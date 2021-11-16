Global Vinyl Versatate Industry Depth Survey 2021|In the 1950s, Dr. Herbert Koch from the Max Plank Institute in Mülheim, Germany

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Vinyl Versatate market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Vinyl Versatate Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Vinyl Versatate market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Each segment of the global Vinyl Versatate market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Vinyl Versatate market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Vinyl Versatate market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global Vinyl Versatate market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global Vinyl Versatate Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Vinyl Versatate market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Vinyl Versatate market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report:In the 1950s, Dr. Herbert Koch from the Max Plank Institute in Mülheim, Germany, found that olefins may react with carbon monoxide and water under the influence of strong acids to form tertiary branched neocarboxylic acids. Before the intermediate carbocation reacts with carbon monoxide, isomerization reactions are observed and, therefore, the resulting acid is composed of a number of isomers. The neocarboxylic acid can be converted into its vinyl ester monomer by reaction with acetylene. Today, these monomers are widely referred to in industry as vinyl versatate monomers (CAS: 51000-52-3), neo-esters or VV monomers. Vinyl Versatate are commonly used in vinyl acetate and acrylic polymers where they greatly improve hydrolytic stability, adhesion, water and UV resistance. The market for vinyl versatate is highly concentrated. There are only two manufactures in the world: Hexion and TJSHIELD. Among them, Bemis Associates is the larger one with the percentage of 70.50% market share in 2019. The global Vinyl Versatate market was valued at US$ 328.4 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 630.6 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on Vinyl Versatate volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vinyl Versatate market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Global Vinyl Versatate Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments

Global Vinyl Versatate Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Vinyl Versatate market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Vinyl Versatate market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Vinyl Versatate market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Vinyl Versatate market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Vinyl Versatate market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Vinyl Versatate market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Vinyl Versatate market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents

1 Vinyl Versatate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vinyl Versatate

1.2 Vinyl Versatate Segment by Purpose

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Versatate Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Purpose (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Used for Paint & Coating

1.2.3 Used for Adhesive

1.3 Vinyl Versatate Segment by Downstream Industry

1.3.1 Vinyl Versatate Sales Comparison by Downstream Industry: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Paint & Coating

1.3.3 Adhesive

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Vinyl Versatate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Vinyl Versatate Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Vinyl Versatate Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Vinyl Versatate Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Vinyl Versatate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vinyl Versatate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vinyl Versatate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vinyl Versatate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Vinyl Versatate Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Vinyl Versatate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vinyl Versatate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Vinyl Versatate Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Vinyl Versatate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Vinyl Versatate Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Vinyl Versatate Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Vinyl Versatate Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Vinyl Versatate Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Vinyl Versatate Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Vinyl Versatate Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Vinyl Versatate Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Vinyl Versatate Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Vinyl Versatate Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Vinyl Versatate Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Vinyl Versatate Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Vinyl Versatate Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Vinyl Versatate Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Vinyl Versatate Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Vinyl Versatate Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Versatate Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Versatate Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Versatate Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Vinyl Versatate Historic Market Analysis by Purpose

4.1 Global Vinyl Versatate Sales Market Share by Purpose (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Vinyl Versatate Revenue Market Share by Purpose (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Vinyl Versatate Price by Purpose (2016-2021) 5 Global Vinyl Versatate Historic Market Analysis by Downstream Industry

5.1 Global Vinyl Versatate Sales Market Share by Downstream Industry (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Vinyl Versatate Revenue Market Share by Downstream Industry (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Vinyl Versatate Price by Downstream Industry (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Hexion

6.1.1 Hexion Corporation Information

6.1.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Hexion Vinyl Versatate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Hexion Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Hexion Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 TJSHIELD

6.2.1 TJSHIELD Corporation Information

6.2.2 TJSHIELD Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 TJSHIELD Vinyl Versatate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 TJSHIELD Product Portfolio

6.2.5 TJSHIELD Recent Developments/Updates 7 Vinyl Versatate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Vinyl Versatate Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vinyl Versatate

7.4 Vinyl Versatate Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Vinyl Versatate Distributors List

8.3 Vinyl Versatate Customers 9 Vinyl Versatate Market Dynamics

9.1 Vinyl Versatate Industry Trends

9.2 Vinyl Versatate Growth Drivers

9.3 Vinyl Versatate Market Challenges

9.4 Vinyl Versatate Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Vinyl Versatate Market Estimates and Projections by Purpose

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Vinyl Versatate by Purpose (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vinyl Versatate by Purpose (2022-2027)

10.2 Vinyl Versatate Market Estimates and Projections by Downstream Industry

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Vinyl Versatate by Downstream Industry (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vinyl Versatate by Downstream Industry (2022-2027)

10.3 Vinyl Versatate Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Vinyl Versatate by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vinyl Versatate by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

