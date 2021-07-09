QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Test & Burn-in Socket market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

There are two important tests in semiconductor manufacturing. One is the wafer test during the wafer process, in which electrical characteristics of chips are tested before dicing a wafer into many pieces of semiconductor (called dies or chips). The other is the final test during the assembly and testing process, which is conducted after packaging the diced chips. An IC socket is used in the final test. It plays the crucial role of connecting the device and the tester, just as a probe card does in the wafer test (see the figure below). Depending on the purpose of the test, IC sockets are categorized into two groups: burn-in sockets for testing reliability, including durability, and test sockets for measuring electrical characteristics. Although these two types are both generally referred to as IC sockets, the required performance varies depending on the difference in use. The main Test & Burn-in Socket players include Yamaichi Electronics, Cohu, Enplas, ISC, Smiths Interconnect, etc. The top five Test & Burn-in Socket players account for approximately 46% of the total global market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer market for Test & Burn-in Socket accounting for about 65%, followed by North America and Europe. In terms of Type, Test Socket is the largest segment, with a share about 64%. And in terms of Application, the largest application is SOC, CPU, GPU, etc, followed by Memory. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Test & Burn-in Socket Market The global Test & Burn-in Socket market size is projected to reach US$ 1980.7 million by 2027, from US$ 1197 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Test & Burn-in Socket Market are Studied: Yamaichi Electronics, Cohu, Enplas, ISC, Smiths Interconnect, LEENO, Sensata Technologies, Johnstech, Yokowo, WinWay Technology, Loranger, Plastronics, OKins Electronics, Ironwood Electronics, 3M, M Specialties, Aries Electronics, Emulation Technology, Qualmax, MJC, Essai, Rika Denshi, Robson Technologies, Translarity, Test Tooling, Exatron, Gold Technologies, JF Technology, Advanced, Ardent Concepts

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Test & Burn-in Socket market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: Burn-in Socket, Test Socket

Segmentation by Application: Memory, CMOS Image Sensor, High Voltage, RF, SOC, CPU, GPU, etc., Other Non-Memory

About Us