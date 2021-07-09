QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global UV LEDs market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor devices, which can convert the energy from an electric current into light. UV-LED is a kind of LED. Below the visible spectrum lies a band of wavelengths called ultraviolet (UV). Ranging from 100 to 400 nm, the radiation can effectively be used to sterilization, perform forensic analysis, cure materials and disinfect water, among many other applications. Japan is the largest UV LEDs market with about 29% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 20% market share.The key manufacturers are LG Innotek, Nichia, Philips Lumileds, Seoul Viosys, Stanley, Honle Group, Crystal IS, NIKKISO, Honglitronic, HonleTech, High Power Lighting Corp, SemiLEDS Corporation, DOWA Electronics, Lextar, InvenLux Optoelectronics, High Power Lighting Corp etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 29% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global UV LEDs Market The global UV LEDs market size is projected to reach US$ 9943 million by 2027, from US$ 891 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 40.9% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global UV LEDs Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of UV LEDs Market are Studied: LG Innotek, Nichia, Philips Lumileds, Seoul Viosys, Stanley, Honle Group, Crystal IS, NIKKISO, Honglitronic, HonleTech, High Power Lighting Corp, SemiLEDS Corporation, DOWA Electronics, Lextar, InvenLux Optoelectronics, High Power Lighting Corp
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the UV LEDs market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: UV-A LED, UV-B LED, UV-C LED, UV-A LED accounts for 73% of the largest segment of applications.
Segmentation by Application: Curing, Analytic Tools, Sterilization and Disinfection, Others, Sterilization and Disinfection to occupy the largest market share reached 54%
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global UV LEDs industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming UV LEDs trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current UV LEDs developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the UV LEDs industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 UV LEDs Market Overview
1.1 UV LEDs Product Overview
1.2 UV LEDs Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 UV-A LED
1.2.2 UV-B LED
1.2.3 UV-C LED
1.3 Global UV LEDs Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global UV LEDs Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global UV LEDs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global UV LEDs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global UV LEDs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global UV LEDs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global UV LEDs Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global UV LEDs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global UV LEDs Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by UV LEDs Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by UV LEDs Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players UV LEDs Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers UV LEDs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 UV LEDs Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 UV LEDs Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by UV LEDs Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in UV LEDs as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into UV LEDs Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers UV LEDs Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 UV LEDs Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global UV LEDs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global UV LEDs Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global UV LEDs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global UV LEDs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global UV LEDs Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global UV LEDs Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global UV LEDs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global UV LEDs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global UV LEDs Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global UV LEDs by Application
4.1 UV LEDs Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Curing
4.1.2 Analytic Tools
4.1.3 Sterilization and Disinfection
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global UV LEDs Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global UV LEDs Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global UV LEDs Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global UV LEDs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global UV LEDs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global UV LEDs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global UV LEDs Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global UV LEDs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America UV LEDs by Country
5.1 North America UV LEDs Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America UV LEDs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America UV LEDs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America UV LEDs Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America UV LEDs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America UV LEDs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe UV LEDs by Country
6.1 Europe UV LEDs Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe UV LEDs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe UV LEDs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe UV LEDs Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe UV LEDs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe UV LEDs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific UV LEDs Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America UV LEDs by Country
8.1 Latin America UV LEDs Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America UV LEDs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America UV LEDs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America UV LEDs Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America UV LEDs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America UV LEDs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV LEDs Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UV LEDs Business
10.1 LG Innotek
10.1.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information
10.1.2 LG Innotek Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 LG Innotek UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 LG Innotek UV LEDs Products Offered
10.1.5 LG Innotek Recent Development
10.2 Nichia
10.2.1 Nichia Corporation Information
10.2.2 Nichia Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Nichia UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Nichia UV LEDs Products Offered
10.2.5 Nichia Recent Development
10.3 Philips Lumileds
10.3.1 Philips Lumileds Corporation Information
10.3.2 Philips Lumileds Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Philips Lumileds UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Philips Lumileds UV LEDs Products Offered
10.3.5 Philips Lumileds Recent Development
10.4 Seoul Viosys
10.4.1 Seoul Viosys Corporation Information
10.4.2 Seoul Viosys Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Seoul Viosys UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Seoul Viosys UV LEDs Products Offered
10.4.5 Seoul Viosys Recent Development
10.5 Stanley
10.5.1 Stanley Corporation Information
10.5.2 Stanley Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Stanley UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Stanley UV LEDs Products Offered
10.5.5 Stanley Recent Development
10.6 Honle Group
10.6.1 Honle Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Honle Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Honle Group UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Honle Group UV LEDs Products Offered
10.6.5 Honle Group Recent Development
10.7 Crystal IS
10.7.1 Crystal IS Corporation Information
10.7.2 Crystal IS Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Crystal IS UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Crystal IS UV LEDs Products Offered
10.7.5 Crystal IS Recent Development
10.8 NIKKISO
10.8.1 NIKKISO Corporation Information
10.8.2 NIKKISO Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 NIKKISO UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 NIKKISO UV LEDs Products Offered
10.8.5 NIKKISO Recent Development
10.9 Honglitronic
10.9.1 Honglitronic Corporation Information
10.9.2 Honglitronic Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Honglitronic UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Honglitronic UV LEDs Products Offered
10.9.5 Honglitronic Recent Development
10.10 HonleTech
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 UV LEDs Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 HonleTech UV LEDs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 HonleTech Recent Development
10.11 High Power Lighting Corp
10.11.1 High Power Lighting Corp Corporation Information
10.11.2 High Power Lighting Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 High Power Lighting Corp UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 High Power Lighting Corp UV LEDs Products Offered
10.11.5 High Power Lighting Corp Recent Development
10.12 SemiLEDS Corporation
10.12.1 SemiLEDS Corporation Corporation Information
10.12.2 SemiLEDS Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 SemiLEDS Corporation UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 SemiLEDS Corporation UV LEDs Products Offered
10.12.5 SemiLEDS Corporation Recent Development
10.13 DOWA Electronics
10.13.1 DOWA Electronics Corporation Information
10.13.2 DOWA Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 DOWA Electronics UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 DOWA Electronics UV LEDs Products Offered
10.13.5 DOWA Electronics Recent Development
10.14 Lextar
10.14.1 Lextar Corporation Information
10.14.2 Lextar Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Lextar UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Lextar UV LEDs Products Offered
10.14.5 Lextar Recent Development
10.15 InvenLux Optoelectronics
10.15.1 InvenLux Optoelectronics Corporation Information
10.15.2 InvenLux Optoelectronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 InvenLux Optoelectronics UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 InvenLux Optoelectronics UV LEDs Products Offered
10.15.5 InvenLux Optoelectronics Recent Development
10.16 High Power Lighting Corp
10.16.1 High Power Lighting Corp Corporation Information
10.16.2 High Power Lighting Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 High Power Lighting Corp UV LEDs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 High Power Lighting Corp UV LEDs Products Offered
10.16.5 High Power Lighting Corp Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 UV LEDs Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 UV LEDs Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 UV LEDs Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 UV LEDs Distributors
12.3 UV LEDs Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
