Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 4203.6 Million By 2027, From US$ 1825.2 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 12.7% During 2021-2027

Vitamin A is a group of unsaturated nutritional organic compounds that includes retinol, retinal, retinoic acid, and several proVitamin A carotenoids (most notably beta-carotene). Vitamin A has multiple functions: it is important for growth and development, for the maintenance of the immune system and good vision. Vitamin A is needed by the retina of the eye in the form of retinal, which combines with protein opsin to form rhodopsin, the light-absorbing molecule necessary for both low-light (scotopic vision) and color vision. Vitamin A also functions in a very different role as retinoic acid (an irreversibly oxidized form of retinol), which is an important hormone-like growth factor for epithelial and other cells. Vitamin A chemical called retinol is the earliest discovered vitamin. Vitamin A contains two. One is Vitamin A alcohol ( retinol ), was the first Vitamin A morphology ( found only in animal foods ); The other is carotene, Vitamin A can be synthesized in the human body ( provitaminA, preformed material from plant and animal foods intake ); Vitamin A unit of measure is USP units ( United States Pharmocopea ), IU units ( International Units ), RE ( Retinol Equivalents ) . Vitamin A in Feed Additives is mainly classified into the following types: 500,000 IU/g, 1,000,000 IU/g and Others. 1,000,000 IU/g is the most widely used type which take up about 43% of the total sales in 2019. Vitamin A in Feed Additives have wide range of applications, such as Poultry, Livestock, Aquaculture and Others. And Livestock was the most widely used area which took up about 43% of the global total in 2019. Asia-Pacific is the largest region of Vitamin A in Feed Additives in the world in the past few years, which took up about 46% the global market in 2019, while North America and Europe were about 15%, 31%. DSM, BASF, Zhejiang NHU, Adisseo, Zhejiang Medicine and Kingdomway are the key suppliers in the global Vitamin A in Feed Additives market. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market The global Vitamin A in Feed Additives market size is projected to reach US$ 4203.6 million by 2027, from US$ 1825.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market are Studied: DSM, BASF, Zhejiang NHU, Adisseo, Zhejiang Medicine, Kingdomway

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Vitamin A in Feed Additives market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: 500,000 IU/g, 1,000,000 IU/g, Others

Segmentation by Application: Poultry Feed, Livestock Feed, Aquaculture Feed, Other Feed

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Vitamin A in Feed Additives industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Vitamin A in Feed Additives trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Vitamin A in Feed Additives developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Vitamin A in Feed Additives industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Overview

1.1 Vitamin A in Feed Additives Product Overview

1.2 Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 500,000 IU/g

1.2.2 1,000,000 IU/g

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vitamin A in Feed Additives Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Vitamin A in Feed Additives Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vitamin A in Feed Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vitamin A in Feed Additives as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vitamin A in Feed Additives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Vitamin A in Feed Additives Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives by Application

4.1 Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Poultry Feed

4.1.2 Livestock Feed

4.1.3 Aquaculture Feed

4.1.4 Other Feed

4.2 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Vitamin A in Feed Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Vitamin A in Feed Additives by Country

5.1 North America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Vitamin A in Feed Additives by Country

6.1 Europe Vitamin A in Feed Additives Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Vitamin A in Feed Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Vitamin A in Feed Additives by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Vitamin A in Feed Additives Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Vitamin A in Feed Additives Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Vitamin A in Feed Additives by Country

8.1 Latin America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Vitamin A in Feed Additives by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Vitamin A in Feed Additives Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Vitamin A in Feed Additives Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vitamin A in Feed Additives Business

10.1 DSM

10.1.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.1.2 DSM Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DSM Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DSM Vitamin A in Feed Additives Products Offered

10.1.5 DSM Recent Development

10.2 BASF

10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BASF Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BASF Vitamin A in Feed Additives Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF Recent Development

10.3 Zhejiang NHU

10.3.1 Zhejiang NHU Corporation Information

10.3.2 Zhejiang NHU Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Zhejiang NHU Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Zhejiang NHU Vitamin A in Feed Additives Products Offered

10.3.5 Zhejiang NHU Recent Development

10.4 Adisseo

10.4.1 Adisseo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Adisseo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Adisseo Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Adisseo Vitamin A in Feed Additives Products Offered

10.4.5 Adisseo Recent Development

10.5 Zhejiang Medicine

10.5.1 Zhejiang Medicine Corporation Information

10.5.2 Zhejiang Medicine Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Zhejiang Medicine Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Zhejiang Medicine Vitamin A in Feed Additives Products Offered

10.5.5 Zhejiang Medicine Recent Development

10.6 Kingdomway

10.6.1 Kingdomway Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kingdomway Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Kingdomway Vitamin A in Feed Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Kingdomway Vitamin A in Feed Additives Products Offered

10.6.5 Kingdomway Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vitamin A in Feed Additives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vitamin A in Feed Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Vitamin A in Feed Additives Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Vitamin A in Feed Additives Distributors

12.3 Vitamin A in Feed Additives Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

