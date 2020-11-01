Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2020-2026|Duke Energy, RWE, Alstom Grid

The report titled Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Virtual Power Plant (VPP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Research Report: DONG Energy, Duke Energy, RWE, Alstom Grid, Bosch, GE Digital Energy, IBM, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ENBALA Power Networks, Joule Assets, Power Analytics, Power Assure, Spirae, Ventyx/ABB, Viridity Energy, Comverge, Consert, Cooper Power Systems/Eaton, Customized Energy Solutions, EnerNOC
Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segmentation by Product: Centralized Controlled VPP, Decentralized Controlled VPP
Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segmentation by Application: , Defense, Government, Commercial
The Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Centralized Controlled VPP
1.2.3 Decentralized Controlled VPP
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Defense
1.3.3 Government
1.3.4 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue
3.4 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Area Served
3.6 Key Players Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 DONG Energy
11.1.1 DONG Energy Company Details
11.1.2 DONG Energy Business Overview
11.1.3 DONG Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
11.1.4 DONG Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 DONG Energy Recent Development
11.2 Duke Energy
11.2.1 Duke Energy Company Details
11.2.2 Duke Energy Business Overview
11.2.3 Duke Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
11.2.4 Duke Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Duke Energy Recent Development
11.3 RWE
11.3.1 RWE Company Details
11.3.2 RWE Business Overview
11.3.3 RWE Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
11.3.4 RWE Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 RWE Recent Development
11.4 Alstom Grid
11.4.1 Alstom Grid Company Details
11.4.2 Alstom Grid Business Overview
11.4.3 Alstom Grid Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
11.4.4 Alstom Grid Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Alstom Grid Recent Development
11.5 Bosch
11.5.1 Bosch Company Details
11.5.2 Bosch Business Overview
11.5.3 Bosch Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
11.5.4 Bosch Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Bosch Recent Development
11.6 GE Digital Energy
11.6.1 GE Digital Energy Company Details
11.6.2 GE Digital Energy Business Overview
11.6.3 GE Digital Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
11.6.4 GE Digital Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 GE Digital Energy Recent Development
11.7 IBM
11.7.1 IBM Company Details
11.7.2 IBM Business Overview
11.7.3 IBM Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
11.7.4 IBM Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 IBM Recent Development
11.8 Schneider Electric
11.8.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
11.8.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview
11.8.3 Schneider Electric Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
11.8.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
11.9 Siemens
11.9.1 Siemens Company Details
11.9.2 Siemens Business Overview
11.9.3 Siemens Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
11.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Siemens Recent Development
11.10 ENBALA Power Networks
11.10.1 ENBALA Power Networks Company Details
11.10.2 ENBALA Power Networks Business Overview
11.10.3 ENBALA Power Networks Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
11.10.4 ENBALA Power Networks Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 ENBALA Power Networks Recent Development
11.11 Joule Assets
10.11.1 Joule Assets Company Details
10.11.2 Joule Assets Business Overview
10.11.3 Joule Assets Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
10.11.4 Joule Assets Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Joule Assets Recent Development
11.12 Power Analytics
10.12.1 Power Analytics Company Details
10.12.2 Power Analytics Business Overview
10.12.3 Power Analytics Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
10.12.4 Power Analytics Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Power Analytics Recent Development
11.13 Power Assure
10.13.1 Power Assure Company Details
10.13.2 Power Assure Business Overview
10.13.3 Power Assure Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
10.13.4 Power Assure Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Power Assure Recent Development
11.14 Spirae
10.14.1 Spirae Company Details
10.14.2 Spirae Business Overview
10.14.3 Spirae Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
10.14.4 Spirae Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Spirae Recent Development
11.15 Ventyx/ABB
10.15.1 Ventyx/ABB Company Details
10.15.2 Ventyx/ABB Business Overview
10.15.3 Ventyx/ABB Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
10.15.4 Ventyx/ABB Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Ventyx/ABB Recent Development
11.16 Viridity Energy
10.16.1 Viridity Energy Company Details
10.16.2 Viridity Energy Business Overview
10.16.3 Viridity Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
10.16.4 Viridity Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Viridity Energy Recent Development
11.17 Comverge
10.17.1 Comverge Company Details
10.17.2 Comverge Business Overview
10.17.3 Comverge Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
10.17.4 Comverge Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Comverge Recent Development
11.18 Consert
10.18.1 Consert Company Details
10.18.2 Consert Business Overview
10.18.3 Consert Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
10.18.4 Consert Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Consert Recent Development
11.19 Cooper Power Systems/Eaton
10.19.1 Cooper Power Systems/Eaton Company Details
10.19.2 Cooper Power Systems/Eaton Business Overview
10.19.3 Cooper Power Systems/Eaton Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
10.19.4 Cooper Power Systems/Eaton Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Cooper Power Systems/Eaton Recent Development
11.20 Customized Energy Solutions
10.20.1 Customized Energy Solutions Company Details
10.20.2 Customized Energy Solutions Business Overview
10.20.3 Customized Energy Solutions Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
10.20.4 Customized Energy Solutions Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Customized Energy Solutions Recent Development
11.21 EnerNOC
10.21.1 EnerNOC Company Details
10.21.2 EnerNOC Business Overview
10.21.3 EnerNOC Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction
10.21.4 EnerNOC Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 EnerNOC Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
