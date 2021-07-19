QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Urea Fertilizers market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Urea is a solid fertilizer containing 46.6% of Nitrogen. China is the largest consumption region of Urea Fertilizers , the second place is India with the sales market share of 18% in 2018. Southeast Asia is another important market of Urea Fertilizers , enjoying 7% sales market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Urea Fertilizers Market The global Urea Fertilizers market size is projected to reach US$ 62180 million by 2027, from US$ 54500 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Urea Fertilizers Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Urea Fertilizers Market are Studied: QAFCO, CF Industries, SABIC, Yangmei Chemical, Yara, Nutrien, Koch Fertilizer, EuroChem, Shanxi tianze coal-chemical, Rui Xing Group, China XLX Fertiliser, Shandong Lianmeng Chemical, Hualu-hengsheng, Dongguang Chemical, Sichuan Lutianhua, CVR Partners, LP, Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, Luxi Chemical Group, Coromandel International Ltd., Sinofert Holdings Limited., Bunge Limited, OSTCHEM (Group DF), OCI Nitrogen

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Urea Fertilizers market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Gas based Urea Fertilizers, Coal based Urea Fertilizers, Other, In 2018, sales volume of gas based urea fertilizers made up 70% of market share.

Segmentation by Application: Agricultural, Industrial, The proportion of agricultural segment is about 60%, and the proportion of industrial is about 40%.

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Urea Fertilizers industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Urea Fertilizers trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Urea Fertilizers developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Urea Fertilizers industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Urea Fertilizers Market Overview

1.1 Urea Fertilizers Product Overview

1.2 Urea Fertilizers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Gas based Urea Fertilizers

1.2.2 Coal based Urea Fertilizers

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Urea Fertilizers Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Urea Fertilizers Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Urea Fertilizers Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Urea Fertilizers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Urea Fertilizers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Urea Fertilizers Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Urea Fertilizers Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Urea Fertilizers as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Urea Fertilizers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Urea Fertilizers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Urea Fertilizers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Urea Fertilizers by Application

4.1 Urea Fertilizers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Agricultural

4.1.2 Industrial

4.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Urea Fertilizers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Urea Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Urea Fertilizers by Country

5.1 North America Urea Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Urea Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Urea Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Urea Fertilizers by Country

6.1 Europe Urea Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Urea Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Urea Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Urea Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Urea Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Urea Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Urea Fertilizers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Urea Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Urea Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Urea Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Urea Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Urea Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Urea Fertilizers Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Urea Fertilizers by Country

8.1 Latin America Urea Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Urea Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Urea Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Urea Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Urea Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Urea Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Urea Fertilizers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Urea Fertilizers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Urea Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Urea Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Urea Fertilizers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Urea Fertilizers Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Urea Fertilizers Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Urea Fertilizers Business

10.1 QAFCO

10.1.1 QAFCO Corporation Information

10.1.2 QAFCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 QAFCO Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 QAFCO Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.1.5 QAFCO Recent Development

10.2 CF Industries

10.2.1 CF Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 CF Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 CF Industries Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 CF Industries Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.2.5 CF Industries Recent Development

10.3 SABIC

10.3.1 SABIC Corporation Information

10.3.2 SABIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SABIC Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SABIC Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.3.5 SABIC Recent Development

10.4 Yangmei Chemical

10.4.1 Yangmei Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yangmei Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Yangmei Chemical Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Yangmei Chemical Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.4.5 Yangmei Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Yara

10.5.1 Yara Corporation Information

10.5.2 Yara Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Yara Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Yara Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.5.5 Yara Recent Development

10.6 Nutrien

10.6.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nutrien Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nutrien Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Nutrien Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.6.5 Nutrien Recent Development

10.7 Koch Fertilizer

10.7.1 Koch Fertilizer Corporation Information

10.7.2 Koch Fertilizer Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Koch Fertilizer Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Koch Fertilizer Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.7.5 Koch Fertilizer Recent Development

10.8 EuroChem

10.8.1 EuroChem Corporation Information

10.8.2 EuroChem Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 EuroChem Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 EuroChem Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.8.5 EuroChem Recent Development

10.9 Shanxi tianze coal-chemical

10.9.1 Shanxi tianze coal-chemical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shanxi tianze coal-chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shanxi tianze coal-chemical Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shanxi tianze coal-chemical Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.9.5 Shanxi tianze coal-chemical Recent Development

10.10 Rui Xing Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Urea Fertilizers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Rui Xing Group Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Rui Xing Group Recent Development

10.11 China XLX Fertiliser

10.11.1 China XLX Fertiliser Corporation Information

10.11.2 China XLX Fertiliser Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 China XLX Fertiliser Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 China XLX Fertiliser Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.11.5 China XLX Fertiliser Recent Development

10.12 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical

10.12.1 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.12.5 Shandong Lianmeng Chemical Recent Development

10.13 Hualu-hengsheng

10.13.1 Hualu-hengsheng Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hualu-hengsheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hualu-hengsheng Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hualu-hengsheng Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.13.5 Hualu-hengsheng Recent Development

10.14 Dongguang Chemical

10.14.1 Dongguang Chemical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dongguang Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Dongguang Chemical Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Dongguang Chemical Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.14.5 Dongguang Chemical Recent Development

10.15 Sichuan Lutianhua

10.15.1 Sichuan Lutianhua Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sichuan Lutianhua Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Sichuan Lutianhua Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Sichuan Lutianhua Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.15.5 Sichuan Lutianhua Recent Development

10.16 CVR Partners, LP

10.16.1 CVR Partners, LP Corporation Information

10.16.2 CVR Partners, LP Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 CVR Partners, LP Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 CVR Partners, LP Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.16.5 CVR Partners, LP Recent Development

10.17 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

10.17.1 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Corporation Information

10.17.2 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.17.5 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Recent Development

10.18 Luxi Chemical Group

10.18.1 Luxi Chemical Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Luxi Chemical Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Luxi Chemical Group Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Luxi Chemical Group Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.18.5 Luxi Chemical Group Recent Development

10.19 Coromandel International Ltd.

10.19.1 Coromandel International Ltd. Corporation Information

10.19.2 Coromandel International Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Coromandel International Ltd. Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Coromandel International Ltd. Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.19.5 Coromandel International Ltd. Recent Development

10.20 Sinofert Holdings Limited.

10.20.1 Sinofert Holdings Limited. Corporation Information

10.20.2 Sinofert Holdings Limited. Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Sinofert Holdings Limited. Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Sinofert Holdings Limited. Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.20.5 Sinofert Holdings Limited. Recent Development

10.21 Bunge Limited

10.21.1 Bunge Limited Corporation Information

10.21.2 Bunge Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Bunge Limited Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Bunge Limited Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.21.5 Bunge Limited Recent Development

10.22 OSTCHEM (Group DF)

10.22.1 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Corporation Information

10.22.2 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.22.5 OSTCHEM (Group DF) Recent Development

10.23 OCI Nitrogen

10.23.1 OCI Nitrogen Corporation Information

10.23.2 OCI Nitrogen Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 OCI Nitrogen Urea Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 OCI Nitrogen Urea Fertilizers Products Offered

10.23.5 OCI Nitrogen Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Urea Fertilizers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Urea Fertilizers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Urea Fertilizers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Urea Fertilizers Distributors

12.3 Urea Fertilizers Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us