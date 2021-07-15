QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Torsional Vibration Damper market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Torsional vibration dampers are crankshaft pulleys with a rubber damping element between the two main metal parts. They were introduced to absorb vibration from the crankshaft and produce much smoother drive system operation and are found on most late models of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. According to types, the most proportion of the Torsional Vibration Damper is Rubber Vibration Damper, taking about 62% sales share of global market in 2020. The most proportion of Torsional Vibration Damper is used for Passenger Vehicle and the proportion is about 73% in 2020. Europe is the major production region of the global market, which takes about 32% market share. The key players are Vibracoustic, Schaeffler, Valeo, ZF, BorgWarner, Continental, AAM, Knorr-Bremse, Ningbo Tuopu Group, FUKOKU, Dongfeng (Shiyan), Chengdu Xiling Power, Geislinger, Anhui Zhongding, Hubei Guangao, Ningbo Sedsun etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 42% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market The global Torsional Vibration Damper market size is projected to reach US$ 85 million by 2027, from US$ 58 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.
Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3268903/global-torsional-vibration-damper-market
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Torsional Vibration Damper Market are Studied: Vibracoustic, Schaeffler, Valeo, ZF, BorgWarner, Continental, AAM, Knorr-Bremse, Ningbo Tuopu Group, FUKOKU, Dongfeng (Shiyan), Chengdu Xiling Power, Geislinger, Anhui Zhongding, Hubei Guangao, Ningbo Sedsun
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Torsional Vibration Damper market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Rubber Vibration Damper, Silicone Oil Vibration Damper, Composite Vibration Damper
Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle
- Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@
- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3268903/global-torsional-vibration-damper-market
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Torsional Vibration Damper industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Torsional Vibration Damper trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Torsional Vibration Damper developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Torsional Vibration Damper industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/c9dea3717b383b99a8be2c604358ad50,0,1,global-torsional-vibration-damper-market
TOC
1 Torsional Vibration Damper Market Overview
1.1 Torsional Vibration Damper Product Overview
1.2 Torsional Vibration Damper Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Rubber Vibration Damper
1.2.2 Silicone Oil Vibration Damper
1.2.3 Composite Vibration Damper
1.3 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Torsional Vibration Damper Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Torsional Vibration Damper Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Torsional Vibration Damper Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Torsional Vibration Damper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Torsional Vibration Damper Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Torsional Vibration Damper Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Torsional Vibration Damper Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Torsional Vibration Damper as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Torsional Vibration Damper Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Torsional Vibration Damper Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Torsional Vibration Damper Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Torsional Vibration Damper by Application
4.1 Torsional Vibration Damper Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle
4.1.2 Commercial Vehicle
4.2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Torsional Vibration Damper by Country
5.1 North America Torsional Vibration Damper Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Torsional Vibration Damper Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Torsional Vibration Damper by Country
6.1 Europe Torsional Vibration Damper Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Torsional Vibration Damper Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Torsional Vibration Damper by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Torsional Vibration Damper Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Torsional Vibration Damper Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Torsional Vibration Damper by Country
8.1 Latin America Torsional Vibration Damper Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Torsional Vibration Damper Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Torsional Vibration Damper by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Torsional Vibration Damper Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Torsional Vibration Damper Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Torsional Vibration Damper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Torsional Vibration Damper Business
10.1 Vibracoustic
10.1.1 Vibracoustic Corporation Information
10.1.2 Vibracoustic Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Vibracoustic Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Vibracoustic Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.1.5 Vibracoustic Recent Development
10.2 Schaeffler
10.2.1 Schaeffler Corporation Information
10.2.2 Schaeffler Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Schaeffler Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Schaeffler Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.2.5 Schaeffler Recent Development
10.3 Valeo
10.3.1 Valeo Corporation Information
10.3.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Valeo Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Valeo Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.3.5 Valeo Recent Development
10.4 ZF
10.4.1 ZF Corporation Information
10.4.2 ZF Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 ZF Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 ZF Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.4.5 ZF Recent Development
10.5 BorgWarner
10.5.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information
10.5.2 BorgWarner Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 BorgWarner Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 BorgWarner Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.5.5 BorgWarner Recent Development
10.6 Continental
10.6.1 Continental Corporation Information
10.6.2 Continental Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Continental Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Continental Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.6.5 Continental Recent Development
10.7 AAM
10.7.1 AAM Corporation Information
10.7.2 AAM Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 AAM Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 AAM Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.7.5 AAM Recent Development
10.8 Knorr-Bremse
10.8.1 Knorr-Bremse Corporation Information
10.8.2 Knorr-Bremse Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Knorr-Bremse Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Knorr-Bremse Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.8.5 Knorr-Bremse Recent Development
10.9 Ningbo Tuopu Group
10.9.1 Ningbo Tuopu Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Ningbo Tuopu Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Ningbo Tuopu Group Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Ningbo Tuopu Group Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.9.5 Ningbo Tuopu Group Recent Development
10.10 FUKOKU
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Torsional Vibration Damper Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 FUKOKU Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 FUKOKU Recent Development
10.11 Dongfeng (Shiyan)
10.11.1 Dongfeng (Shiyan) Corporation Information
10.11.2 Dongfeng (Shiyan) Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Dongfeng (Shiyan) Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Dongfeng (Shiyan) Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.11.5 Dongfeng (Shiyan) Recent Development
10.12 Chengdu Xiling Power
10.12.1 Chengdu Xiling Power Corporation Information
10.12.2 Chengdu Xiling Power Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Chengdu Xiling Power Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Chengdu Xiling Power Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.12.5 Chengdu Xiling Power Recent Development
10.13 Geislinger
10.13.1 Geislinger Corporation Information
10.13.2 Geislinger Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Geislinger Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Geislinger Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.13.5 Geislinger Recent Development
10.14 Anhui Zhongding
10.14.1 Anhui Zhongding Corporation Information
10.14.2 Anhui Zhongding Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Anhui Zhongding Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Anhui Zhongding Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.14.5 Anhui Zhongding Recent Development
10.15 Hubei Guangao
10.15.1 Hubei Guangao Corporation Information
10.15.2 Hubei Guangao Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Hubei Guangao Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Hubei Guangao Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.15.5 Hubei Guangao Recent Development
10.16 Ningbo Sedsun
10.16.1 Ningbo Sedsun Corporation Information
10.16.2 Ningbo Sedsun Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Ningbo Sedsun Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Ningbo Sedsun Torsional Vibration Damper Products Offered
10.16.5 Ningbo Sedsun Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Torsional Vibration Damper Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Torsional Vibration Damper Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Torsional Vibration Damper Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Torsional Vibration Damper Distributors
12.3 Torsional Vibration Damper Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.