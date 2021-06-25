Global Transglutaminase Market Was Us$ 202 Million And It Is Expected To Reach Us$ 278.4 Million By The End Of 2027, With A Cagr Of 4.1% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global and China Transglutaminase market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Transglutaminase is an enzyme that catalyzes the formation of isopeptide bonds between proteins. Its cross-linking property is widely used in various processes: to manufacture cheese and other dairy products, in meat processing, to produce edible films and to manufacture bakery products. Transglutaminase has considerable potential to improve the firmness, viscosity, elasticity and water-binding capacity of food products. At this stage, the production technology is mainly microbial fermentation method. And Ajinomoto is the first enterprises to achieve commercial production with microbial fermentation method in the end of 1980s. Global Transglutaminase main manufactuers include Taixing Dongsheng, Yiming Biological and Ajinomoto, totally accounting for 79% of the market. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 36%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into less than 100 U/g, 100 U/g – 200 U/g and more than 200 U/g. The most common type is 100 U/g – 200 U/g, with a share over 49%. As for the types of application, it is widely used in meat field, fish field, dairy field, flour field and others. The most common application is fish field, with a share over 23%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Transglutaminase Market This report focuses on global and China Transglutaminase market. In 2020, the global Transglutaminase market size was US$ 202 million and it is expected to reach US$ 278.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027-

The Essential Content Covered in the Global and China Transglutaminase Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of and China Transglutaminase Market are Studied: Ajinomoto, TFI GmbH, Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients, BDF Natural Ingredients, Yiming Biological, Taixing Dongsheng, Kinry, Pangbo Biological

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the and China Transglutaminase market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Less Than 100 U/g

100 U/g – 200 U/g

More Than 200 U/g

Segmentation by Application: Meat

Fish

Dairy

Flour

Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global and China Transglutaminase industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming and China Transglutaminase trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current and China Transglutaminase developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the and China Transglutaminase industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Transglutaminase Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Transglutaminase Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Less Than 100 U/g

1.2.3 100 U/g – 200 U/g

1.2.4 More Than 200 U/g

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Transglutaminase Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Meat

1.3.3 Fish

1.3.4 Dairy

1.3.5 Flour

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Transglutaminase Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Transglutaminase Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Transglutaminase Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Transglutaminase, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Transglutaminase Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Transglutaminase Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Transglutaminase Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Transglutaminase Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Transglutaminase Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Transglutaminase Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Transglutaminase Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Transglutaminase Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Transglutaminase Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Transglutaminase Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Transglutaminase Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Transglutaminase Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Transglutaminase Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Transglutaminase Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Transglutaminase Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Transglutaminase Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Transglutaminase Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Transglutaminase Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Transglutaminase Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Transglutaminase Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Transglutaminase Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Transglutaminase Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Transglutaminase Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Transglutaminase Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Transglutaminase Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Transglutaminase Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Transglutaminase Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Transglutaminase Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Transglutaminase Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Transglutaminase Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Transglutaminase Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Transglutaminase Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Transglutaminase Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Transglutaminase Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Transglutaminase Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Transglutaminase Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Transglutaminase Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Transglutaminase Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Transglutaminase Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Transglutaminase Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Transglutaminase Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Transglutaminase Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Transglutaminase Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Transglutaminase Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Transglutaminase Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Transglutaminase Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Transglutaminase Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Transglutaminase Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Transglutaminase Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Transglutaminase Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Transglutaminase Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Transglutaminase Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Transglutaminase Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Transglutaminase Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Transglutaminase Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Transglutaminase Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Transglutaminase Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Transglutaminase Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Transglutaminase Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Transglutaminase Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Transglutaminase Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Transglutaminase Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Transglutaminase Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Transglutaminase Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Transglutaminase Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Transglutaminase Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Transglutaminase Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Transglutaminase Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Transglutaminase Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Transglutaminase Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Transglutaminase Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Transglutaminase Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Transglutaminase Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Transglutaminase Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Transglutaminase Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Transglutaminase Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Transglutaminase Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Transglutaminase Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Transglutaminase Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transglutaminase Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transglutaminase Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ajinomoto

12.1.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ajinomoto Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ajinomoto Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ajinomoto Transglutaminase Products Offered

12.1.5 Ajinomoto Recent Development

12.2 TFI GmbH

12.2.1 TFI GmbH Corporation Information

12.2.2 TFI GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 TFI GmbH Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 TFI GmbH Transglutaminase Products Offered

12.2.5 TFI GmbH Recent Development

12.3 Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients

12.3.1 Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients Corporation Information

12.3.2 Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients Transglutaminase Products Offered

12.3.5 Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients Recent Development

12.4 BDF Natural Ingredients

12.4.1 BDF Natural Ingredients Corporation Information

12.4.2 BDF Natural Ingredients Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BDF Natural Ingredients Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BDF Natural Ingredients Transglutaminase Products Offered

12.4.5 BDF Natural Ingredients Recent Development

12.5 Yiming Biological

12.5.1 Yiming Biological Corporation Information

12.5.2 Yiming Biological Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Yiming Biological Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Yiming Biological Transglutaminase Products Offered

12.5.5 Yiming Biological Recent Development

12.6 Taixing Dongsheng

12.6.1 Taixing Dongsheng Corporation Information

12.6.2 Taixing Dongsheng Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Taixing Dongsheng Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Taixing Dongsheng Transglutaminase Products Offered

12.6.5 Taixing Dongsheng Recent Development

12.7 Kinry

12.7.1 Kinry Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kinry Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kinry Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kinry Transglutaminase Products Offered

12.7.5 Kinry Recent Development

12.8 Pangbo Biological

12.8.1 Pangbo Biological Corporation Information

12.8.2 Pangbo Biological Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Pangbo Biological Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Pangbo Biological Transglutaminase Products Offered

12.8.5 Pangbo Biological Recent Development

13.1 Transglutaminase Industry Trends

13.2 Transglutaminase Market Drivers

13.3 Transglutaminase Market Challenges

13.4 Transglutaminase Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Transglutaminase Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us