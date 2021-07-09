QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global UVC LED market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
The electromagnetic spectrum of ultraviolet light can be subdivided in a number of ways. The draft ISO standard on determining solar irradiances (ISO-DIS-21348) describes the UVA (400~315nm), UVB (315~280nm), UVC (280~100nm). UVC LED is a kind of Ultra-violet LED (UV LED) with light emitted in the UVC spectrum. SETi, Crystal IS and HexaTech captured the top three Production share in the UVC LED market, with about 62% market shares. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61%. Following North America, Japanis the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global UVC LED Market The global UVC LED market size is projected to reach US$ 255.3 million by 2027, from US$ 120.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global UVC LED Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of UVC LED Market are Studied: SETi, Crystal IS, HexaTech, Seoul Viosys, NIKKISO, Rayvio, DOWA, LG Innotek, ConvergEver, Qingdao Jason, HPL
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the UVC LED market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: TO, SMD, Others
Segmentation by Application: Water/Air Disinfection, Sensing( Bioagents, DNA), Medical, Others
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global UVC LED industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming UVC LED trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current UVC LED developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the UVC LED industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 UVC LED Market Overview
1.1 UVC LED Product Overview
1.2 UVC LED Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 TO
1.2.2 SMD
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global UVC LED Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global UVC LED Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global UVC LED Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global UVC LED Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global UVC LED Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global UVC LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global UVC LED Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global UVC LED Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global UVC LED Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global UVC LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America UVC LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe UVC LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America UVC LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global UVC LED Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by UVC LED Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by UVC LED Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players UVC LED Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers UVC LED Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 UVC LED Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 UVC LED Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by UVC LED Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in UVC LED as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into UVC LED Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers UVC LED Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 UVC LED Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global UVC LED Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global UVC LED Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global UVC LED Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global UVC LED Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global UVC LED Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global UVC LED Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global UVC LED Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global UVC LED Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global UVC LED Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global UVC LED by Application
4.1 UVC LED Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Water/Air Disinfection
4.1.2 Sensing( Bioagents, DNA)
4.1.3 Medical
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global UVC LED Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global UVC LED Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global UVC LED Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global UVC LED Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global UVC LED Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global UVC LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global UVC LED Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global UVC LED Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global UVC LED Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global UVC LED Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America UVC LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe UVC LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America UVC LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America UVC LED by Country
5.1 North America UVC LED Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America UVC LED Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America UVC LED Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America UVC LED Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America UVC LED Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America UVC LED Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe UVC LED by Country
6.1 Europe UVC LED Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe UVC LED Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe UVC LED Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe UVC LED Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe UVC LED Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe UVC LED Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific UVC LED by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific UVC LED Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America UVC LED by Country
8.1 Latin America UVC LED Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America UVC LED Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America UVC LED Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America UVC LED Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America UVC LED Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America UVC LED Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa UVC LED by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa UVC LED Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UVC LED Business
10.1 SETi
10.1.1 SETi Corporation Information
10.1.2 SETi Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 SETi UVC LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 SETi UVC LED Products Offered
10.1.5 SETi Recent Development
10.2 Crystal IS
10.2.1 Crystal IS Corporation Information
10.2.2 Crystal IS Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Crystal IS UVC LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Crystal IS UVC LED Products Offered
10.2.5 Crystal IS Recent Development
10.3 HexaTech
10.3.1 HexaTech Corporation Information
10.3.2 HexaTech Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 HexaTech UVC LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 HexaTech UVC LED Products Offered
10.3.5 HexaTech Recent Development
10.4 Seoul Viosys
10.4.1 Seoul Viosys Corporation Information
10.4.2 Seoul Viosys Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Seoul Viosys UVC LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Seoul Viosys UVC LED Products Offered
10.4.5 Seoul Viosys Recent Development
10.5 NIKKISO
10.5.1 NIKKISO Corporation Information
10.5.2 NIKKISO Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 NIKKISO UVC LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 NIKKISO UVC LED Products Offered
10.5.5 NIKKISO Recent Development
10.6 Rayvio
10.6.1 Rayvio Corporation Information
10.6.2 Rayvio Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Rayvio UVC LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Rayvio UVC LED Products Offered
10.6.5 Rayvio Recent Development
10.7 DOWA
10.7.1 DOWA Corporation Information
10.7.2 DOWA Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 DOWA UVC LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 DOWA UVC LED Products Offered
10.7.5 DOWA Recent Development
10.8 LG Innotek
10.8.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information
10.8.2 LG Innotek Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 LG Innotek UVC LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 LG Innotek UVC LED Products Offered
10.8.5 LG Innotek Recent Development
10.9 ConvergEver
10.9.1 ConvergEver Corporation Information
10.9.2 ConvergEver Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 ConvergEver UVC LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 ConvergEver UVC LED Products Offered
10.9.5 ConvergEver Recent Development
10.10 Qingdao Jason
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 UVC LED Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Qingdao Jason UVC LED Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Qingdao Jason Recent Development
10.11 HPL
10.11.1 HPL Corporation Information
10.11.2 HPL Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 HPL UVC LED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 HPL UVC LED Products Offered
10.11.5 HPL Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 UVC LED Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 UVC LED Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 UVC LED Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 UVC LED Distributors
12.3 UVC LED Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
