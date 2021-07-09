QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Transformerless UPS market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A transformerless UPS is an electrical equipment that provides power to loads during power outages or failure of the main power supply. A transformerless UPS does not contain power line frequency magnetics such as a transformer or inductor. It is an evolving technology under the family of UPS and has several advantages over transformer-based UPS such as small size and low weight, low carbon footprint, and low capex. Global Transformerless UPS key players include Schneider, EATON, Emerson, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 45%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 55 percent. In terms of product, 10-100 kVA is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Telecommunication Industrial, followed by Financial Industrial, Manufacturing Industrial, Government Procurement, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Transformerless UPS Market The global Transformerless UPS market size is projected to reach US$ 12220 million by 2027, from US$ 7947 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Transformerless UPS Market Report:

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Transformerless UPS Market are Studied: Schneider, EATON, Emerson, ABB, Socomec, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Toshiba, Gamatronic, Kehua, KSTAR, EAST

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Transformerless UPS market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Less Than 10 kVA, 10-100 kVA, 100-250 kVA, More Than 250 kVA

Segmentation by Application: Financial industrial, Telecommunication industrial, Government procurement, Manufacturing industrial, Transportation industrial, Others

TOC

1 Transformerless UPS Market Overview

1.1 Transformerless UPS Product Overview

1.2 Transformerless UPS Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Less Than 10 kVA

1.2.2 10-100 kVA

1.2.3 100-250 kVA

1.2.4 More Than 250 kVA

1.3 Global Transformerless UPS Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Transformerless UPS Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Transformerless UPS Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Transformerless UPS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Transformerless UPS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Transformerless UPS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Transformerless UPS Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Transformerless UPS Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Transformerless UPS Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Transformerless UPS Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Transformerless UPS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Transformerless UPS Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Transformerless UPS Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Transformerless UPS Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Transformerless UPS as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Transformerless UPS Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Transformerless UPS Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Transformerless UPS Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Transformerless UPS Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Transformerless UPS Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Transformerless UPS Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Transformerless UPS Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Transformerless UPS Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Transformerless UPS Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Transformerless UPS Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Transformerless UPS Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Transformerless UPS Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Transformerless UPS by Application

4.1 Transformerless UPS Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Financial industrial

4.1.2 Telecommunication industrial

4.1.3 Government procurement

4.1.4 Manufacturing industrial

4.1.5 Transportation industrial

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Transformerless UPS Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Transformerless UPS Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Transformerless UPS Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Transformerless UPS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Transformerless UPS Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Transformerless UPS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Transformerless UPS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Transformerless UPS by Country

5.1 North America Transformerless UPS Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Transformerless UPS Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Transformerless UPS Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Transformerless UPS Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Transformerless UPS Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Transformerless UPS Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Transformerless UPS by Country

6.1 Europe Transformerless UPS Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Transformerless UPS Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Transformerless UPS Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Transformerless UPS Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Transformerless UPS Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Transformerless UPS Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Transformerless UPS by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Transformerless UPS Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Transformerless UPS Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Transformerless UPS Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Transformerless UPS Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transformerless UPS Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transformerless UPS Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Transformerless UPS by Country

8.1 Latin America Transformerless UPS Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Transformerless UPS Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Transformerless UPS Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Transformerless UPS Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Transformerless UPS Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Transformerless UPS Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Transformerless UPS by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Transformerless UPS Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Transformerless UPS Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Transformerless UPS Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Transformerless UPS Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transformerless UPS Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transformerless UPS Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Transformerless UPS Business

10.1 Schneider

10.1.1 Schneider Corporation Information

10.1.2 Schneider Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Schneider Transformerless UPS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Schneider Transformerless UPS Products Offered

10.1.5 Schneider Recent Development

10.2 EATON

10.2.1 EATON Corporation Information

10.2.2 EATON Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 EATON Transformerless UPS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 EATON Transformerless UPS Products Offered

10.2.5 EATON Recent Development

10.3 Emerson

10.3.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Emerson Transformerless UPS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Emerson Transformerless UPS Products Offered

10.3.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.4 ABB

10.4.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.4.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ABB Transformerless UPS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 ABB Transformerless UPS Products Offered

10.4.5 ABB Recent Development

10.5 Socomec

10.5.1 Socomec Corporation Information

10.5.2 Socomec Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Socomec Transformerless UPS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Socomec Transformerless UPS Products Offered

10.5.5 Socomec Recent Development

10.6 Mitsubishi Electric

10.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Transformerless UPS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Transformerless UPS Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.7 Fuji Electric

10.7.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

10.7.2 Fuji Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Fuji Electric Transformerless UPS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Fuji Electric Transformerless UPS Products Offered

10.7.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

10.8 Toshiba

10.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Toshiba Transformerless UPS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Toshiba Transformerless UPS Products Offered

10.8.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.9 Gamatronic

10.9.1 Gamatronic Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gamatronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Gamatronic Transformerless UPS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Gamatronic Transformerless UPS Products Offered

10.9.5 Gamatronic Recent Development

10.10 Kehua

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Transformerless UPS Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kehua Transformerless UPS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kehua Recent Development

10.11 KSTAR

10.11.1 KSTAR Corporation Information

10.11.2 KSTAR Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 KSTAR Transformerless UPS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 KSTAR Transformerless UPS Products Offered

10.11.5 KSTAR Recent Development

10.12 EAST

10.12.1 EAST Corporation Information

10.12.2 EAST Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 EAST Transformerless UPS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 EAST Transformerless UPS Products Offered

10.12.5 EAST Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Transformerless UPS Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Transformerless UPS Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Transformerless UPS Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Transformerless UPS Distributors

12.3 Transformerless UPS Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

