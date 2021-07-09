QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global UV Sensors market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
UV sensors, which convert light (photons) into electric current, are elements highly sensitive to the wavelength of light in the ultra-violet region. Ultra-violet light is classified as “UV-A”, “UV-B” and “UV-C”, depending on the wavelength and as the wavelengths become shorter more damage is caused to life forms. These sensors are used in industrial applications as light source monitors for equipment that sterilizes using UV-C with a short wavelength. Sensors used in our daily lives are primarily intended for detecting UV-A and UV-B ranges with longer wavelengths from UV light that is included in the sun’s rays. In China market, UV Sensors key players include HAMAMATSU, Vishay, Silicon Labs, GenUV, Sglux, etc. The top five manufacturers hold a share about 75%. East China and South China is the largest market, both with a share about 25%, followed by North China, with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, UVA is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Industrial, followed by Medical, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Environmental and Food Testing, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global UV Sensors Market The global UV Sensors market size is projected to reach US$ 81 million by 2027, from US$ 58 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of UV Sensors Market are Studied: Panasonic, Vishay, Silicon Labs, Balluff, GenUV, GaNo Optoelectronics, Solar Light Company, Sglux, ST Microelectronics, TRI-TRONICS, Vernier, Davis Instruments, Apogee, Adafruit, Skye Instruments, Broadcom, LAPIS Semiconductor
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the UV Sensors market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: UVA, UVB, UVC
Segmentation by Application: Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Environmental and Food Testing, Other
TOC
1 UV Sensors Market Overview
1.1 UV Sensors Product Overview
1.2 UV Sensors Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 UVA
1.2.2 UVB
1.2.3 UVC
1.3 Global UV Sensors Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global UV Sensors Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global UV Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global UV Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global UV Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global UV Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global UV Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global UV Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global UV Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global UV Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America UV Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe UV Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific UV Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America UV Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global UV Sensors Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by UV Sensors Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by UV Sensors Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players UV Sensors Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers UV Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 UV Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 UV Sensors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by UV Sensors Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in UV Sensors as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into UV Sensors Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers UV Sensors Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 UV Sensors Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global UV Sensors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global UV Sensors Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global UV Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global UV Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global UV Sensors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global UV Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global UV Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global UV Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global UV Sensors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global UV Sensors by Application
4.1 UV Sensors Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial
4.1.2 Consumer Electronics
4.1.3 Automotive
4.1.4 Medical
4.1.5 Environmental and Food Testing
4.1.6 Other
4.2 Global UV Sensors Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global UV Sensors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global UV Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global UV Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global UV Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global UV Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global UV Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global UV Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global UV Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global UV Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America UV Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe UV Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific UV Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America UV Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America UV Sensors by Country
5.1 North America UV Sensors Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America UV Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America UV Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America UV Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America UV Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America UV Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe UV Sensors by Country
6.1 Europe UV Sensors Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe UV Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe UV Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe UV Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe UV Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe UV Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific UV Sensors by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific UV Sensors Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific UV Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific UV Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific UV Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific UV Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific UV Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America UV Sensors by Country
8.1 Latin America UV Sensors Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America UV Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America UV Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America UV Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America UV Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America UV Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UV Sensors Business
10.1 Panasonic
10.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.1.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Panasonic UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Panasonic UV Sensors Products Offered
10.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.2 Vishay
10.2.1 Vishay Corporation Information
10.2.2 Vishay Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Vishay UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Vishay UV Sensors Products Offered
10.2.5 Vishay Recent Development
10.3 Silicon Labs
10.3.1 Silicon Labs Corporation Information
10.3.2 Silicon Labs Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Silicon Labs UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Silicon Labs UV Sensors Products Offered
10.3.5 Silicon Labs Recent Development
10.4 Balluff
10.4.1 Balluff Corporation Information
10.4.2 Balluff Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Balluff UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Balluff UV Sensors Products Offered
10.4.5 Balluff Recent Development
10.5 GenUV
10.5.1 GenUV Corporation Information
10.5.2 GenUV Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 GenUV UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 GenUV UV Sensors Products Offered
10.5.5 GenUV Recent Development
10.6 GaNo Optoelectronics
10.6.1 GaNo Optoelectronics Corporation Information
10.6.2 GaNo Optoelectronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 GaNo Optoelectronics UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 GaNo Optoelectronics UV Sensors Products Offered
10.6.5 GaNo Optoelectronics Recent Development
10.7 Solar Light Company
10.7.1 Solar Light Company Corporation Information
10.7.2 Solar Light Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Solar Light Company UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Solar Light Company UV Sensors Products Offered
10.7.5 Solar Light Company Recent Development
10.8 Sglux
10.8.1 Sglux Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sglux Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sglux UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Sglux UV Sensors Products Offered
10.8.5 Sglux Recent Development
10.9 ST Microelectronics
10.9.1 ST Microelectronics Corporation Information
10.9.2 ST Microelectronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 ST Microelectronics UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 ST Microelectronics UV Sensors Products Offered
10.9.5 ST Microelectronics Recent Development
10.10 TRI-TRONICS
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 UV Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 TRI-TRONICS UV Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 TRI-TRONICS Recent Development
10.11 Vernier
10.11.1 Vernier Corporation Information
10.11.2 Vernier Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Vernier UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Vernier UV Sensors Products Offered
10.11.5 Vernier Recent Development
10.12 Davis Instruments
10.12.1 Davis Instruments Corporation Information
10.12.2 Davis Instruments Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Davis Instruments UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Davis Instruments UV Sensors Products Offered
10.12.5 Davis Instruments Recent Development
10.13 Apogee
10.13.1 Apogee Corporation Information
10.13.2 Apogee Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Apogee UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Apogee UV Sensors Products Offered
10.13.5 Apogee Recent Development
10.14 Adafruit
10.14.1 Adafruit Corporation Information
10.14.2 Adafruit Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Adafruit UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Adafruit UV Sensors Products Offered
10.14.5 Adafruit Recent Development
10.15 Skye Instruments
10.15.1 Skye Instruments Corporation Information
10.15.2 Skye Instruments Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Skye Instruments UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Skye Instruments UV Sensors Products Offered
10.15.5 Skye Instruments Recent Development
10.16 Broadcom
10.16.1 Broadcom Corporation Information
10.16.2 Broadcom Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Broadcom UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Broadcom UV Sensors Products Offered
10.16.5 Broadcom Recent Development
10.17 LAPIS Semiconductor
10.17.1 LAPIS Semiconductor Corporation Information
10.17.2 LAPIS Semiconductor Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 LAPIS Semiconductor UV Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 LAPIS Semiconductor UV Sensors Products Offered
10.17.5 LAPIS Semiconductor Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 UV Sensors Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 UV Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 UV Sensors Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 UV Sensors Distributors
12.3 UV Sensors Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
