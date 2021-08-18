Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Competition Situation 2021|ABB(Switzerland), Eaton(Ireland), Leviton(US)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market.

Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Leading Players: Chargepoint(US), ABB(Switzerland), Eaton(Ireland), Leviton(US), Blink Charging(US), Schneider Electric(France), Siemens(Germany), General Electric(US), AeroVironment(US), IES Synergy(France), Chargemaster(Elektromotive), Efacec (Portugal), Clipper Creek(US), DBT-CEV(France), Pod Point(UK), BYD(China), NARI(China), Xuji Group(China), Potivio(China), Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

Product Type: Level 2 Charger, Level 3 Charger

By Application: Residential Charging, Commercial Charging, Workplace Charging

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market?

• How will the global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market?

Table of Contents

1 Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Overview 1.1 Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Product Overview 1.2 Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Level 2 Charger

1.2.2 Level 3 Charger 1.3 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027) 1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Competition by Company 2.1 Global Top Players by Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Top Players by Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Top Players Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Price (2016-2021) 2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 2.5 Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Revenue in 2020 2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) as of 2020) 2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market 2.8 Key Manufacturers Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Product Offered 2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Status and Outlook by Region 3.1 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 3.2 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) by Application 4.1 Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Charging

4.1.2 Commercial Charging

4.1.3 Workplace Charging 4.2 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027) 4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) by Country 5.1 North America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 5.2 North America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) by Country 6.1 Europe Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 6.2 Europe Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) by Region 7.1 Asia-Pacific Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 7.2 Asia-Pacific Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) by Country 8.1 Latin America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 8.2 Latin America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) by Country 9.1 Middle East and Africa Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 9.2 Middle East and Africa Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Business 10.1 Chargepoint(US)

10.1.1 Chargepoint(US) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Chargepoint(US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Chargepoint(US) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Chargepoint(US) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.1.5 Chargepoint(US) Recent Development 10.2 ABB(Switzerland)

10.2.1 ABB(Switzerland) Corporation Information

10.2.2 ABB(Switzerland) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ABB(Switzerland) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Chargepoint(US) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.2.5 ABB(Switzerland) Recent Development 10.3 Eaton(Ireland)

10.3.1 Eaton(Ireland) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Eaton(Ireland) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Eaton(Ireland) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Eaton(Ireland) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.3.5 Eaton(Ireland) Recent Development 10.4 Leviton(US)

10.4.1 Leviton(US) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Leviton(US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Leviton(US) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Leviton(US) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.4.5 Leviton(US) Recent Development 10.5 Blink Charging(US)

10.5.1 Blink Charging(US) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Blink Charging(US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Blink Charging(US) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Blink Charging(US) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.5.5 Blink Charging(US) Recent Development 10.6 Schneider Electric(France)

10.6.1 Schneider Electric(France) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Schneider Electric(France) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Schneider Electric(France) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Schneider Electric(France) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.6.5 Schneider Electric(France) Recent Development 10.7 Siemens(Germany)

10.7.1 Siemens(Germany) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Siemens(Germany) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Siemens(Germany) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Siemens(Germany) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.7.5 Siemens(Germany) Recent Development 10.8 General Electric(US)

10.8.1 General Electric(US) Corporation Information

10.8.2 General Electric(US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 General Electric(US) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 General Electric(US) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.8.5 General Electric(US) Recent Development 10.9 AeroVironment(US)

10.9.1 AeroVironment(US) Corporation Information

10.9.2 AeroVironment(US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 AeroVironment(US) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 AeroVironment(US) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.9.5 AeroVironment(US) Recent Development 10.10 IES Synergy(France)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 IES Synergy(France) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 IES Synergy(France) Recent Development 10.11 Chargemaster(Elektromotive)

10.11.1 Chargemaster(Elektromotive) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Chargemaster(Elektromotive) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Chargemaster(Elektromotive) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Chargemaster(Elektromotive) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.11.5 Chargemaster(Elektromotive) Recent Development 10.12 Efacec (Portugal)

10.12.1 Efacec (Portugal) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Efacec (Portugal) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Efacec (Portugal) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Efacec (Portugal) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.12.5 Efacec (Portugal) Recent Development 10.13 Clipper Creek(US)

10.13.1 Clipper Creek(US) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Clipper Creek(US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Clipper Creek(US) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Clipper Creek(US) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.13.5 Clipper Creek(US) Recent Development 10.14 DBT-CEV(France)

10.14.1 DBT-CEV(France) Corporation Information

10.14.2 DBT-CEV(France) Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 DBT-CEV(France) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 DBT-CEV(France) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.14.5 DBT-CEV(France) Recent Development 10.15 Pod Point(UK)

10.15.1 Pod Point(UK) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Pod Point(UK) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Pod Point(UK) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Pod Point(UK) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.15.5 Pod Point(UK) Recent Development 10.16 BYD(China)

10.16.1 BYD(China) Corporation Information

10.16.2 BYD(China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 BYD(China) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 BYD(China) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.16.5 BYD(China) Recent Development 10.17 NARI(China)

10.17.1 NARI(China) Corporation Information

10.17.2 NARI(China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 NARI(China) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 NARI(China) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.17.5 NARI(China) Recent Development 10.18 Xuji Group(China)

10.18.1 Xuji Group(China) Corporation Information

10.18.2 Xuji Group(China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Xuji Group(China) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Xuji Group(China) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.18.5 Xuji Group(China) Recent Development 10.19 Potivio(China)

10.19.1 Potivio(China) Corporation Information

10.19.2 Potivio(China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Potivio(China) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Potivio(China) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.19.5 Potivio(China) Recent Development 10.20 Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

10.20.1 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Corporation Information

10.20.2 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Products Offered

10.20.5 Auto Electric Power Plant(China) Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 11.1 Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 11.3 Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Industrial Chain Analysis 11.4 Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors 12.1 Sales Channel 12.2 Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Distributors 12.3 Universal Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

“