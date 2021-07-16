QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Vacation Rental Platforms market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vacation Rental Platforms Market The research report studies the Vacation Rental Platforms market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Vacation Rental Platforms market size is projected to reach US$ 727.5 million by 2027, from US$ 249 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Vacation Rental Platforms Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Vacation Rental Platforms Market are Studied: Kigo, BookingSync, CiiRUS, Beyond, iGMS (formerly AirGMS), LiveRez, OwnerRez, Rental Network Software, Hostaway, Streamline, Lodgify, Escapia, Guesty, 365Villas, Virtual Resort Manager

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Vacation Rental Platforms market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, Cloud, Web-Based Platform, On-premise, Installed, Mobile

Segmentation by Application: Rental Property Businesses, Independent Owner Global Vacation Rental Platforms market: regional analysis,

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Vacation Rental Platforms industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Vacation Rental Platforms trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Vacation Rental Platforms developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Vacation Rental Platforms industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Vacation Rental Platforms

1.1 Vacation Rental Platforms Market Overview

1.1.1 Vacation Rental Platforms Product Scope

1.1.2 Vacation Rental Platforms Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Vacation Rental Platforms Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Vacation Rental Platforms Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Vacation Rental Platforms Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vacation Rental Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Cloud, Web-Based Platform

2.5 On-premise, Installed, Mobile 3 Vacation Rental Platforms Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Vacation Rental Platforms Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vacation Rental Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Rental Property Businesses

3.5 Independent Owner 4 Vacation Rental Platforms Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vacation Rental Platforms as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Vacation Rental Platforms Market

4.4 Global Top Players Vacation Rental Platforms Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Vacation Rental Platforms Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Vacation Rental Platforms Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Kigo

5.1.1 Kigo Profile

5.1.2 Kigo Main Business

5.1.3 Kigo Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Kigo Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Kigo Recent Developments

5.2 BookingSync

5.2.1 BookingSync Profile

5.2.2 BookingSync Main Business

5.2.3 BookingSync Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 BookingSync Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 BookingSync Recent Developments

5.3 CiiRUS

5.3.1 CiiRUS Profile

5.3.2 CiiRUS Main Business

5.3.3 CiiRUS Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 CiiRUS Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Beyond Recent Developments

5.4 Beyond

5.4.1 Beyond Profile

5.4.2 Beyond Main Business

5.4.3 Beyond Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Beyond Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Beyond Recent Developments

5.5 iGMS (formerly AirGMS)

5.5.1 iGMS (formerly AirGMS) Profile

5.5.2 iGMS (formerly AirGMS) Main Business

5.5.3 iGMS (formerly AirGMS) Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 iGMS (formerly AirGMS) Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 iGMS (formerly AirGMS) Recent Developments

5.6 LiveRez

5.6.1 LiveRez Profile

5.6.2 LiveRez Main Business

5.6.3 LiveRez Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 LiveRez Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 LiveRez Recent Developments

5.7 OwnerRez

5.7.1 OwnerRez Profile

5.7.2 OwnerRez Main Business

5.7.3 OwnerRez Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 OwnerRez Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 OwnerRez Recent Developments

5.8 Rental Network Software

5.8.1 Rental Network Software Profile

5.8.2 Rental Network Software Main Business

5.8.3 Rental Network Software Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Rental Network Software Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Rental Network Software Recent Developments

5.9 Hostaway

5.9.1 Hostaway Profile

5.9.2 Hostaway Main Business

5.9.3 Hostaway Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Hostaway Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Hostaway Recent Developments

5.10 Streamline

5.10.1 Streamline Profile

5.10.2 Streamline Main Business

5.10.3 Streamline Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Streamline Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Streamline Recent Developments

5.11 Lodgify

5.11.1 Lodgify Profile

5.11.2 Lodgify Main Business

5.11.3 Lodgify Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Lodgify Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Lodgify Recent Developments

5.12 Escapia

5.12.1 Escapia Profile

5.12.2 Escapia Main Business

5.12.3 Escapia Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Escapia Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Escapia Recent Developments

5.13 Guesty

5.13.1 Guesty Profile

5.13.2 Guesty Main Business

5.13.3 Guesty Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Guesty Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Guesty Recent Developments

5.14 365Villas

5.14.1 365Villas Profile

5.14.2 365Villas Main Business

5.14.3 365Villas Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 365Villas Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 365Villas Recent Developments

5.15 Virtual Resort Manager

5.15.1 Virtual Resort Manager Profile

5.15.2 Virtual Resort Manager Main Business

5.15.3 Virtual Resort Manager Vacation Rental Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Virtual Resort Manager Vacation Rental Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Virtual Resort Manager Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Vacation Rental Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Vacation Rental Platforms Market Dynamics

11.1 Vacation Rental Platforms Industry Trends

11.2 Vacation Rental Platforms Market Drivers

11.3 Vacation Rental Platforms Market Challenges

11.4 Vacation Rental Platforms Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us