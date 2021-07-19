QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Waste Heat to Power market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Waste heat to power (WHP) is the process of capturing heat discarded by an existing industrial process and using that heat to generate power. Energy intensive industrial processes—such as those occurring at refineries, steel mills, glass furnaces, and cement kilns—all release hot exhaust gases and waste streams that can be harnessed with well-established technologies to generate electricity (see Appendix). The recovery of industrial waste heat for power is a largely untapped type of combined heat and power (CHP), which is the use of a single fuel source to generate both thermal energy (heating or cooling) and electricity. Europe is the largest Waste Heat to Power market with about 53% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 30% market share. The key players are Siemens, GE, ABB, Amec Foster Wheeler, Ormat, MHI, Exergy, ElectraTherm, Dürr Cyplan, GETEC, CNBM, DaLian East, E-Rational etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 51% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Waste Heat to Power Market The global Waste Heat to Power market size is projected to reach US$ 3045.4 million by 2027, from US$ 2167.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.
Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3268885/global-waste-heat-to-power-market
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Waste Heat to Power Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Waste Heat to Power Market are Studied: Siemens, GE, ABB, Amec Foster Wheeler, Ormat, MHI, Exergy, ElectraTherm, Dürr Cyplan, GETEC, CNBM, DaLian East, E-Rational
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Waste Heat to Power market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Steam Rankine Cycle, Organic Rankine Cycles, Kalina Cycle
Segmentation by Application: Chemical Industry, Metal Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Others
- Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@
- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3268885/global-waste-heat-to-power-market
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Waste Heat to Power industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Waste Heat to Power trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Waste Heat to Power developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Waste Heat to Power industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/952b1377db1036f2c4b3d978dc9a432f,0,1,global-waste-heat-to-power-market
TOC
1 Waste Heat to Power Market Overview
1.1 Waste Heat to Power Product Overview
1.2 Waste Heat to Power Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Steam Rankine Cycle
1.2.2 Organic Rankine Cycles
1.2.3 Kalina Cycle
1.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Waste Heat to Power Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Waste Heat to Power Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Waste Heat to Power Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Waste Heat to Power Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Waste Heat to Power Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Waste Heat to Power Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Waste Heat to Power Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Waste Heat to Power Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Waste Heat to Power as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waste Heat to Power Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Waste Heat to Power Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Waste Heat to Power Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Waste Heat to Power by Application
4.1 Waste Heat to Power Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Chemical Industry
4.1.2 Metal Manufacturing
4.1.3 Oil and Gas
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Waste Heat to Power Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat to Power Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Waste Heat to Power by Country
5.1 North America Waste Heat to Power Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Waste Heat to Power Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Waste Heat to Power Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Waste Heat to Power Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Waste Heat to Power Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Waste Heat to Power Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Waste Heat to Power by Country
6.1 Europe Waste Heat to Power Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Waste Heat to Power Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Waste Heat to Power Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Waste Heat to Power Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Waste Heat to Power Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Waste Heat to Power Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Waste Heat to Power by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Waste Heat to Power Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waste Heat to Power Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waste Heat to Power Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Waste Heat to Power Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waste Heat to Power Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waste Heat to Power Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Waste Heat to Power by Country
8.1 Latin America Waste Heat to Power Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Waste Heat to Power Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Waste Heat to Power Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Waste Heat to Power Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Waste Heat to Power Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Waste Heat to Power Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat to Power by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat to Power Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat to Power Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat to Power Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat to Power Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat to Power Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat to Power Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waste Heat to Power Business
10.1 Siemens
10.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information
10.1.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Siemens Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Siemens Waste Heat to Power Products Offered
10.1.5 Siemens Recent Development
10.2 GE
10.2.1 GE Corporation Information
10.2.2 GE Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 GE Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 GE Waste Heat to Power Products Offered
10.2.5 GE Recent Development
10.3 ABB
10.3.1 ABB Corporation Information
10.3.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 ABB Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 ABB Waste Heat to Power Products Offered
10.3.5 ABB Recent Development
10.4 Amec Foster Wheeler
10.4.1 Amec Foster Wheeler Corporation Information
10.4.2 Amec Foster Wheeler Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Amec Foster Wheeler Waste Heat to Power Products Offered
10.4.5 Amec Foster Wheeler Recent Development
10.5 Ormat
10.5.1 Ormat Corporation Information
10.5.2 Ormat Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Ormat Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Ormat Waste Heat to Power Products Offered
10.5.5 Ormat Recent Development
10.6 MHI
10.6.1 MHI Corporation Information
10.6.2 MHI Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 MHI Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 MHI Waste Heat to Power Products Offered
10.6.5 MHI Recent Development
10.7 Exergy
10.7.1 Exergy Corporation Information
10.7.2 Exergy Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Exergy Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Exergy Waste Heat to Power Products Offered
10.7.5 Exergy Recent Development
10.8 ElectraTherm
10.8.1 ElectraTherm Corporation Information
10.8.2 ElectraTherm Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 ElectraTherm Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 ElectraTherm Waste Heat to Power Products Offered
10.8.5 ElectraTherm Recent Development
10.9 Dürr Cyplan
10.9.1 Dürr Cyplan Corporation Information
10.9.2 Dürr Cyplan Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Dürr Cyplan Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Dürr Cyplan Waste Heat to Power Products Offered
10.9.5 Dürr Cyplan Recent Development
10.10 GETEC
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Waste Heat to Power Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 GETEC Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 GETEC Recent Development
10.11 CNBM
10.11.1 CNBM Corporation Information
10.11.2 CNBM Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 CNBM Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 CNBM Waste Heat to Power Products Offered
10.11.5 CNBM Recent Development
10.12 DaLian East
10.12.1 DaLian East Corporation Information
10.12.2 DaLian East Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 DaLian East Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 DaLian East Waste Heat to Power Products Offered
10.12.5 DaLian East Recent Development
10.13 E-Rational
10.13.1 E-Rational Corporation Information
10.13.2 E-Rational Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 E-Rational Waste Heat to Power Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 E-Rational Waste Heat to Power Products Offered
10.13.5 E-Rational Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Waste Heat to Power Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Waste Heat to Power Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Waste Heat to Power Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Waste Heat to Power Distributors
12.3 Waste Heat to Power Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.