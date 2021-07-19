QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Vertical Farming Plant Factory market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Prime agricultural land can be scarce and expensive. With worldwide population growth, the demand for both more food and more land to grow food is ever increasing. The top 5 players only held about 6.57% of the market share, in terms of the globle vertical farming plant factory revenue in 2018. The market is highly fragmented and keep fragmenting. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market The global Vertical Farming Plant Factory market size is projected to reach US$ 43560 million by 2027, from US$ 4258.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 39.4% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3273844/global-vertical-farming-plant-factory-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market are Studied: AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai, Sky Vegetables, TruLeaf, Urban Crops, Sky Greens, GreenLand, Scatil, Jingpeng, Metropolis Farms, Plantagon, Spread, Sanan Sino Science, Nongzhong Wulian

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Vertical Farming Plant Factory market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Aeroponics, Hydroponics, Other, Hydroponics is the most used method, it occupied 87.70% of the global sales in 2017.

Segmentation by Application: Vegetable Cultivation, Fruit Planting, Other, The major plants produced in vertical farming plant factory include vegetable cultivation, fruit planting and other, etc. Vegetable cultivation occupied 84.60% of the global production.

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3273844/global-vertical-farming-plant-factory-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Vertical Farming Plant Factory industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Vertical Farming Plant Factory trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Vertical Farming Plant Factory developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Vertical Farming Plant Factory industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/21d5ec9d4e46388a22b5f9d856feb7ed,0,1,global-vertical-farming-plant-factory-market

TOC

1 Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Overview

1.1 Vertical Farming Plant Factory Product Overview

1.2 Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Aeroponics

1.2.2 Hydroponics

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vertical Farming Plant Factory Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Vertical Farming Plant Factory Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vertical Farming Plant Factory Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vertical Farming Plant Factory as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vertical Farming Plant Factory Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Vertical Farming Plant Factory Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory by Application

4.1 Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Vegetable Cultivation

4.1.2 Fruit Planting

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Vertical Farming Plant Factory Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Vertical Farming Plant Factory by Country

5.1 North America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Vertical Farming Plant Factory by Country

6.1 Europe Vertical Farming Plant Factory Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Vertical Farming Plant Factory Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Plant Factory by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Plant Factory Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Plant Factory Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Vertical Farming Plant Factory by Country

8.1 Latin America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Plant Factory by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Plant Factory Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Plant Factory Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vertical Farming Plant Factory Business

10.1 AeroFarms

10.1.1 AeroFarms Corporation Information

10.1.2 AeroFarms Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AeroFarms Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AeroFarms Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.1.5 AeroFarms Recent Development

10.2 Gotham Greens

10.2.1 Gotham Greens Corporation Information

10.2.2 Gotham Greens Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Gotham Greens Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Gotham Greens Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.2.5 Gotham Greens Recent Development

10.3 Plenty (Bright Farms)

10.3.1 Plenty (Bright Farms) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Plenty (Bright Farms) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Plenty (Bright Farms) Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Plenty (Bright Farms) Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.3.5 Plenty (Bright Farms) Recent Development

10.4 Lufa Farms

10.4.1 Lufa Farms Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lufa Farms Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lufa Farms Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Lufa Farms Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.4.5 Lufa Farms Recent Development

10.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

10.5.1 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Corporation Information

10.5.2 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.5.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Recent Development

10.6 Green Sense Farms

10.6.1 Green Sense Farms Corporation Information

10.6.2 Green Sense Farms Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Green Sense Farms Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Green Sense Farms Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.6.5 Green Sense Farms Recent Development

10.7 Garden Fresh Farms

10.7.1 Garden Fresh Farms Corporation Information

10.7.2 Garden Fresh Farms Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Garden Fresh Farms Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Garden Fresh Farms Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.7.5 Garden Fresh Farms Recent Development

10.8 Mirai

10.8.1 Mirai Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mirai Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Mirai Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Mirai Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.8.5 Mirai Recent Development

10.9 Sky Vegetables

10.9.1 Sky Vegetables Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sky Vegetables Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sky Vegetables Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sky Vegetables Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.9.5 Sky Vegetables Recent Development

10.10 TruLeaf

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vertical Farming Plant Factory Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TruLeaf Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TruLeaf Recent Development

10.11 Urban Crops

10.11.1 Urban Crops Corporation Information

10.11.2 Urban Crops Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Urban Crops Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Urban Crops Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.11.5 Urban Crops Recent Development

10.12 Sky Greens

10.12.1 Sky Greens Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sky Greens Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sky Greens Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sky Greens Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.12.5 Sky Greens Recent Development

10.13 GreenLand

10.13.1 GreenLand Corporation Information

10.13.2 GreenLand Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 GreenLand Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 GreenLand Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.13.5 GreenLand Recent Development

10.14 Scatil

10.14.1 Scatil Corporation Information

10.14.2 Scatil Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Scatil Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Scatil Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.14.5 Scatil Recent Development

10.15 Jingpeng

10.15.1 Jingpeng Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jingpeng Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Jingpeng Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Jingpeng Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.15.5 Jingpeng Recent Development

10.16 Metropolis Farms

10.16.1 Metropolis Farms Corporation Information

10.16.2 Metropolis Farms Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Metropolis Farms Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Metropolis Farms Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.16.5 Metropolis Farms Recent Development

10.17 Plantagon

10.17.1 Plantagon Corporation Information

10.17.2 Plantagon Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Plantagon Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Plantagon Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.17.5 Plantagon Recent Development

10.18 Spread

10.18.1 Spread Corporation Information

10.18.2 Spread Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Spread Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Spread Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.18.5 Spread Recent Development

10.19 Sanan Sino Science

10.19.1 Sanan Sino Science Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sanan Sino Science Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Sanan Sino Science Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Sanan Sino Science Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.19.5 Sanan Sino Science Recent Development

10.20 Nongzhong Wulian

10.20.1 Nongzhong Wulian Corporation Information

10.20.2 Nongzhong Wulian Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Nongzhong Wulian Vertical Farming Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Nongzhong Wulian Vertical Farming Plant Factory Products Offered

10.20.5 Nongzhong Wulian Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vertical Farming Plant Factory Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vertical Farming Plant Factory Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Vertical Farming Plant Factory Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Vertical Farming Plant Factory Distributors

12.3 Vertical Farming Plant Factory Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us