A time switch is a device that has a built-in mechanical or electronic timer that turns an electrical circuit on and off at certain times of the day. The electrical current typically is used to perform a task that otherwise would be done by a person. Time Switch work in a variety of areas, such as irrigation or other water pumps, indoor or outdoor lighting, ventilation systems and other devices that need to be turned on and off throughout the day. A time switch automatically performs these tasks so that a person doesn’t have to remember to do so or have to physically flip a switch at certain times every day. Global Time Switch key players include Intermatic Incorporated, leviton, Legrand, Honeywell, Hager, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 40% percent. In terms of product, Digital Time Switch is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Lightings, followed by Appliances and Industrial Devices. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Time Switch Market The global Time Switch market size is projected to reach US$ 2361.2 million by 2027, from US$ 1634 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Time Switch Market are Studied: Intermatic Incorporated, leviton, Legrand, Honeywell, Hager, Havells India, Theben, Eaton, OMRON, Lutron Electronics, Sangamo, Hugo Müller, Panasonic Japan, Finder SPA, Enerlites, Any Electronics, Pujing
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Time Switch market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Digital Time Switch, Analogue Time Switch
Segmentation by Application: Lightings, Appliances, Industrial Devices, Others
