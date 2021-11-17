Global Touch Screen Modules Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 18650 Million By 2027, From US$ 7826.3 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 12.7% During 2021-2027. | 3M, Alps Electric, Atmel

Touch screen also known as “touch screen”, “touch panel, touch is a kind of can receive the first input signal of induction type liquid crystal display device, when contact with the graphic buttons on the screen, the screen of the tactile feedback system according to the program of pre-programmed drive all kinds of connecting device, can be used to replace the mechanical button panel, and liquid crystal display screen by creating vivid audio effect. Touch Based Human Machine Interface (HMI) are among the major automation oriented devices deployed across major applications in industrial automation, automotive, oil & gas sectors. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Touch Screen Modules Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Touch Screen Modules market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Touch Screen Modules market size is projected to reach US$ 18650 million by 2027, from US$ 7826.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Resistive Type, Capacitive Induction Type, Infrared Type, Surface Acoustic Type Segment by Application Car, Aviation, Electronic Products, Education, Other Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: 3M, Alps Electric, Atmel, Cypress Semiconductor, ELK, Elo Touch Solutions, Fujitsu Component, HannsTouch Solution Incorporated, Iljin Display, Innolux, LG Display, MELFAS, Neonode

TOC

1 Touch Screen Modules Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Touch Screen Modules

1.2 Touch Screen Modules Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Touch Screen Modules Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Resistive Type

1.2.3 Capacitive Induction Type

1.2.4 Infrared Type

1.2.5 Surface Acoustic Type

1.3 Touch Screen Modules Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Touch Screen Modules Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Car

1.3.3 Aviation

1.3.4 Electronic Products

1.3.5 Education

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Touch Screen Modules Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Touch Screen Modules Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Touch Screen Modules Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Touch Screen Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Touch Screen Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Touch Screen Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Touch Screen Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Touch Screen Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Taiwan Touch Screen Modules Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Touch Screen Modules Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Touch Screen Modules Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Touch Screen Modules Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Touch Screen Modules Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Touch Screen Modules Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Touch Screen Modules Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Touch Screen Modules Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Touch Screen Modules Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Touch Screen Modules Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Touch Screen Modules Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Touch Screen Modules Production

3.4.1 North America Touch Screen Modules Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Touch Screen Modules Production

3.5.1 Europe Touch Screen Modules Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Touch Screen Modules Production

3.6.1 China Touch Screen Modules Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Touch Screen Modules Production

3.7.1 Japan Touch Screen Modules Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Touch Screen Modules Production

3.8.1 South Korea Touch Screen Modules Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Taiwan Touch Screen Modules Production

3.9.1 Taiwan Touch Screen Modules Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Taiwan Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Touch Screen Modules Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Touch Screen Modules Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Touch Screen Modules Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Touch Screen Modules Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Touch Screen Modules Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Touch Screen Modules Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Touch Screen Modules Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Touch Screen Modules Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Touch Screen Modules Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Touch Screen Modules Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Touch Screen Modules Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Touch Screen Modules Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Touch Screen Modules Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Touch Screen Modules Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Touch Screen Modules Product Portfolio

7.1.3 3M Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Alps Electric

7.2.1 Alps Electric Touch Screen Modules Corporation Information

7.2.2 Alps Electric Touch Screen Modules Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Alps Electric Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Alps Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Alps Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Atmel

7.3.1 Atmel Touch Screen Modules Corporation Information

7.3.2 Atmel Touch Screen Modules Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Atmel Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Atmel Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Atmel Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Cypress Semiconductor

7.4.1 Cypress Semiconductor Touch Screen Modules Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cypress Semiconductor Touch Screen Modules Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Cypress Semiconductor Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Cypress Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Cypress Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ELK

7.5.1 ELK Touch Screen Modules Corporation Information

7.5.2 ELK Touch Screen Modules Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ELK Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 ELK Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ELK Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Elo Touch Solutions

7.6.1 Elo Touch Solutions Touch Screen Modules Corporation Information

7.6.2 Elo Touch Solutions Touch Screen Modules Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Elo Touch Solutions Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Elo Touch Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Elo Touch Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Fujitsu Component

7.7.1 Fujitsu Component Touch Screen Modules Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fujitsu Component Touch Screen Modules Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Fujitsu Component Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Fujitsu Component Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fujitsu Component Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 HannsTouch Solution Incorporated

7.8.1 HannsTouch Solution Incorporated Touch Screen Modules Corporation Information

7.8.2 HannsTouch Solution Incorporated Touch Screen Modules Product Portfolio

7.8.3 HannsTouch Solution Incorporated Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 HannsTouch Solution Incorporated Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 HannsTouch Solution Incorporated Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Iljin Display

7.9.1 Iljin Display Touch Screen Modules Corporation Information

7.9.2 Iljin Display Touch Screen Modules Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Iljin Display Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Iljin Display Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Iljin Display Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Innolux

7.10.1 Innolux Touch Screen Modules Corporation Information

7.10.2 Innolux Touch Screen Modules Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Innolux Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Innolux Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Innolux Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 LG Display

7.11.1 LG Display Touch Screen Modules Corporation Information

7.11.2 LG Display Touch Screen Modules Product Portfolio

7.11.3 LG Display Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 LG Display Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 LG Display Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 MELFAS

7.12.1 MELFAS Touch Screen Modules Corporation Information

7.12.2 MELFAS Touch Screen Modules Product Portfolio

7.12.3 MELFAS Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 MELFAS Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 MELFAS Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Neonode

7.13.1 Neonode Touch Screen Modules Corporation Information

7.13.2 Neonode Touch Screen Modules Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Neonode Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Neonode Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Neonode Recent Developments/Updates 8 Touch Screen Modules Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Touch Screen Modules Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Touch Screen Modules

8.4 Touch Screen Modules Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Touch Screen Modules Distributors List

9.3 Touch Screen Modules Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Touch Screen Modules Industry Trends

10.2 Touch Screen Modules Growth Drivers

10.3 Touch Screen Modules Market Challenges

10.4 Touch Screen Modules Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Touch Screen Modules by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Taiwan Touch Screen Modules Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Touch Screen Modules

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Touch Screen Modules by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Touch Screen Modules by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Touch Screen Modules by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Touch Screen Modules by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Touch Screen Modules by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Touch Screen Modules by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Touch Screen Modules by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Touch Screen Modules by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer