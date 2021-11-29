Global Urgent Care Center Market New Report Growth Drivers Challenges Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027-Concentra, Medexpress, American Family Care

Complete study of the global Urgent Care Center market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Urgent Care Center industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Urgent Care Center production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Urgent Care Center market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Acute illness treatment, Trauma/injury treatment, Physical examinations, Immunizations & vaccination, Others Urgent Care Center
Segment by Application
Corporate-owned, Physician-owned, Multiple physician-owned, Single physician-owned, Hospital-owned, Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Concentra, Medexpress, American Family Care, Nextcare, Fastmed Urgent Care, Citymd, Carenow, Gohealthuc, HCA Healthcare, Columbia Asia, International SOS, SJHC London
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Urgent Care Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Acute illness treatment
1.2.3 Trauma/injury treatment
1.2.4 Physical examinations
1.2.5 Immunizations & vaccination
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Urgent Care Center Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Corporate-owned
1.3.3 Physician-owned
1.3.4 Multiple physician-owned
1.3.5 Single physician-owned
1.3.6 Hospital-owned
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Urgent Care Center Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Urgent Care Center Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Urgent Care Center Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Urgent Care Center Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Urgent Care Center Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Urgent Care Center Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Urgent Care Center Market Trends
2.3.2 Urgent Care Center Market Drivers
2.3.3 Urgent Care Center Market Challenges
2.3.4 Urgent Care Center Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Urgent Care Center Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Urgent Care Center Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Urgent Care Center Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Urgent Care Center Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Urgent Care Center Revenue
3.4 Global Urgent Care Center Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Urgent Care Center Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Urgent Care Center Revenue in 2020
3.5 Urgent Care Center Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Urgent Care Center Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Urgent Care Center Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Urgent Care Center Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Urgent Care Center Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Urgent Care Center Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Urgent Care Center Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Urgent Care Center Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Urgent Care Center Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Urgent Care Center Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Urgent Care Center Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Urgent Care Center Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Urgent Care Center Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Urgent Care Center Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Urgent Care Center Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Urgent Care Center Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Urgent Care Center Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Urgent Care Center Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Urgent Care Center Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Urgent Care Center Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Urgent Care Center Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Urgent Care Center Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Urgent Care Center Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Urgent Care Center Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Urgent Care Center Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Urgent Care Center Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Concentra
11.1.1 Concentra Company Details
11.1.2 Concentra Business Overview
11.1.3 Concentra Urgent Care Center Introduction
11.1.4 Concentra Revenue in Urgent Care Center Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Concentra Recent Development
11.2 Medexpress
11.2.1 Medexpress Company Details
11.2.2 Medexpress Business Overview
11.2.3 Medexpress Urgent Care Center Introduction
11.2.4 Medexpress Revenue in Urgent Care Center Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Medexpress Recent Development
11.3 American Family Care
11.3.1 American Family Care Company Details
11.3.2 American Family Care Business Overview
11.3.3 American Family Care Urgent Care Center Introduction
11.3.4 American Family Care Revenue in Urgent Care Center Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 American Family Care Recent Development
11.4 Nextcare
11.4.1 Nextcare Company Details
11.4.2 Nextcare Business Overview
11.4.3 Nextcare Urgent Care Center Introduction
11.4.4 Nextcare Revenue in Urgent Care Center Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Nextcare Recent Development
11.5 Fastmed Urgent Care
11.5.1 Fastmed Urgent Care Company Details
11.5.2 Fastmed Urgent Care Business Overview
11.5.3 Fastmed Urgent Care Urgent Care Center Introduction
11.5.4 Fastmed Urgent Care Revenue in Urgent Care Center Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Fastmed Urgent Care Recent Development
11.6 Citymd
11.6.1 Citymd Company Details
11.6.2 Citymd Business Overview
11.6.3 Citymd Urgent Care Center Introduction
11.6.4 Citymd Revenue in Urgent Care Center Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Citymd Recent Development
11.7 Carenow
11.7.1 Carenow Company Details
11.7.2 Carenow Business Overview
11.7.3 Carenow Urgent Care Center Introduction
11.7.4 Carenow Revenue in Urgent Care Center Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Carenow Recent Development
11.8 Gohealthuc
11.8.1 Gohealthuc Company Details
11.8.2 Gohealthuc Business Overview
11.8.3 Gohealthuc Urgent Care Center Introduction
11.8.4 Gohealthuc Revenue in Urgent Care Center Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Gohealthuc Recent Development
11.9 HCA Healthcare
11.9.1 HCA Healthcare Company Details
11.9.2 HCA Healthcare Business Overview
11.9.3 HCA Healthcare Urgent Care Center Introduction
11.9.4 HCA Healthcare Revenue in Urgent Care Center Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 HCA Healthcare Recent Development
11.10 Columbia Asia
11.10.1 Columbia Asia Company Details
11.10.2 Columbia Asia Business Overview
11.10.3 Columbia Asia Urgent Care Center Introduction
11.10.4 Columbia Asia Revenue in Urgent Care Center Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Columbia Asia Recent Development
11.11 International SOS
11.11.1 International SOS Company Details
11.11.2 International SOS Business Overview
11.11.3 International SOS Urgent Care Center Introduction
11.11.4 International SOS Revenue in Urgent Care Center Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 International SOS Recent Development
11.12 SJHC London
11.12.1 SJHC London Company Details
11.12.2 SJHC London Business Overview
11.12.3 SJHC London Urgent Care Center Introduction
11.12.4 SJHC London Revenue in Urgent Care Center Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 SJHC London Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
