QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Transglutaminase market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Transglutaminase is an enzyme that catalyzes the formation of isopeptide bonds between proteins. Its cross-linking property is widely used in various processes: to manufacture cheese and other dairy products, in meat processing, to produce edible films and to manufacture bakery products. Transglutaminase has considerable potential to improve the firmness, viscosity, elasticity and water-binding capacity of food products. At this stage, the production technology is mainly microbial fermentation method. And Ajinomoto is the first enterprises to achieve commercial production with microbial fermentation method in the end of 1980s. Global Transglutaminase main manufactuers include Taixing Dongsheng, Yiming Biological and Ajinomoto, totally accounting for 79% of the market. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 36%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into less than 100 U/g, 100 U/g – 200 U/g and more than 200 U/g. The most common type is 100 U/g – 200 U/g, with a share over 49%. As for the types of application, it is widely used in meat field, fish field, dairy field, flour field and others. The most common application is fish field, with a share over 23%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Transglutaminase Market The global Transglutaminase market size is projected to reach US$ 278.4 million by 2027, from US$ 202 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3267183/global-transglutaminase-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Transglutaminase Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Transglutaminase Market are Studied: Ajinomoto, TFI GmbH, Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients, BDF Natural Ingredients, Yiming Biological, Taixing Dongsheng, Kinry, Pangbo Biological

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Transglutaminase market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Less Than 100 U/g, 100 U/g – 200 U/g, More Than 200 U/g

Segmentation by Application: Meat, Fish, Dairy, Flour, Others

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3267183/global-transglutaminase-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Transglutaminase industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Transglutaminase trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Transglutaminase developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Transglutaminase industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1481b408ca8b0f286d0b796634d0bdc4,0,1,global-transglutaminase-market

TOC

1 Transglutaminase Market Overview

1.1 Transglutaminase Product Overview

1.2 Transglutaminase Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Less Than 100 U/g

1.2.2 100 U/g – 200 U/g

1.2.3 More Than 200 U/g

1.3 Global Transglutaminase Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Transglutaminase Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Transglutaminase Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Transglutaminase Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Transglutaminase Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Transglutaminase Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Transglutaminase Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Transglutaminase Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Transglutaminase Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Transglutaminase Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Transglutaminase Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Transglutaminase Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Transglutaminase Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Transglutaminase Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Transglutaminase as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Transglutaminase Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Transglutaminase Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Transglutaminase Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Transglutaminase Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Transglutaminase Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Transglutaminase Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Transglutaminase Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Transglutaminase Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Transglutaminase Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Transglutaminase Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Transglutaminase Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Transglutaminase Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Transglutaminase by Application

4.1 Transglutaminase Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Meat

4.1.2 Fish

4.1.3 Dairy

4.1.4 Flour

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Transglutaminase Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Transglutaminase Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Transglutaminase Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Transglutaminase Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Transglutaminase Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Transglutaminase Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Transglutaminase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Transglutaminase by Country

5.1 North America Transglutaminase Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Transglutaminase Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Transglutaminase Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Transglutaminase Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Transglutaminase Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Transglutaminase Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Transglutaminase by Country

6.1 Europe Transglutaminase Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Transglutaminase Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Transglutaminase Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Transglutaminase Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Transglutaminase Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Transglutaminase Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Transglutaminase by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Transglutaminase Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Transglutaminase Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Transglutaminase Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Transglutaminase Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transglutaminase Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transglutaminase Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Transglutaminase by Country

8.1 Latin America Transglutaminase Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Transglutaminase Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Transglutaminase Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Transglutaminase Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Transglutaminase Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Transglutaminase Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Transglutaminase by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Transglutaminase Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Transglutaminase Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Transglutaminase Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Transglutaminase Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transglutaminase Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transglutaminase Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Transglutaminase Business

10.1 Ajinomoto

10.1.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ajinomoto Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Ajinomoto Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Ajinomoto Transglutaminase Products Offered

10.1.5 Ajinomoto Recent Development

10.2 TFI GmbH

10.2.1 TFI GmbH Corporation Information

10.2.2 TFI GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 TFI GmbH Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 TFI GmbH Transglutaminase Products Offered

10.2.5 TFI GmbH Recent Development

10.3 Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients

10.3.1 Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients Corporation Information

10.3.2 Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients Transglutaminase Products Offered

10.3.5 Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients Recent Development

10.4 BDF Natural Ingredients

10.4.1 BDF Natural Ingredients Corporation Information

10.4.2 BDF Natural Ingredients Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BDF Natural Ingredients Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BDF Natural Ingredients Transglutaminase Products Offered

10.4.5 BDF Natural Ingredients Recent Development

10.5 Yiming Biological

10.5.1 Yiming Biological Corporation Information

10.5.2 Yiming Biological Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Yiming Biological Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Yiming Biological Transglutaminase Products Offered

10.5.5 Yiming Biological Recent Development

10.6 Taixing Dongsheng

10.6.1 Taixing Dongsheng Corporation Information

10.6.2 Taixing Dongsheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Taixing Dongsheng Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Taixing Dongsheng Transglutaminase Products Offered

10.6.5 Taixing Dongsheng Recent Development

10.7 Kinry

10.7.1 Kinry Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kinry Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kinry Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kinry Transglutaminase Products Offered

10.7.5 Kinry Recent Development

10.8 Pangbo Biological

10.8.1 Pangbo Biological Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pangbo Biological Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Pangbo Biological Transglutaminase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Pangbo Biological Transglutaminase Products Offered

10.8.5 Pangbo Biological Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Transglutaminase Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Transglutaminase Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Transglutaminase Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Transglutaminase Distributors

12.3 Transglutaminase Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us