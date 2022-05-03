Global Train Bogies Market Research With Size| Growth| Key Players| Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2022-2028| Amsted Rail, CRRC Sifang, Tatravagónka

Global Train Bogies Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 2802.5 Million By 2027, From US$ 2072.3 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 4.4% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Train Bogies Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Train Bogies market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

A bogie is a structure underneath a railway vehicle body to which axles and wheels are attached through bearings. Europe is the largest Train Bogies market with about 31% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 27% market share. The key players are Amsted Rail, CRRC Sifang, Tatravagónka, Siemens AG, Kawasaki, Alstom, Bombardier, NSSMC, WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH, Titagarh Group, Jiangsu Railteco Equipment, Ganz Moto, PROMEC srl etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 50% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Train Bogies Market The global Train Bogies market size is projected to reach US$ 2802.5 million by 2027, from US$ 2072.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Train Bogies market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Train Bogies market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Train Bogies Market Research Report: Amsted Rail, CRRC Sifang, Tatravagónka, Siemens AG, Kawasaki, Alstom, Bombardier, NSSMC, WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH, Titagarh Group, Jiangsu Railteco Equipment, Ganz Moto, PROMEC srl Global Train Bogies Market by Type: 2-axle Bogies, 3-axle Bogies, Others Global Train Bogies Market by Application: Subway Train, Normal-Speed Railway Train, High-Speed Railway Train The Train Bogies market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Train Bogies market. In this chapter of the Train Bogies report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Train Bogies report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Train Bogies market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Train Bogies market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Train Bogies market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Train Bogies market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Train Bogies market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Train Bogies Market Overview

1.1 Train Bogies Product Overview

1.2 Train Bogies Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 2-axle Bogies

1.2.2 3-axle Bogies

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Train Bogies Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Train Bogies Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Train Bogies Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Train Bogies Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Train Bogies Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Train Bogies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Train Bogies Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Train Bogies Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Train Bogies Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Train Bogies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Train Bogies Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Train Bogies Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Train Bogies Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Train Bogies Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Train Bogies Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Train Bogies Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Train Bogies Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Train Bogies Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Train Bogies Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Train Bogies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Train Bogies Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Train Bogies Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Train Bogies Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Train Bogies as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Train Bogies Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Train Bogies Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Train Bogies Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Train Bogies Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Train Bogies Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Train Bogies Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Train Bogies Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Train Bogies Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Train Bogies Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Train Bogies Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Train Bogies Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Train Bogies Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Train Bogies by Application

4.1 Train Bogies Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Subway Train

4.1.2 Normal-Speed Railway Train

4.1.3 High-Speed Railway Train

4.2 Global Train Bogies Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Train Bogies Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Train Bogies Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Train Bogies Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Train Bogies Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Train Bogies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Train Bogies Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Train Bogies Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Train Bogies Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Train Bogies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Train Bogies Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Train Bogies Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Train Bogies Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Train Bogies Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Train Bogies Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Train Bogies by Country

5.1 North America Train Bogies Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Train Bogies Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Train Bogies Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Train Bogies Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Train Bogies Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Train Bogies Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Train Bogies by Country

6.1 Europe Train Bogies Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Train Bogies Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Train Bogies Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Train Bogies Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Train Bogies Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Train Bogies Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Train Bogies by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Train Bogies Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Train Bogies Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Train Bogies Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Train Bogies Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Train Bogies Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Train Bogies Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Train Bogies by Country

8.1 Latin America Train Bogies Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Train Bogies Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Train Bogies Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Train Bogies Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Train Bogies Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Train Bogies Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Train Bogies by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Train Bogies Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Train Bogies Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Train Bogies Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Train Bogies Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Train Bogies Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Train Bogies Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Train Bogies Business

10.1 Amsted Rail

10.1.1 Amsted Rail Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amsted Rail Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Amsted Rail Train Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Amsted Rail Train Bogies Products Offered

10.1.5 Amsted Rail Recent Development

10.2 CRRC Sifang

10.2.1 CRRC Sifang Corporation Information

10.2.2 CRRC Sifang Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 CRRC Sifang Train Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 CRRC Sifang Train Bogies Products Offered

10.2.5 CRRC Sifang Recent Development

10.3 Tatravagónka

10.3.1 Tatravagónka Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tatravagónka Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Tatravagónka Train Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Tatravagónka Train Bogies Products Offered

10.3.5 Tatravagónka Recent Development

10.4 Siemens AG

10.4.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

10.4.2 Siemens AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Siemens AG Train Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Siemens AG Train Bogies Products Offered

10.4.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

10.5 Kawasaki

10.5.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kawasaki Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kawasaki Train Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kawasaki Train Bogies Products Offered

10.5.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

10.6 Alstom

10.6.1 Alstom Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alstom Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Alstom Train Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Alstom Train Bogies Products Offered

10.6.5 Alstom Recent Development

10.7 Bombardier

10.7.1 Bombardier Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bombardier Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Bombardier Train Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Bombardier Train Bogies Products Offered

10.7.5 Bombardier Recent Development

10.8 NSSMC

10.8.1 NSSMC Corporation Information

10.8.2 NSSMC Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 NSSMC Train Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 NSSMC Train Bogies Products Offered

10.8.5 NSSMC Recent Development

10.9 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH

10.9.1 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Corporation Information

10.9.2 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Train Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Train Bogies Products Offered

10.9.5 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Recent Development

10.10 Titagarh Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Train Bogies Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Titagarh Group Train Bogies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Titagarh Group Recent Development

10.11 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment

10.11.1 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Corporation Information

10.11.2 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Train Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Train Bogies Products Offered

10.11.5 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Recent Development

10.12 Ganz Moto

10.12.1 Ganz Moto Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ganz Moto Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Ganz Moto Train Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Ganz Moto Train Bogies Products Offered

10.12.5 Ganz Moto Recent Development

10.13 PROMEC srl

10.13.1 PROMEC srl Corporation Information

10.13.2 PROMEC srl Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 PROMEC srl Train Bogies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 PROMEC srl Train Bogies Products Offered

10.13.5 PROMEC srl Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Train Bogies Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Train Bogies Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Train Bogies Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Train Bogies Distributors

12.3 Train Bogies Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

