Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 82 Million By 2027, From US$ 12 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 30.5% During 2021-2027

One of the main drivers for achieving the ultimate goal of fully autonomous vehicles is to increase road safety. A recent report by the NHTSA estimated that over 90% of all accidents are due to driver errors, so eliminating these will make for much safer roads. While mass-produced fully automated vehicles remain some way in the future, iToF can make a significant contribution to road safety by Driver Monitoring the driver and his / her behavior. Driver fatigue is a significant issue and the high resolution attainable with iToF is able to see if the driver has their eyes on the road ahead, whether they are yawning excessively, or even struggling to keep their eyes open. Detecting each of these and suggesting (or even enforcing) a break can potentially avoid accidents and save lives. Other driver behaviors such as not holding the steering wheel properly, eating while driving or using a mobile device in a non-hands-free manner can also be identified and a warning issued or action taken, ultimately bringing the vehicle to a safe stop if needs be. Airbags have saved many, many lives and are a valuable feature in almost all vehicles these days. However, there have been some cases, especially with infants or the elderly where they have caused injury or worse. ToF is able to detect the size of and estimate the weight of Passenger Safetys, modifying the airbag deployment as necessary. In the event that there is no Passenger Safety in the seat, ToF can prevent unnecessary airbag deployment. Many modern hybrid vehicles will start and run the internal combustion engine to charge the batteries when they are almost depleted. As it is easy to leave a vehicle with the ignition ‘on’ as the old-fashioned ignition key is a thing of the past, a vehicle can automatically start when unattended. This is potentially dangerous, especially in a confined space, but can easily be prevented by ToF-based occupant detection. Alongside the improvements in vehicle safety, the same ToF system is also able to add a whole range of comfort and convenience inside the cabin for the benefit of drivers and Passenger Safetys. For example, seats could be moved and seat belts could be brought closer when a Passenger Safety gets into the vehicle, storage compartments could be illuminated when a hand reaches in that direction or the operation of the infotainment system could be modified based upon the number and location of vehicle occupants. As vehicles become more sophisticated, the human-machine interfaces (HMI) in the cockpit must become more complex. A ToF sensor in conjunction with a light projector could provide a control panel on any available surface, providing greater convenience and flexibility. Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin key players include Melexis, Infineon Technologies, etc. Global top two manufacturers hold a share over 95%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Asia Pacific, and North America, both have a share about 40 percent. In terms of application, the largest application is Gesture Control, followed by Driver Monitor, Passenger Safety. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market The global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin market size is projected to reach US$ 82 million by 2027, from US$ 12 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 30.5% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market are Studied: Melexis, Infineon Technologies, Ams
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Wafer, Lead Frame, Photoresist, Other
Segmentation by Application: Gesture Control, Driver Monitor, Passenger Safety
TOC
1 Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Overview
1.1 Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Product Overview
1.2 Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Segment by Raw Materials
1.2.1 Wafer
1.2.2 Lead Frame
1.2.3 Photoresist
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Size by Raw Materials
1.3.1 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Size Overview by Raw Materials (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Historic Market Size Review by Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown in Volume by Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown in Value by Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Forecasted Market Size by Raw Materials (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown in Volume by Raw Materials (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown in Value by Raw Materials (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Raw Materials (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Raw Materials
1.4.1 North America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown by Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown by Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown by Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown by Raw Materials (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown by Raw Materials (2016-2021) 2 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin by Application
4.1 Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Gesture Control
4.1.2 Driver Monitor
4.1.3 Passenger Safety
4.2 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin by Country
5.1 North America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin by Country
6.1 Europe Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin by Country
8.1 Latin America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Business
10.1 Melexis
10.1.1 Melexis Corporation Information
10.1.2 Melexis Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Melexis Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Melexis Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Products Offered
10.1.5 Melexis Recent Development
10.2 Infineon Technologies
10.2.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information
10.2.2 Infineon Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Infineon Technologies Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Infineon Technologies Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Products Offered
10.2.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development
10.3 Ams
10.3.1 Ams Corporation Information
10.3.2 Ams Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Ams Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Ams Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Products Offered
10.3.5 Ams Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Distributors
12.3 Time-of-Flight Sensors for Automotive In-Cabin Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
