Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 250.1 Million By 2027, From US$ 151.8 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 6.7% During 2021-2027. | EO Technics, Thinklaser (ESI), InnoLas Semiconductor GmbH

Laser action on the wafer through the thermal light source instantaneous thermal ablation and vaporisation or through the cold light source to interrupt the material molecular bond, leaving the corresponding characters, text or patterns and other information on the wafer surface, wafer marking with automatic loading and unloading, automatic positioning, automatic marking function. Global core wafer laser marking machine manufacturers include EO Technics etc. The Top 1 companies hold a share above 30%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 69%, followed by North America and Europe with the share about 13% and 10%. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Wafer Laser Marking Machine market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Wafer Laser Marking Machine market size is projected to reach US$ 250.1 million by 2027, from US$ 151.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Full-automatic Marking Machine, Semi-automatic Marking Machine Segment by Application 2-6 Inch Wafer, 8 &12 Inch Wafer Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: EO Technics, Thinklaser (ESI), InnoLas Semiconductor GmbH, Han's Laser Corporation, FitTech Co., Ltd, E&R Engineering Corp, HANMI Semiconductor, Towa Laserfront Corporation, Genesem, Hylax Technology, Beijing KHL Technical Equipment, Shenzhen D-WIN Technology, Gem Laser Limited, New Power Team Technology, Nanjing Dinai Laser Technology, Tianhong Laser

TOC

1 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wafer Laser Marking Machine

1.2 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Full-automatic Marking Machine

1.2.3 Semi-automatic Marking Machine

1.3 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 2-6 Inch Wafer

1.3.3 8 &12 Inch Wafer

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Wafer Laser Marking Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Wafer Laser Marking Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Wafer Laser Marking Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Wafer Laser Marking Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Wafer Laser Marking Machine Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Wafer Laser Marking Machine Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production

3.4.1 North America Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production

3.5.1 Europe Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production

3.6.1 China Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production

3.7.1 Japan Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production

3.8.1 South Korea Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wafer Laser Marking Machine Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wafer Laser Marking Machine Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wafer Laser Marking Machine Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wafer Laser Marking Machine Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 EO Technics

7.1.1 EO Technics Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.1.2 EO Technics Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.1.3 EO Technics Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 EO Technics Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 EO Technics Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Thinklaser (ESI)

7.2.1 Thinklaser (ESI) Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.2.2 Thinklaser (ESI) Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Thinklaser (ESI) Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Thinklaser (ESI) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Thinklaser (ESI) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 InnoLas Semiconductor GmbH

7.3.1 InnoLas Semiconductor GmbH Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.3.2 InnoLas Semiconductor GmbH Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.3.3 InnoLas Semiconductor GmbH Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 InnoLas Semiconductor GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 InnoLas Semiconductor GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Han’s Laser Corporation

7.4.1 Han’s Laser Corporation Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.4.2 Han’s Laser Corporation Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Han’s Laser Corporation Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Han’s Laser Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Han’s Laser Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 FitTech Co., Ltd

7.5.1 FitTech Co., Ltd Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.5.2 FitTech Co., Ltd Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.5.3 FitTech Co., Ltd Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 FitTech Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 FitTech Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 E&R Engineering Corp

7.6.1 E&R Engineering Corp Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.6.2 E&R Engineering Corp Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.6.3 E&R Engineering Corp Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 E&R Engineering Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 E&R Engineering Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 HANMI Semiconductor

7.7.1 HANMI Semiconductor Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.7.2 HANMI Semiconductor Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.7.3 HANMI Semiconductor Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 HANMI Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 HANMI Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Towa Laserfront Corporation

7.8.1 Towa Laserfront Corporation Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.8.2 Towa Laserfront Corporation Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Towa Laserfront Corporation Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Towa Laserfront Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Towa Laserfront Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Genesem

7.9.1 Genesem Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.9.2 Genesem Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Genesem Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Genesem Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Genesem Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hylax Technology

7.10.1 Hylax Technology Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hylax Technology Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hylax Technology Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Hylax Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hylax Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Beijing KHL Technical Equipment

7.11.1 Beijing KHL Technical Equipment Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.11.2 Beijing KHL Technical Equipment Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Beijing KHL Technical Equipment Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Beijing KHL Technical Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Beijing KHL Technical Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shenzhen D-WIN Technology

7.12.1 Shenzhen D-WIN Technology Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shenzhen D-WIN Technology Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shenzhen D-WIN Technology Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shenzhen D-WIN Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shenzhen D-WIN Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Gem Laser Limited

7.13.1 Gem Laser Limited Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.13.2 Gem Laser Limited Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Gem Laser Limited Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Gem Laser Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Gem Laser Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 New Power Team Technology

7.14.1 New Power Team Technology Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.14.2 New Power Team Technology Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.14.3 New Power Team Technology Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 New Power Team Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 New Power Team Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Nanjing Dinai Laser Technology

7.15.1 Nanjing Dinai Laser Technology Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.15.2 Nanjing Dinai Laser Technology Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Nanjing Dinai Laser Technology Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Nanjing Dinai Laser Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Nanjing Dinai Laser Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Tianhong Laser

7.16.1 Tianhong Laser Wafer Laser Marking Machine Corporation Information

7.16.2 Tianhong Laser Wafer Laser Marking Machine Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Tianhong Laser Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Tianhong Laser Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Tianhong Laser Recent Developments/Updates 8 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wafer Laser Marking Machine

8.4 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Distributors List

9.3 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Industry Trends

10.2 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Growth Drivers

10.3 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market Challenges

10.4 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wafer Laser Marking Machine by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Wafer Laser Marking Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Wafer Laser Marking Machine

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Laser Marking Machine by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Laser Marking Machine by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Laser Marking Machine by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Laser Marking Machine by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wafer Laser Marking Machine by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wafer Laser Marking Machine by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wafer Laser Marking Machine by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Laser Marking Machine by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer