave Spring Products Offered

10.1.5 Smalley Recent Development

10.2 Borrelly

10.2.1 Borrelly Corporation Information

10.2.2 Borrelly Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Borrelly Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Borrelly Wave Spring Products Offered

10.2.5 Borrelly Recent Development

10.3 Lee Spring

10.3.1 Lee Spring Corporation Information

10.3.2 Lee Spring Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Lee Spring Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Lee Spring Wave Spring Products Offered

10.3.5 Lee Spring Recent Development

10.4 Associated Spring

10.4.1 Associated Spring Corporation Information

10.4.2 Associated Spring Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Associated Spring Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Associated Spring Wave Spring Products Offered

10.4.5 Associated Spring Recent Development

10.5 Scherdel

10.5.1 Scherdel Corporation Information

10.5.2 Scherdel Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Scherdel Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Scherdel Wave Spring Products Offered

10.5.5 Scherdel Recent Development

10.6 Baumann Springs

10.6.1 Baumann Springs Corporation Information

10.6.2 Baumann Springs Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Baumann Springs Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Baumann Springs Wave Spring Products Offered

10.6.5 Baumann Springs Recent Development

10.7 Tru Wave

10.7.1 Tru Wave Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tru Wave Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Tru Wave Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Tru Wave Wave Spring Products Offered

10.7.5 Tru Wave Recent Development

10.8 Rohit Springforms

10.8.1 Rohit Springforms Corporation Information

10.8.2 Rohit Springforms Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Rohit Springforms Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Rohit Springforms Wave Spring Products Offered

10.8.5 Rohit Springforms Recent Development

10.9 European Springs & Pressings

10.9.1 European Springs & Pressings Corporation Information

10.9.2 European Springs & Pressings Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 European Springs & Pressings Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 European Springs & Pressings Wave Spring Products Offered

10.9.5 European Springs & Pressings Recent Development

10.10 NHK Spring

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wave Spring Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 NHK Spring Wave Spring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 NHK Spring Recent Development

10.11 Nippon Stainless Spring

10.11.1 Nippon Stainless Spring Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nippon Stainless Spring Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Nippon Stainless Spring Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Nippon Stainless Spring Wave Spring Products Offered

10.11.5 Nippon Stainless Spring Recent Development

10.12 Boker’s

10.12.1 Boker’s Corporation Information

10.12.2 Boker’s Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Boker’s Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Boker’s Wave Spring Products Offered

10.12.5 Boker’s Recent Development

10.13 Tech Spring

10.13.1 Tech Spring Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tech Spring Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Tech Spring Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Tech Spring Wave Spring Products Offered

10.13.5 Tech Spring Recent Development

10.14 Ningbo Vulcan Mechanical Seals

10.14.1 Ningbo Vulcan Mechanical Seals Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ningbo Vulcan Mechanical Seals Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Ningbo Vulcan Mechanical Seals Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Ningbo Vulcan Mechanical Seals Wave Spring Products Offered

10.14.5 Ningbo Vulcan Mechanical Seals Recent Development

10.15 Sunzo Spring

10.15.1 Sunzo Spring Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sunzo Spring Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Sunzo Spring Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Sunzo Spring Wave Spring Products Offered

10.15.5 Sunzo Spring Recent Development

10.16 Jiuguang

10.16.1 Jiuguang Corporation Information

10.16.2 Jiuguang Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Jiuguang Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Jiuguang Wave Spring Products Offered

10.16.5 Jiuguang Recent Development

10.17 Trisunltd

10.17.1 Trisunltd Corporation Information

10.17.2 Trisunltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Trisunltd Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Trisunltd Wave Spring Products Offered

10.17.5 Trisunltd Recent Development

10.18 Arbort

10.18.1 Arbort Corporation Information

10.18.2 Arbort Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Arbort Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Arbort Wave Spring Products Offered

10.18.5 Arbort Recent Development

10.19 Micseal

10.19.1 Micseal Corporation Information

10.19.2 Micseal Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Micseal Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Micseal Wave Spring Products Offered

10.19.5 Micseal Recent Development

10.20 Tianshi

10.20.1 Tianshi Corporation Information

10.20.2 Tianshi Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Tianshi Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Tianshi Wave Spring Products Offered

10.20.5 Tianshi Recent Development

10.21 Wavespring

10.21.1 Wavespring Corporation Information

10.21.2 Wavespring Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Wavespring Wave Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Wavespring Wave Spring Products Offered

10.21.5 Wavespring Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wave Spring Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wave Spring Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Wave Spring Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Wave Spring Distributors

12.3 Wave Spring Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

