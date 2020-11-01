Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2020-2026|Duke Energy, RWE, Alstom Grid

The report titled Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Virtual Power Plant (VPP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Research Report: DONG Energy, Duke Energy, RWE, Alstom Grid, Bosch, GE Digital Energy, IBM, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ENBALA Power Networks, Joule Assets, Power Analytics, Power Assure, Spirae, Ventyx/ABB, Viridity Energy, Comverge, Consert, Cooper Power Systems/Eaton, Customized Energy Solutions, EnerNOC

Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segmentation by Product: Centralized Controlled VPP, Decentralized Controlled VPP



Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segmentation by Application: , Defense, Government, Commercial



The Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Centralized Controlled VPP

1.2.3 Decentralized Controlled VPP

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Defense

1.3.3 Government

1.3.4 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue

3.4 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 DONG Energy

11.1.1 DONG Energy Company Details

11.1.2 DONG Energy Business Overview

11.1.3 DONG Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.1.4 DONG Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 DONG Energy Recent Development

11.2 Duke Energy

11.2.1 Duke Energy Company Details

11.2.2 Duke Energy Business Overview

11.2.3 Duke Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.2.4 Duke Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Duke Energy Recent Development

11.3 RWE

11.3.1 RWE Company Details

11.3.2 RWE Business Overview

11.3.3 RWE Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.3.4 RWE Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 RWE Recent Development

11.4 Alstom Grid

11.4.1 Alstom Grid Company Details

11.4.2 Alstom Grid Business Overview

11.4.3 Alstom Grid Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.4.4 Alstom Grid Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Alstom Grid Recent Development

11.5 Bosch

11.5.1 Bosch Company Details

11.5.2 Bosch Business Overview

11.5.3 Bosch Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.5.4 Bosch Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Bosch Recent Development

11.6 GE Digital Energy

11.6.1 GE Digital Energy Company Details

11.6.2 GE Digital Energy Business Overview

11.6.3 GE Digital Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.6.4 GE Digital Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 GE Digital Energy Recent Development

11.7 IBM

11.7.1 IBM Company Details

11.7.2 IBM Business Overview

11.7.3 IBM Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.7.4 IBM Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 IBM Recent Development

11.8 Schneider Electric

11.8.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

11.8.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

11.8.3 Schneider Electric Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.8.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

11.9 Siemens

11.9.1 Siemens Company Details

11.9.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.9.3 Siemens Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.10 ENBALA Power Networks

11.10.1 ENBALA Power Networks Company Details

11.10.2 ENBALA Power Networks Business Overview

11.10.3 ENBALA Power Networks Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.10.4 ENBALA Power Networks Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 ENBALA Power Networks Recent Development

11.11 Joule Assets

10.11.1 Joule Assets Company Details

10.11.2 Joule Assets Business Overview

10.11.3 Joule Assets Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

10.11.4 Joule Assets Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Joule Assets Recent Development

11.12 Power Analytics

10.12.1 Power Analytics Company Details

10.12.2 Power Analytics Business Overview

10.12.3 Power Analytics Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

10.12.4 Power Analytics Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Power Analytics Recent Development

11.13 Power Assure

10.13.1 Power Assure Company Details

10.13.2 Power Assure Business Overview

10.13.3 Power Assure Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

10.13.4 Power Assure Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Power Assure Recent Development

11.14 Spirae

10.14.1 Spirae Company Details

10.14.2 Spirae Business Overview

10.14.3 Spirae Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

10.14.4 Spirae Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Spirae Recent Development

11.15 Ventyx/ABB

10.15.1 Ventyx/ABB Company Details

10.15.2 Ventyx/ABB Business Overview

10.15.3 Ventyx/ABB Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

10.15.4 Ventyx/ABB Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Ventyx/ABB Recent Development

11.16 Viridity Energy

10.16.1 Viridity Energy Company Details

10.16.2 Viridity Energy Business Overview

10.16.3 Viridity Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

10.16.4 Viridity Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Viridity Energy Recent Development

11.17 Comverge

10.17.1 Comverge Company Details

10.17.2 Comverge Business Overview

10.17.3 Comverge Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

10.17.4 Comverge Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Comverge Recent Development

11.18 Consert

10.18.1 Consert Company Details

10.18.2 Consert Business Overview

10.18.3 Consert Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

10.18.4 Consert Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Consert Recent Development

11.19 Cooper Power Systems/Eaton

10.19.1 Cooper Power Systems/Eaton Company Details

10.19.2 Cooper Power Systems/Eaton Business Overview

10.19.3 Cooper Power Systems/Eaton Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

10.19.4 Cooper Power Systems/Eaton Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Cooper Power Systems/Eaton Recent Development

11.20 Customized Energy Solutions

10.20.1 Customized Energy Solutions Company Details

10.20.2 Customized Energy Solutions Business Overview

10.20.3 Customized Energy Solutions Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

10.20.4 Customized Energy Solutions Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Customized Energy Solutions Recent Development

11.21 EnerNOC

10.21.1 EnerNOC Company Details

10.21.2 EnerNOC Business Overview

10.21.3 EnerNOC Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

10.21.4 EnerNOC Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 EnerNOC Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

