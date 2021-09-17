Global Travel Insurance market: Novel Opportunities to Come up by 2027|Allianz, AIG, Munich RE

“
Los Angeles, United State, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global Travel Insurance Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global Travel Insurance market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Travel Insurance market. The different areas covered in the report are Travel Insurance market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.
Global Travel Insurance Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report:
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1436181/global-travel-insurance-market
Top Key Players of the Global Travel Insurance Market :
Allianz, AIG, Munich RE, Generali, Tokio Marine, Sompo Japan, CSA Travel Protection, AXA, Pingan Baoxian, Mapfre Asistencia, USI Affinity, Seven Corners, Hanse Merkur, MH Ross
Leading key players of the global Travel Insurance market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Travel Insurance market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Travel Insurance market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Travel Insurance market.
Global Travel Insurance Market Segmentation By Product :
Single Trip, Annual Multi-trip, Long-Stay
Global Travel Insurance Market Segmentation By Application :
Family Traveler, Senior Citizens, Business Traveler, Others
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Stone Veneer Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Stone Veneer Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
- What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
- Which segment is currently leading the market?
- In which region will the market find its highest growth?
- Which players will take the lead in the market?
- What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Research Methodology
- Data triangulation and market breakdown
- Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
- Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
- Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Travel Insurance market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Travel Insurance Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Single Trip
1.4.3 Annual Multi-trip
1.4.4 Long-Stay
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Family Traveler
1.5.3 Senior Citizens
1.5.4 Business Traveler
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Travel Insurance Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Travel Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Travel Insurance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Travel Insurance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Travel Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Travel Insurance Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Travel Insurance Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Travel Insurance Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Travel Insurance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Travel Insurance Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Travel Insurance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Travel Insurance Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Travel Insurance Revenue in 2019
3.3 Travel Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Travel Insurance Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Travel Insurance Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Travel Insurance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Travel Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Travel Insurance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Travel Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Allianz
13.1.1 Allianz Company Details
13.1.2 Allianz Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Allianz Travel Insurance Introduction
13.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
13.2 AIG
13.2.1 AIG Company Details
13.2.2 AIG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 AIG Travel Insurance Introduction
13.2.4 AIG Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 AIG Recent Development
13.3 Munich RE
13.3.1 Munich RE Company Details
13.3.2 Munich RE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Munich RE Travel Insurance Introduction
13.3.4 Munich RE Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Munich RE Recent Development
13.4 Generali
13.4.1 Generali Company Details
13.4.2 Generali Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Generali Travel Insurance Introduction
13.4.4 Generali Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Generali Recent Development
13.5 Tokio Marine
13.5.1 Tokio Marine Company Details
13.5.2 Tokio Marine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Tokio Marine Travel Insurance Introduction
13.5.4 Tokio Marine Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Tokio Marine Recent Development
13.6 Sompo Japan
13.6.1 Sompo Japan Company Details
13.6.2 Sompo Japan Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Sompo Japan Travel Insurance Introduction
13.6.4 Sompo Japan Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Sompo Japan Recent Development
13.7 CSA Travel Protection
13.7.1 CSA Travel Protection Company Details
13.7.2 CSA Travel Protection Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 CSA Travel Protection Travel Insurance Introduction
13.7.4 CSA Travel Protection Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 CSA Travel Protection Recent Development
13.8 AXA
13.8.1 AXA Company Details
13.8.2 AXA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 AXA Travel Insurance Introduction
13.8.4 AXA Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 AXA Recent Development
13.9 Pingan Baoxian
13.9.1 Pingan Baoxian Company Details
13.9.2 Pingan Baoxian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Pingan Baoxian Travel Insurance Introduction
13.9.4 Pingan Baoxian Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Pingan Baoxian Recent Development
13.10 Mapfre Asistencia
13.10.1 Mapfre Asistencia Company Details
13.10.2 Mapfre Asistencia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Mapfre Asistencia Travel Insurance Introduction
13.10.4 Mapfre Asistencia Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Mapfre Asistencia Recent Development
13.11 USI Affinity
10.11.1 USI Affinity Company Details
10.11.2 USI Affinity Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 USI Affinity Travel Insurance Introduction
10.11.4 USI Affinity Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 USI Affinity Recent Development
13.12 Seven Corners
10.12.1 Seven Corners Company Details
10.12.2 Seven Corners Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Seven Corners Travel Insurance Introduction
10.12.4 Seven Corners Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Seven Corners Recent Development
13.13 Hanse Merkur
10.13.1 Hanse Merkur Company Details
10.13.2 Hanse Merkur Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Hanse Merkur Travel Insurance Introduction
10.13.4 Hanse Merkur Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Hanse Merkur Recent Development
13.14 MH Ross
10.14.1 MH Ross Company Details
10.14.2 MH Ross Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 MH Ross Travel Insurance Introduction
10.14.4 MH Ross Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 MH Ross Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Request Customization of Report :
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1436181/global-travel-insurance-market
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.
”
“