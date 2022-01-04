Global UV-Curable Resin Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2027| Arkema SA, Allnex Group, Toagosei Co. Ltd., BASF SE

LOS ANGELES, United States: The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the Global UV-Curable Resin Market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The UV-Curable Resin report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain market sustainability.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global UV-Curable Resin market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global UV-Curable Resin market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global UV-Curable Resin Market Research Report:Arkema SA, Allnex Group, Toagosei Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Royal DSM, Covestro AG, Nippon Gohsei, Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., IGM Resins B.V., Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd., Lambson Limited, Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd, Soltech Ltd., Dymax Corporation, Rahn AG, Perstorp Holding Ab, Qualipoly Chemical Corporation, DIC Corporation, Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd., Nagase Chemtex Corporation, CBC Co., Ltd., Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., Deuchem Co., Ltd., Siltech Corporation, BYK-Chemie GmbH, Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Global UV-Curable Resin Market by Type:Non-Acrylates & Oligoamines, Acrylates

Global UV-Curable Resin Market by Application:Coatings, Overprint Varnish, Printing Inks, Adhesives, 3D Printing, Others

The global market for UV-Curable Resin is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the UV-Curable Resin Market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the UV-Curable Resin Market that are likely affect its course.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global UV-Curable Resin market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global UV-Curable Resin market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global UV-Curable Resin market in terms of growth.

Questions Answered in the Report

1. Which are the five top players of the global UV-Curable Resin market?

2. How will the global UV-Curable Resin market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global UV-Curable Resin market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the global UV-Curable Resin market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the global UV-Curable Resin market throughout the forecast period?

1 UV-Curable Resin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of UV-Curable Resin

1.2 UV-Curable Resin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Non-Acrylates & Oligoamines

1.2.3 Acrylates

1.3 UV-Curable Resin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Coatings

1.3.3 Overprint Varnish

1.3.4 Printing Inks

1.3.5 Adhesives

1.3.6 3D Printing

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global UV-Curable Resin Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America UV-Curable Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe UV-Curable Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China UV-Curable Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan UV-Curable Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 UV-Curable Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global UV-Curable Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers UV-Curable Resin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 UV-Curable Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 UV-Curable Resin Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest UV-Curable Resin Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of UV-Curable Resin Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America UV-Curable Resin Production

3.4.1 North America UV-Curable Resin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe UV-Curable Resin Production

3.5.1 Europe UV-Curable Resin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China UV-Curable Resin Production

3.6.1 China UV-Curable Resin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan UV-Curable Resin Production

3.7.1 Japan UV-Curable Resin Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global UV-Curable Resin Consumption by Region

4.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America UV-Curable Resin Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe UV-Curable Resin Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific UV-Curable Resin Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America UV-Curable Resin Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global UV-Curable Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Arkema SA

7.1.1 Arkema SA UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.1.2 Arkema SA UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Arkema SA UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Arkema SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Arkema SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Allnex Group

7.2.1 Allnex Group UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.2.2 Allnex Group UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Allnex Group UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Allnex Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Allnex Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Toagosei Co. Ltd.

7.3.1 Toagosei Co. Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.3.2 Toagosei Co. Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Toagosei Co. Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Toagosei Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Toagosei Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 BASF SE

7.4.1 BASF SE UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF SE UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.4.3 BASF SE UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Royal DSM

7.5.1 Royal DSM UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.5.2 Royal DSM UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Royal DSM UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Royal DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Royal DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Covestro AG

7.6.1 Covestro AG UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.6.2 Covestro AG UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Covestro AG UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Covestro AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Covestro AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nippon Gohsei

7.7.1 Nippon Gohsei UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nippon Gohsei UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nippon Gohsei UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nippon Gohsei Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nippon Gohsei Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

7.8.1 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 IGM Resins B.V.

7.9.1 IGM Resins B.V. UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.9.2 IGM Resins B.V. UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.9.3 IGM Resins B.V. UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 IGM Resins B.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 IGM Resins B.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.10.1 Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.10.2 Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Lambson Limited

7.11.1 Lambson Limited UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lambson Limited UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Lambson Limited UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Lambson Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Lambson Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Alberdingk Boley GmbH

7.12.1 Alberdingk Boley GmbH UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.12.2 Alberdingk Boley GmbH UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Alberdingk Boley GmbH UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Alberdingk Boley GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Alberdingk Boley GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation

7.13.1 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

7.14.1 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.14.2 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd

7.15.1 Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.15.2 Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Soltech Ltd.

7.16.1 Soltech Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.16.2 Soltech Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Soltech Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Soltech Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Soltech Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Dymax Corporation

7.17.1 Dymax Corporation UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.17.2 Dymax Corporation UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Dymax Corporation UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Dymax Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Dymax Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Rahn AG

7.18.1 Rahn AG UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.18.2 Rahn AG UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Rahn AG UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Rahn AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Rahn AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Perstorp Holding Ab

7.19.1 Perstorp Holding Ab UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.19.2 Perstorp Holding Ab UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Perstorp Holding Ab UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Perstorp Holding Ab Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Perstorp Holding Ab Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Qualipoly Chemical Corporation

7.20.1 Qualipoly Chemical Corporation UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.20.2 Qualipoly Chemical Corporation UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Qualipoly Chemical Corporation UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Qualipoly Chemical Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Qualipoly Chemical Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 DIC Corporation

7.21.1 DIC Corporation UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.21.2 DIC Corporation UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.21.3 DIC Corporation UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 DIC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 DIC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.

7.22.1 Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.22.2 Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Nagase Chemtex Corporation

7.23.1 Nagase Chemtex Corporation UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.23.2 Nagase Chemtex Corporation UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Nagase Chemtex Corporation UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Nagase Chemtex Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Nagase Chemtex Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 CBC Co., Ltd.

7.24.1 CBC Co., Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.24.2 CBC Co., Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.24.3 CBC Co., Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 CBC Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 CBC Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.

7.25.1 Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.25.2 Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Deuchem Co., Ltd.

7.26.1 Deuchem Co., Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.26.2 Deuchem Co., Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Deuchem Co., Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Deuchem Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Deuchem Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Siltech Corporation

7.27.1 Siltech Corporation UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.27.2 Siltech Corporation UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Siltech Corporation UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Siltech Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Siltech Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 BYK-Chemie GmbH

7.28.1 BYK-Chemie GmbH UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.28.2 BYK-Chemie GmbH UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.28.3 BYK-Chemie GmbH UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 BYK-Chemie GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 BYK-Chemie GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.

7.29.1 Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Corporation Information

7.29.2 Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. UV-Curable Resin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 UV-Curable Resin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 UV-Curable Resin Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of UV-Curable Resin

8.4 UV-Curable Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 UV-Curable Resin Distributors List

9.3 UV-Curable Resin Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 UV-Curable Resin Industry Trends

10.2 UV-Curable Resin Growth Drivers

10.3 UV-Curable Resin Market Challenges

10.4 UV-Curable Resin Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of UV-Curable Resin by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America UV-Curable Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe UV-Curable Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China UV-Curable Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan UV-Curable Resin Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of UV-Curable Resin

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of UV-Curable Resin by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of UV-Curable Resin by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of UV-Curable Resin by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of UV-Curable Resin by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of UV-Curable Resin by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of UV-Curable Resin by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of UV-Curable Resin by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of UV-Curable Resin by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

