Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Share and Growth 2021| Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, BASF

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market.

Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Leading Players: , Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, BASF, Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, 3M, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, KCC, Donglai Coating, Noroo Paint & Coatings, Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coatings

Product Type: Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others

By Application: Passenger Car

LCV

Truck

Bus

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market?

• How will the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Vehicle Refinish Paint market?

Table of Contents

1 Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Overview

1.1 Vehicle Refinish Paint Product Overview

1.2 Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyurethane

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Acrylic

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vehicle Refinish Paint Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Vehicle Refinish Paint Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vehicle Refinish Paint Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vehicle Refinish Paint as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle Refinish Paint Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vehicle Refinish Paint Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Vehicle Refinish Paint Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint by Application

4.1 Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Car

4.1.2 LCV

4.1.3 Truck

4.1.4 Bus

4.2 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Paint Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Vehicle Refinish Paint by Country

5.1 North America Vehicle Refinish Paint Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Vehicle Refinish Paint Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Vehicle Refinish Paint by Country

6.1 Europe Vehicle Refinish Paint Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Vehicle Refinish Paint Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Refinish Paint by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Refinish Paint Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Refinish Paint Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Vehicle Refinish Paint by Country

8.1 Latin America Vehicle Refinish Paint Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Vehicle Refinish Paint Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Refinish Paint by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Refinish Paint Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Refinish Paint Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vehicle Refinish Paint Business

10.1 Axalta Coating Systems

10.1.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

10.1.2 Axalta Coating Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Axalta Coating Systems Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Axalta Coating Systems Vehicle Refinish Paint Products Offered

10.1.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

10.2 PPG Industries

10.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 PPG Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 PPG Industries Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Axalta Coating Systems Vehicle Refinish Paint Products Offered

10.2.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BASF Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BASF Vehicle Refinish Paint Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Development

10.4 Akzonobel

10.4.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Akzonobel Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Akzonobel Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Akzonobel Vehicle Refinish Paint Products Offered

10.4.5 Akzonobel Recent Development

10.5 Sherwin-Williams

10.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Vehicle Refinish Paint Products Offered

10.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

10.6 3M

10.6.1 3M Corporation Information

10.6.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 3M Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 3M Vehicle Refinish Paint Products Offered

10.6.5 3M Recent Development

10.7 Kansai Paint

10.7.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kansai Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kansai Paint Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kansai Paint Vehicle Refinish Paint Products Offered

10.7.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

10.8 Nippon Paint

10.8.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nippon Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nippon Paint Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nippon Paint Vehicle Refinish Paint Products Offered

10.8.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

10.9 KCC

10.9.1 KCC Corporation Information

10.9.2 KCC Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 KCC Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 KCC Vehicle Refinish Paint Products Offered

10.9.5 KCC Recent Development

10.10 Donglai Coating

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vehicle Refinish Paint Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Donglai Coating Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Donglai Coating Recent Development

10.11 Noroo Paint & Coatings

10.11.1 Noroo Paint & Coatings Corporation Information

10.11.2 Noroo Paint & Coatings Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Noroo Paint & Coatings Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Noroo Paint & Coatings Vehicle Refinish Paint Products Offered

10.11.5 Noroo Paint & Coatings Recent Development

10.12 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coatings

10.12.1 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coatings Corporation Information

10.12.2 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coatings Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coatings Vehicle Refinish Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coatings Vehicle Refinish Paint Products Offered

10.12.5 Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coatings Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vehicle Refinish Paint Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vehicle Refinish Paint Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Vehicle Refinish Paint Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Vehicle Refinish Paint Distributors

12.3 Vehicle Refinish Paint Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

