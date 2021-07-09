QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Thyristors market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Thyristor Device is a solid-state semiconductor device along with four layered alternating p-type and N materials. The thyristor with three-lead is designed for controlling large current with the help of its two leads by combining the current with that of a smaller current from its other lead which is known as the control lead. The two-lead thyristor are used in switching if the potential difference between its lead is large. The thyristor is also known as silicon-controlled rectifier. It is used to manage elements in phase angle triggered controllers, which is also known as phase fired controllers. It can also be used for low conduction losses of Bjt, this would help to fulfill demand in the current electric system. Global Thyristors key players include Infineon, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, JieJie Microelectronics, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 35%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 75%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share over 15 percent. In terms of product, Unidirectional Thyristor is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Civil Sector, followed by Industrial Sector, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thyristors Market The global Thyristors market size is projected to reach US$ 1179.6 million by 2027, from US$ 872 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Thyristors Market are Studied: Infineon, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics, Vishay, Renesas Electronics, Littelfuse, Fuji Electric, Toshiba, JieJie Microelectronics, SINO-Microelectronics, Semikron, Sanken, ABB, SanRex

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Thyristors market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Unidirectional Thyristor, Bidirectional Thyristor, Others

Segmentation by Application: Industrial Sector, Civil Sector, Others

About Us