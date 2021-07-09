QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

A through-glass via (TGV) provides a vertical electrical connection through a glass substrate. TGVs are used in advanced packaging solutions, such as glass interposers and wafer-level packaging of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). This report studies the TGV substrate (TGV wafer). Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate key players include Corning, LPKF, Samtec, Kiso Micro Co.LTD, Tecnisco, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 70%. United States is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and Japan, both have a share over 49 percent. In terms of product, 300 mm is the largest segment, with a share over 67%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Consumer Electronics, followed by Automotive, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market The global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate market size is projected to reach US$ 188.3 million by 2027, from US$ 39 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.7% during 2021-2027.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market are Studied: Corning, LPKF, Samtec, Kiso Micro Co.LTD, Tecnisco, Microplex, Plan Optik, NSG Group, Allvia

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: 300 mm, 200 mm, Below 150 mm

Segmentation by Application: Biotechnology/Medical, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Others

TOC

1 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Overview

1.1 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Product Overview

1.2 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Segment by Size

1.2.1 300 mm

1.2.2 200 mm

1.2.3 Below 150 mm

1.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Size by Size

1.3.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Size Overview by Size (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size Review by Size (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Volume by Size (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Value by Size (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Size (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Size (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Volume by Size (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Value by Size (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Size (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Size

1.4.1 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Size (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Size (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Size (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Size (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Size (2016-2021) 2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate by Application

4.1 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Biotechnology/Medical

4.1.2 Consumer Electronics

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate by Country

5.1 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate by Country

6.1 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate by Country

8.1 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Business

10.1 Corning

10.1.1 Corning Corporation Information

10.1.2 Corning Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Corning Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Corning Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered

10.1.5 Corning Recent Development

10.2 LPKF

10.2.1 LPKF Corporation Information

10.2.2 LPKF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 LPKF Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 LPKF Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered

10.2.5 LPKF Recent Development

10.3 Samtec

10.3.1 Samtec Corporation Information

10.3.2 Samtec Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Samtec Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Samtec Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered

10.3.5 Samtec Recent Development

10.4 Kiso Micro Co.LTD

10.4.1 Kiso Micro Co.LTD Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kiso Micro Co.LTD Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kiso Micro Co.LTD Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kiso Micro Co.LTD Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered

10.4.5 Kiso Micro Co.LTD Recent Development

10.5 Tecnisco

10.5.1 Tecnisco Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tecnisco Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Tecnisco Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Tecnisco Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered

10.5.5 Tecnisco Recent Development

10.6 Microplex

10.6.1 Microplex Corporation Information

10.6.2 Microplex Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Microplex Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Microplex Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered

10.6.5 Microplex Recent Development

10.7 Plan Optik

10.7.1 Plan Optik Corporation Information

10.7.2 Plan Optik Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Plan Optik Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Plan Optik Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered

10.7.5 Plan Optik Recent Development

10.8 NSG Group

10.8.1 NSG Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 NSG Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 NSG Group Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 NSG Group Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered

10.8.5 NSG Group Recent Development

10.9 Allvia

10.9.1 Allvia Corporation Information

10.9.2 Allvia Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Allvia Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Allvia Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered

10.9.5 Allvia Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Distributors

12.3 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

