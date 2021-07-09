QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
A through-glass via (TGV) provides a vertical electrical connection through a glass substrate. TGVs are used in advanced packaging solutions, such as glass interposers and wafer-level packaging of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). This report studies the TGV substrate (TGV wafer). Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate key players include Corning, LPKF, Samtec, Kiso Micro Co.LTD, Tecnisco, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 70%. United States is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and Japan, both have a share over 49 percent. In terms of product, 300 mm is the largest segment, with a share over 67%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Consumer Electronics, followed by Automotive, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market The global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate market size is projected to reach US$ 188.3 million by 2027, from US$ 39 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.7% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market are Studied: Corning, LPKF, Samtec, Kiso Micro Co.LTD, Tecnisco, Microplex, Plan Optik, NSG Group, Allvia
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: 300 mm, 200 mm, Below 150 mm
Segmentation by Application: Biotechnology/Medical, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Others
TOC
1 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Overview
1.1 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Product Overview
1.2 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Segment by Size
1.2.1 300 mm
1.2.2 200 mm
1.2.3 Below 150 mm
1.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Size by Size
1.3.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Size Overview by Size (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size Review by Size (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Volume by Size (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Value by Size (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Size (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Size (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Volume by Size (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Value by Size (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Size (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Size
1.4.1 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Size (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Size (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Size (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Size (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Size (2016-2021) 2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate by Application
4.1 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Biotechnology/Medical
4.1.2 Consumer Electronics
4.1.3 Automotive
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate by Country
5.1 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate by Country
6.1 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate by Country
8.1 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Business
10.1 Corning
10.1.1 Corning Corporation Information
10.1.2 Corning Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Corning Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Corning Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered
10.1.5 Corning Recent Development
10.2 LPKF
10.2.1 LPKF Corporation Information
10.2.2 LPKF Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 LPKF Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 LPKF Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered
10.2.5 LPKF Recent Development
10.3 Samtec
10.3.1 Samtec Corporation Information
10.3.2 Samtec Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Samtec Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Samtec Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered
10.3.5 Samtec Recent Development
10.4 Kiso Micro Co.LTD
10.4.1 Kiso Micro Co.LTD Corporation Information
10.4.2 Kiso Micro Co.LTD Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Kiso Micro Co.LTD Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Kiso Micro Co.LTD Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered
10.4.5 Kiso Micro Co.LTD Recent Development
10.5 Tecnisco
10.5.1 Tecnisco Corporation Information
10.5.2 Tecnisco Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Tecnisco Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Tecnisco Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered
10.5.5 Tecnisco Recent Development
10.6 Microplex
10.6.1 Microplex Corporation Information
10.6.2 Microplex Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Microplex Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Microplex Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered
10.6.5 Microplex Recent Development
10.7 Plan Optik
10.7.1 Plan Optik Corporation Information
10.7.2 Plan Optik Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Plan Optik Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Plan Optik Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered
10.7.5 Plan Optik Recent Development
10.8 NSG Group
10.8.1 NSG Group Corporation Information
10.8.2 NSG Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 NSG Group Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 NSG Group Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered
10.8.5 NSG Group Recent Development
10.9 Allvia
10.9.1 Allvia Corporation Information
10.9.2 Allvia Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Allvia Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Allvia Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Products Offered
10.9.5 Allvia Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Distributors
12.3 Through Glass Via (TGV) Substrate Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
