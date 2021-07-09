QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Underfill market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
This report studies the Underfill market, Underfill is used to fill space beneath a die and adhere to its carrier. They add structural strength, increase impact resistance, bolster thermal cycling resistance and improve overall reliability. Underfill can be found in a wide variety of applications including mobile phone, game console, computor, tablet PC and digital camera. North America is the largest market with about 38% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 20% market share. The key players are Henkel, WON CHEMICAL, NAMICS, SUNSTAR, Hitachi Chemical, Fuji, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Bondline, AIM Solder, Zymet, Panacol-Elosol, Master Bond, DOVER, Darbond, HIGHTITE, U-bond etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 45% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Underfill Market The global Underfill market size is projected to reach US$ 547 million by 2027, from US$ 427.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Underfill Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Underfill Market are Studied: Henkel, WON CHEMICAL, NAMICS, SUNSTAR, Hitachi Chemical, Fuji, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Bondline, AIM Solder, Zymet, Panacol-Elosol, Master Bond, DOVER, Darbond, HIGHTITE, U-bond
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Underfill market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Semiconductor Underfills, Board Level Underfills
Segmentation by Application: Industrial Electronics, Defense & Aerospace Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Medical Electronics, Others
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Underfill industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Underfill trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Underfill developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Underfill industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
