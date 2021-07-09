Global Thin Film Resistors Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 675.9 Million By 2027, From US$ 503 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 4.3% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Thin Film Resistors market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

The resistive layer is sputtered (vacuum deposition) onto a ceramic base. This creates a uniform metallic film of around 0.1 micrometer thick. Often an alloy of Nickel and Chromium is used (Nichrome). They are produced with different layer thicknesses to accommodate a range of resistance Revenues. The layer is dense and uniform, which makes is suitable to trim the resistance Revenue by a subtractive process. With photo etching or by laser trimming patterns are created to increase the resistive path and to calibrate the resistance Revenue. The base is often alumina ceramic, silicon or glass. Usually thin film is produced as a chip or SMD resistor, but the film can also be applied onto a cylindrical base with axial leads. In this case, more often the term metal film resistor is used. Thin film is usually used for precision applications. They feature relatively high tolerances, low temperature coefficients and low noise. Also for high frequency applications thin film performs better than thick film. Inductance and capacitance are generally lower. The parasitic inductance of thin film can be higher if it is executed as a cylindrical helix (metal film resistor). This higher performance comes with a cost, which can be factors higher than the price of thick film resistors. Typical examples where thin film is used are medical equipment, audio installations, precision controls and measurement devices. The major applications are High precision: Measuring or monitoring equipment, medical or audio applications, precision controls. Thin film is usually used for precision applications. They feature relatively high tolerances, low temperature coefficients and low noise. Also for high frequency applications thin film performs better than thick film. Inductance and capacitance are generally lower. The parasitic inductance of thin film can be higher if it is executed as a cylindrical helix (metal film resistor). This higher performance comes with a cost, which can be factors higher than the price of thick film resistors. Typical examples where thin film is used are medical equipment, audio installations, precision controls and measurement devices. The major applications are High precision: Measuring or monitoring equipment, medical or audio applications, precision controls. Global Thin Film Resistors key players include Vishay, KOA, Susumu, Viking Tech, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 60%. China is the largest market, with a share over 20%, followed by China Taiwan, and Japan, both have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, 0.1% Tolerance is the largest segment, with a share about 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Medical Equipment, followed by Industrial and Measurement Equipment, Automotive Electronics, Communication Device, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thin Film Resistors Market The global Thin Film Resistors market size is projected to reach US$ 675.9 million by 2027, from US$ 503 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3266146/global-thin-film-resistors-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Thin Film Resistors Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Top Players of Thin Film Resistors Market are Studied: Vishay, KOA, Susumu, Viking Tech, Panasonic, Yageo, Walsin Technology, Bourns, TE Connectivity, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Ta-I Technology, Uniohm, Ralec Electronics, Ever Ohms

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Thin Film Resistors market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance, 0.1% Tolerance, 1% Tolerance, Others

Segmentation by Application: Industrial and Measurement Equipment, Medical Equipment, Automotive Electronics, Communication Device, Others

Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount visit@

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3266146/global-thin-film-resistors-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Thin Film Resistors industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Thin Film Resistors trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Thin Film Resistors developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Thin Film Resistors industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Buy Now this Report at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/f0dc43d28c0133f1045e4f95be096d98,0,1,global-thin-film-resistors-market

TOC

1 Thin Film Resistors Market Overview

1.1 Thin Film Resistors Product Overview

1.2 Thin Film Resistors Market Segment by Tolerance

1.2.1 Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance

1.2.2 0.1% Tolerance

1.2.3 1% Tolerance

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Tolerance

1.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Size Overview by Tolerance (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Historic Market Size Review by Tolerance (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Tolerance (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown in Value by Tolerance (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Tolerance (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Market Size by Tolerance (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Tolerance (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown in Value by Tolerance (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Tolerance (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Tolerance

1.4.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown by Tolerance (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown by Tolerance (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown by Tolerance (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown by Tolerance (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown by Tolerance (2016-2021) 2 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Thin Film Resistors Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Thin Film Resistors Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Thin Film Resistors Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Thin Film Resistors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Thin Film Resistors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Thin Film Resistors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Thin Film Resistors Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Thin Film Resistors as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Thin Film Resistors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Thin Film Resistors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Thin Film Resistors Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Thin Film Resistors by Application

4.1 Thin Film Resistors Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial and Measurement Equipment

4.1.2 Medical Equipment

4.1.3 Automotive Electronics

4.1.4 Communication Device

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Thin Film Resistors by Country

5.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Thin Film Resistors by Country

6.1 Europe Thin Film Resistors Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Thin Film Resistors by Country

8.1 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Thin Film Resistors Business

10.1 Vishay

10.1.1 Vishay Corporation Information

10.1.2 Vishay Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Vishay Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Vishay Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

10.1.5 Vishay Recent Development

10.2 KOA

10.2.1 KOA Corporation Information

10.2.2 KOA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 KOA Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 KOA Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

10.2.5 KOA Recent Development

10.3 Susumu

10.3.1 Susumu Corporation Information

10.3.2 Susumu Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Susumu Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Susumu Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

10.3.5 Susumu Recent Development

10.4 Viking Tech

10.4.1 Viking Tech Corporation Information

10.4.2 Viking Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Viking Tech Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Viking Tech Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

10.4.5 Viking Tech Recent Development

10.5 Panasonic

10.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.5.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Panasonic Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Panasonic Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

10.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.6 Yageo

10.6.1 Yageo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Yageo Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Yageo Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Yageo Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

10.6.5 Yageo Recent Development

10.7 Walsin Technology

10.7.1 Walsin Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Walsin Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Walsin Technology Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Walsin Technology Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

10.7.5 Walsin Technology Recent Development

10.8 Bourns

10.8.1 Bourns Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bourns Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Bourns Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Bourns Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

10.8.5 Bourns Recent Development

10.9 TE Connectivity

10.9.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

10.9.2 TE Connectivity Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 TE Connectivity Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 TE Connectivity Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

10.9.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

10.10 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Thin Film Resistors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Development

10.11 Ta-I Technology

10.11.1 Ta-I Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ta-I Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ta-I Technology Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ta-I Technology Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

10.11.5 Ta-I Technology Recent Development

10.12 Uniohm

10.12.1 Uniohm Corporation Information

10.12.2 Uniohm Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Uniohm Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Uniohm Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

10.12.5 Uniohm Recent Development

10.13 Ralec Electronics

10.13.1 Ralec Electronics Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ralec Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ralec Electronics Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ralec Electronics Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

10.13.5 Ralec Electronics Recent Development

10.14 Ever Ohms

10.14.1 Ever Ohms Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ever Ohms Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Ever Ohms Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Ever Ohms Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

10.14.5 Ever Ohms Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Thin Film Resistors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Thin Film Resistors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Thin Film Resistors Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Thin Film Resistors Distributors

12.3 Thin Film Resistors Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us