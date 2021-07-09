QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global UV Light Disinfection market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

UV (Ultraviolet) Light Disinfection refers to the process that is used to sterilize the water, air, food and beverage and others. UV disinfection equipment uses UV light for the disinfection process and does not involve the usage of chemicals. Hence, UV disinfection is considered more user-friendly and eco-friendly than other types of disinfection equipment. UV light has become an established water treatment disinfection technology due to its extremely effective ability to kill or inactivate many species of disease-causing microorganisms. Ultraviolet light disinfection is effective on bacteria, protozoan parasites (e.g. Giardia, Cryptosporidium), and can also be effective for most viruses, providing sufficiently high UV dosage rates are used. The leading manufactures of global UV Light Disinfection mainly are Trojan Technologies, Xylem, SUEZ, Halma and Chiyoda Kohan. Trojan Technologies is the largest manufacturer, its revenue of global market exceeds 19%. Geographically, the global UV Light Disinfection market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 47%. The next is Europe. Market Analysis and Insights: Global UV Light Disinfection Market The global UV Light Disinfection market size is projected to reach US$ 1780.5 million by 2027, from US$ 1335 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global UV Light Disinfection Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of UV Light Disinfection Market are Studied: Trojan Technologies, Xylem, SUEZ, Halma, Chiyoda Kohan, Heraeus, Calgon Carbon, Evoqua Water, Oceanpower, Lit, Xenex, Atlantic Ultraviolet, Onyx

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the UV Light Disinfection market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Ordinary Cathode Low Pressure Mercury UV Disinfection, High-intensity Ultraviolet Disinfection, Ozone UV Disinfection

Segmentation by Application: Drinking Water and Wastewater, Air and Surface, Food Processing

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global UV Light Disinfection industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming UV Light Disinfection trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current UV Light Disinfection developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the UV Light Disinfection industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 UV Light Disinfection Market Overview

1.1 UV Light Disinfection Product Overview

1.2 UV Light Disinfection Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ordinary Cathode Low Pressure Mercury UV Disinfection

1.2.2 High-intensity Ultraviolet Disinfection

1.2.3 Ozone UV Disinfection

1.3 Global UV Light Disinfection Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global UV Light Disinfection Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global UV Light Disinfection Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global UV Light Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global UV Light Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global UV Light Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global UV Light Disinfection Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by UV Light Disinfection Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by UV Light Disinfection Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players UV Light Disinfection Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers UV Light Disinfection Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 UV Light Disinfection Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 UV Light Disinfection Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by UV Light Disinfection Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in UV Light Disinfection as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into UV Light Disinfection Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers UV Light Disinfection Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 UV Light Disinfection Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global UV Light Disinfection Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global UV Light Disinfection Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global UV Light Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global UV Light Disinfection by Application

4.1 UV Light Disinfection Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Drinking Water and Wastewater

4.1.2 Air and Surface

4.1.3 Food Processing

4.2 Global UV Light Disinfection Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global UV Light Disinfection Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global UV Light Disinfection Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global UV Light Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global UV Light Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global UV Light Disinfection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa UV Light Disinfection Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America UV Light Disinfection by Country

5.1 North America UV Light Disinfection Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America UV Light Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America UV Light Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America UV Light Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America UV Light Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America UV Light Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe UV Light Disinfection by Country

6.1 Europe UV Light Disinfection Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe UV Light Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe UV Light Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe UV Light Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe UV Light Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe UV Light Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific UV Light Disinfection by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific UV Light Disinfection Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific UV Light Disinfection Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific UV Light Disinfection Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific UV Light Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific UV Light Disinfection Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific UV Light Disinfection Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America UV Light Disinfection by Country

8.1 Latin America UV Light Disinfection Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America UV Light Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America UV Light Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America UV Light Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America UV Light Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America UV Light Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa UV Light Disinfection by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa UV Light Disinfection Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa UV Light Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa UV Light Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa UV Light Disinfection Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV Light Disinfection Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV Light Disinfection Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UV Light Disinfection Business

10.1 Trojan Technologies

10.1.1 Trojan Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 Trojan Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Trojan Technologies UV Light Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Trojan Technologies UV Light Disinfection Products Offered

10.1.5 Trojan Technologies Recent Development

10.2 Xylem

10.2.1 Xylem Corporation Information

10.2.2 Xylem Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Xylem UV Light Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Xylem UV Light Disinfection Products Offered

10.2.5 Xylem Recent Development

10.3 SUEZ

10.3.1 SUEZ Corporation Information

10.3.2 SUEZ Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SUEZ UV Light Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SUEZ UV Light Disinfection Products Offered

10.3.5 SUEZ Recent Development

10.4 Halma

10.4.1 Halma Corporation Information

10.4.2 Halma Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Halma UV Light Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Halma UV Light Disinfection Products Offered

10.4.5 Halma Recent Development

10.5 Chiyoda Kohan

10.5.1 Chiyoda Kohan Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chiyoda Kohan Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Chiyoda Kohan UV Light Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Chiyoda Kohan UV Light Disinfection Products Offered

10.5.5 Chiyoda Kohan Recent Development

10.6 Heraeus

10.6.1 Heraeus Corporation Information

10.6.2 Heraeus Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Heraeus UV Light Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Heraeus UV Light Disinfection Products Offered

10.6.5 Heraeus Recent Development

10.7 Calgon Carbon

10.7.1 Calgon Carbon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Calgon Carbon Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Calgon Carbon UV Light Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Calgon Carbon UV Light Disinfection Products Offered

10.7.5 Calgon Carbon Recent Development

10.8 Evoqua Water

10.8.1 Evoqua Water Corporation Information

10.8.2 Evoqua Water Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Evoqua Water UV Light Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Evoqua Water UV Light Disinfection Products Offered

10.8.5 Evoqua Water Recent Development

10.9 Oceanpower

10.9.1 Oceanpower Corporation Information

10.9.2 Oceanpower Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Oceanpower UV Light Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Oceanpower UV Light Disinfection Products Offered

10.9.5 Oceanpower Recent Development

10.10 Lit

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 UV Light Disinfection Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lit UV Light Disinfection Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lit Recent Development

10.11 Xenex

10.11.1 Xenex Corporation Information

10.11.2 Xenex Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Xenex UV Light Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Xenex UV Light Disinfection Products Offered

10.11.5 Xenex Recent Development

10.12 Atlantic Ultraviolet

10.12.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Information

10.12.2 Atlantic Ultraviolet Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Atlantic Ultraviolet UV Light Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Atlantic Ultraviolet UV Light Disinfection Products Offered

10.12.5 Atlantic Ultraviolet Recent Development

10.13 Onyx

10.13.1 Onyx Corporation Information

10.13.2 Onyx Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Onyx UV Light Disinfection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Onyx UV Light Disinfection Products Offered

10.13.5 Onyx Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 UV Light Disinfection Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 UV Light Disinfection Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 UV Light Disinfection Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 UV Light Disinfection Distributors

12.3 UV Light Disinfection Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us