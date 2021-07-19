QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Transcriptomics market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Transcriptomics Market The research report studies the Transcriptomics market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Transcriptomics market size is projected to reach US$ 6688.1 million by 2027, from US$ 3431.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Transcriptomics Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Transcriptomics Market are Studied: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, QIAGEN (Exiqon), Agilent Technologies, Roche, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fluidigm

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Transcriptomics market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: split into, PCR, Microarray, Sequencing, Sequencing type proportion is 45.4% at most

Segmentation by Application: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Academic Research and Government Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Academic research and government agencies use it the most Global Transcriptomics market: regional analysis,

TOC

1 Market Overview of Transcriptomics

1.1 Transcriptomics Market Overview

1.1.1 Transcriptomics Product Scope

1.1.2 Transcriptomics Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Transcriptomics Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Transcriptomics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Transcriptomics Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Transcriptomics Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Transcriptomics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Transcriptomics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Transcriptomics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Transcriptomics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Transcriptomics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Transcriptomics Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Transcriptomics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Transcriptomics Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Transcriptomics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Transcriptomics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 PCR

2.5 Microarray

2.6 Sequencing 3 Transcriptomics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Transcriptomics Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Transcriptomics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Transcriptomics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

3.5 Academic Research and Government Institutes

3.6 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers 4 Transcriptomics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Transcriptomics Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Transcriptomics as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Transcriptomics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Transcriptomics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Transcriptomics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Transcriptomics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

5.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business

5.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Transcriptomics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Transcriptomics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

5.2 Illumina

5.2.1 Illumina Profile

5.2.2 Illumina Main Business

5.2.3 Illumina Transcriptomics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Illumina Transcriptomics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Illumina Recent Developments

5.3 QIAGEN (Exiqon)

5.3.1 QIAGEN (Exiqon) Profile

5.3.2 QIAGEN (Exiqon) Main Business

5.3.3 QIAGEN (Exiqon) Transcriptomics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 QIAGEN (Exiqon) Transcriptomics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Developments

5.4 Agilent Technologies

5.4.1 Agilent Technologies Profile

5.4.2 Agilent Technologies Main Business

5.4.3 Agilent Technologies Transcriptomics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Agilent Technologies Transcriptomics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Developments

5.5 Roche

5.5.1 Roche Profile

5.5.2 Roche Main Business

5.5.3 Roche Transcriptomics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Roche Transcriptomics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Roche Recent Developments

5.6 GE Healthcare

5.6.1 GE Healthcare Profile

5.6.2 GE Healthcare Main Business

5.6.3 GE Healthcare Transcriptomics Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 GE Healthcare Transcriptomics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

5.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories

5.7.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

5.7.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Main Business

5.7.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Transcriptomics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Transcriptomics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Developments

5.8 Fluidigm

5.8.1 Fluidigm Profile

5.8.2 Fluidigm Main Business

5.8.3 Fluidigm Transcriptomics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Fluidigm Transcriptomics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Fluidigm Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Transcriptomics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Transcriptomics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Transcriptomics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Transcriptomics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Transcriptomics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Transcriptomics Market Dynamics

11.1 Transcriptomics Industry Trends

11.2 Transcriptomics Market Drivers

11.3 Transcriptomics Market Challenges

11.4 Transcriptomics Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

