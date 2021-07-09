QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Test & Burn-in Socket market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
There are two important tests in semiconductor manufacturing. One is the wafer test during the wafer process, in which electrical characteristics of chips are tested before dicing a wafer into many pieces of semiconductor (called dies or chips). The other is the final test during the assembly and testing process, which is conducted after packaging the diced chips. An IC socket is used in the final test. It plays the crucial role of connecting the device and the tester, just as a probe card does in the wafer test (see the figure below). Depending on the purpose of the test, IC sockets are categorized into two groups: burn-in sockets for testing reliability, including durability, and test sockets for measuring electrical characteristics. Although these two types are both generally referred to as IC sockets, the required performance varies depending on the difference in use. The main Test & Burn-in Socket players include Yamaichi Electronics, Cohu, Enplas, ISC, Smiths Interconnect, etc. The top five Test & Burn-in Socket players account for approximately 46% of the total global market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer market for Test & Burn-in Socket accounting for about 65%, followed by North America and Europe. In terms of Type, Test Socket is the largest segment, with a share about 64%. And in terms of Application, the largest application is SOC, CPU, GPU, etc, followed by Memory. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Test & Burn-in Socket Market The global Test & Burn-in Socket market size is projected to reach US$ 1980.7 million by 2027, from US$ 1197 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Test & Burn-in Socket Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Test & Burn-in Socket Market are Studied: Yamaichi Electronics, Cohu, Enplas, ISC, Smiths Interconnect, LEENO, Sensata Technologies, Johnstech, Yokowo, WinWay Technology, Loranger, Plastronics, OKins Electronics, Ironwood Electronics, 3M, M Specialties, Aries Electronics, Emulation Technology, Qualmax, MJC, Essai, Rika Denshi, Robson Technologies, Translarity, Test Tooling, Exatron, Gold Technologies, JF Technology, Advanced, Ardent Concepts
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Test & Burn-in Socket market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Burn-in Socket, Test Socket
Segmentation by Application: Memory, CMOS Image Sensor, High Voltage, RF, SOC, CPU, GPU, etc., Other Non-Memory
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Test & Burn-in Socket industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Test & Burn-in Socket trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end-users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Test & Burn-in Socket developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Test & Burn-in Socket industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Test & Burn-in Socket Market Overview
1.1 Test & Burn-in Socket Product Overview
1.2 Test & Burn-in Socket Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Burn-in Socket
1.2.2 Test Socket
1.3 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Test & Burn-in Socket Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Test & Burn-in Socket Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Test & Burn-in Socket Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Test & Burn-in Socket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Test & Burn-in Socket Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Test & Burn-in Socket Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Test & Burn-in Socket Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Test & Burn-in Socket as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Test & Burn-in Socket Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Test & Burn-in Socket Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Test & Burn-in Socket Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Test & Burn-in Socket by Application
4.1 Test & Burn-in Socket Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Memory
4.1.2 CMOS Image Sensor
4.1.3 High Voltage
4.1.4 RF
4.1.5 SOC, CPU, GPU, etc.
4.1.6 Other Non-Memory
4.2 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Test & Burn-in Socket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Test & Burn-in Socket Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Test & Burn-in Socket by Country
5.1 North America Test & Burn-in Socket Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Test & Burn-in Socket Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Test & Burn-in Socket by Country
6.1 Europe Test & Burn-in Socket Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Test & Burn-in Socket Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Test & Burn-in Socket by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Test & Burn-in Socket Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Test & Burn-in Socket Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Test & Burn-in Socket by Country
8.1 Latin America Test & Burn-in Socket Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Test & Burn-in Socket Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Test & Burn-in Socket by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Test & Burn-in Socket Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Test & Burn-in Socket Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Test & Burn-in Socket Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Test & Burn-in Socket Business
10.1 Yamaichi Electronics
10.1.1 Yamaichi Electronics Corporation Information
10.1.2 Yamaichi Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Yamaichi Electronics Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Yamaichi Electronics Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.1.5 Yamaichi Electronics Recent Development
10.2 Cohu
10.2.1 Cohu Corporation Information
10.2.2 Cohu Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Cohu Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Cohu Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.2.5 Cohu Recent Development
10.3 Enplas
10.3.1 Enplas Corporation Information
10.3.2 Enplas Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Enplas Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Enplas Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.3.5 Enplas Recent Development
10.4 ISC
10.4.1 ISC Corporation Information
10.4.2 ISC Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 ISC Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 ISC Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.4.5 ISC Recent Development
10.5 Smiths Interconnect
10.5.1 Smiths Interconnect Corporation Information
10.5.2 Smiths Interconnect Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Smiths Interconnect Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Smiths Interconnect Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.5.5 Smiths Interconnect Recent Development
10.6 LEENO
10.6.1 LEENO Corporation Information
10.6.2 LEENO Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 LEENO Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 LEENO Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.6.5 LEENO Recent Development
10.7 Sensata Technologies
10.7.1 Sensata Technologies Corporation Information
10.7.2 Sensata Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sensata Technologies Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Sensata Technologies Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.7.5 Sensata Technologies Recent Development
10.8 Johnstech
10.8.1 Johnstech Corporation Information
10.8.2 Johnstech Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Johnstech Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Johnstech Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.8.5 Johnstech Recent Development
10.9 Yokowo
10.9.1 Yokowo Corporation Information
10.9.2 Yokowo Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Yokowo Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Yokowo Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.9.5 Yokowo Recent Development
10.10 WinWay Technology
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Test & Burn-in Socket Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 WinWay Technology Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 WinWay Technology Recent Development
10.11 Loranger
10.11.1 Loranger Corporation Information
10.11.2 Loranger Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Loranger Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Loranger Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.11.5 Loranger Recent Development
10.12 Plastronics
10.12.1 Plastronics Corporation Information
10.12.2 Plastronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Plastronics Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Plastronics Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.12.5 Plastronics Recent Development
10.13 OKins Electronics
10.13.1 OKins Electronics Corporation Information
10.13.2 OKins Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 OKins Electronics Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 OKins Electronics Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.13.5 OKins Electronics Recent Development
10.14 Ironwood Electronics
10.14.1 Ironwood Electronics Corporation Information
10.14.2 Ironwood Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Ironwood Electronics Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Ironwood Electronics Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.14.5 Ironwood Electronics Recent Development
10.15 3M
10.15.1 3M Corporation Information
10.15.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 3M Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 3M Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.15.5 3M Recent Development
10.16 M Specialties
10.16.1 M Specialties Corporation Information
10.16.2 M Specialties Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 M Specialties Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 M Specialties Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.16.5 M Specialties Recent Development
10.17 Aries Electronics
10.17.1 Aries Electronics Corporation Information
10.17.2 Aries Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Aries Electronics Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Aries Electronics Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.17.5 Aries Electronics Recent Development
10.18 Emulation Technology
10.18.1 Emulation Technology Corporation Information
10.18.2 Emulation Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Emulation Technology Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Emulation Technology Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.18.5 Emulation Technology Recent Development
10.19 Qualmax
10.19.1 Qualmax Corporation Information
10.19.2 Qualmax Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Qualmax Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Qualmax Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.19.5 Qualmax Recent Development
10.20 MJC
10.20.1 MJC Corporation Information
10.20.2 MJC Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 MJC Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 MJC Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.20.5 MJC Recent Development
10.21 Essai
10.21.1 Essai Corporation Information
10.21.2 Essai Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Essai Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Essai Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.21.5 Essai Recent Development
10.22 Rika Denshi
10.22.1 Rika Denshi Corporation Information
10.22.2 Rika Denshi Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Rika Denshi Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Rika Denshi Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.22.5 Rika Denshi Recent Development
10.23 Robson Technologies
10.23.1 Robson Technologies Corporation Information
10.23.2 Robson Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Robson Technologies Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Robson Technologies Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.23.5 Robson Technologies Recent Development
10.24 Translarity
10.24.1 Translarity Corporation Information
10.24.2 Translarity Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Translarity Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Translarity Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.24.5 Translarity Recent Development
10.25 Test Tooling
10.25.1 Test Tooling Corporation Information
10.25.2 Test Tooling Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Test Tooling Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Test Tooling Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.25.5 Test Tooling Recent Development
10.26 Exatron
10.26.1 Exatron Corporation Information
10.26.2 Exatron Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Exatron Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Exatron Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.26.5 Exatron Recent Development
10.27 Gold Technologies
10.27.1 Gold Technologies Corporation Information
10.27.2 Gold Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Gold Technologies Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Gold Technologies Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.27.5 Gold Technologies Recent Development
10.28 JF Technology
10.28.1 JF Technology Corporation Information
10.28.2 JF Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 JF Technology Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 JF Technology Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.28.5 JF Technology Recent Development
10.29 Advanced
10.29.1 Advanced Corporation Information
10.29.2 Advanced Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Advanced Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Advanced Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.29.5 Advanced Recent Development
10.30 Ardent Concepts
10.30.1 Ardent Concepts Corporation Information
10.30.2 Ardent Concepts Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Ardent Concepts Test & Burn-in Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Ardent Concepts Test & Burn-in Socket Products Offered
10.30.5 Ardent Concepts Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Test & Burn-in Socket Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Test & Burn-in Socket Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Test & Burn-in Socket Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Test & Burn-in Socket Distributors
12.3 Test & Burn-in Socket Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
