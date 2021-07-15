QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Trailer Hitch market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A Trailer Hitch (or tow bar) is a device attached to the chassis of a vehicle for towing, or a towbar to an aircraft nose gear. Tow hitches are known as trailer hitches in North America, but the purpose of use is the same. Trailer hitches usually have two primary configurations, one is the fixed drawbar type and the other is the receiver type. The receiver type includes parts that mount to the vehicle’s frame and also consist of an opening that is rearward facing which takes cargo carriers, hitch racks, detachable ball mounts or other hitch accessories. On the other hand fixed drawbar hitches are built as one piece and consist of a hole that is integrated and these hitches are not aftermarket hitch accessories compatible. Global Trailer Hitch main players are Horizon Global Corporation, BOSAL, Brink Group, Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 50%. Europe is the largest market, with a share nearly 55%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Trailer Hitch Market The global Trailer Hitch market size is projected to reach US$ 889.8 million by 2027, from US$ 728.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Trailer Hitch Market are Studied: Horizon Global Corporation (US), CURT Manufacturing LLC (US), B&W Trailer Hitches (US), BOSAL (Belgium), MVG (Germany), AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany), Brink Group (Netherlands), Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK), GDW Group (Belgium)

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Trailer Hitch market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Class I Trailer Hitch, Class II Trailer Hitch, Class III Trailer Hitch, Class IV Trailer Hitch, Class V Trailer Hitch

Segmentation by Application: Cars, SUV and ATVs, Recreational Vehicle (RV)/Motorhomes, Vans/Pickup Truck, Boat Trailers, Others

TOC

1 Trailer Hitch Market Overview

1.1 Trailer Hitch Product Overview

1.2 Trailer Hitch Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Class I Trailer Hitch

1.2.2 Class II Trailer Hitch

1.2.3 Class III Trailer Hitch

1.2.4 Class IV Trailer Hitch

1.2.5 Class V Trailer Hitch

1.3 Global Trailer Hitch Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Trailer Hitch Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Trailer Hitch Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Trailer Hitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Trailer Hitch Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Trailer Hitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Trailer Hitch Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Trailer Hitch Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Trailer Hitch Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Trailer Hitch Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Trailer Hitch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Trailer Hitch Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Trailer Hitch Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Trailer Hitch Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Trailer Hitch as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Trailer Hitch Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Trailer Hitch Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Trailer Hitch Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Trailer Hitch Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Trailer Hitch Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Trailer Hitch Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Trailer Hitch Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Trailer Hitch Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Trailer Hitch Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Trailer Hitch Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Trailer Hitch by Application

4.1 Trailer Hitch Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cars, SUV and ATVs

4.1.2 Recreational Vehicle (RV)/Motorhomes

4.1.3 Vans/Pickup Truck

4.1.4 Boat Trailers

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Trailer Hitch Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Trailer Hitch Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Trailer Hitch Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Trailer Hitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Trailer Hitch Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Trailer Hitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Trailer Hitch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Trailer Hitch by Country

5.1 North America Trailer Hitch Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Trailer Hitch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Trailer Hitch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Trailer Hitch Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Trailer Hitch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Trailer Hitch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Trailer Hitch by Country

6.1 Europe Trailer Hitch Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Trailer Hitch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Trailer Hitch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Trailer Hitch Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Trailer Hitch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Trailer Hitch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Trailer Hitch Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Trailer Hitch by Country

8.1 Latin America Trailer Hitch Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Trailer Hitch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Trailer Hitch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Trailer Hitch Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Trailer Hitch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Trailer Hitch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Trailer Hitch by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Trailer Hitch Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Trailer Hitch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Trailer Hitch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Trailer Hitch Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Trailer Hitch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Trailer Hitch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Trailer Hitch Business

10.1 Horizon Global Corporation (US)

10.1.1 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Trailer Hitch Products Offered

10.1.5 Horizon Global Corporation (US) Recent Development

10.2 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US)

10.2.1 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) Corporation Information

10.2.2 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) Trailer Hitch Products Offered

10.2.5 CURT Manufacturing LLC (US) Recent Development

10.3 B&W Trailer Hitches (US)

10.3.1 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Corporation Information

10.3.2 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Trailer Hitch Products Offered

10.3.5 B&W Trailer Hitches (US) Recent Development

10.4 BOSAL (Belgium)

10.4.1 BOSAL (Belgium) Corporation Information

10.4.2 BOSAL (Belgium) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BOSAL (Belgium) Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BOSAL (Belgium) Trailer Hitch Products Offered

10.4.5 BOSAL (Belgium) Recent Development

10.5 MVG (Germany)

10.5.1 MVG (Germany) Corporation Information

10.5.2 MVG (Germany) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 MVG (Germany) Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 MVG (Germany) Trailer Hitch Products Offered

10.5.5 MVG (Germany) Recent Development

10.6 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany)

10.6.1 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Corporation Information

10.6.2 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Trailer Hitch Products Offered

10.6.5 AL-KO(Sawiko) (Germany) Recent Development

10.7 Brink Group (Netherlands)

10.7.1 Brink Group (Netherlands) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Brink Group (Netherlands) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Brink Group (Netherlands) Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Brink Group (Netherlands) Trailer Hitch Products Offered

10.7.5 Brink Group (Netherlands) Recent Development

10.8 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK)

10.8.1 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) Trailer Hitch Products Offered

10.8.5 Tow-Trust Towbars Ltd (UK) Recent Development

10.9 GDW Group (Belgium)

10.9.1 GDW Group (Belgium) Corporation Information

10.9.2 GDW Group (Belgium) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 GDW Group (Belgium) Trailer Hitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 GDW Group (Belgium) Trailer Hitch Products Offered

10.9.5 GDW Group (Belgium) Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Trailer Hitch Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Trailer Hitch Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Trailer Hitch Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Trailer Hitch Distributors

12.3 Trailer Hitch Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

