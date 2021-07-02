Global Supply Chain Consulting Market Regional Outlook 2021- Marsh＆McLennan Companies，Inc., Bain, McKinsey & Company

Los Angeles, United States – The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Supply Chain Consulting Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Supply Chain Consulting Market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Supply Chain Consulting market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Supply Chain Consulting market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Supply Chain Consulting market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Supply Chain Consulting market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Supply Chain Consulting market.

Supply Chain Consulting Market Leading Players

Marsh＆McLennan Companies，Inc., Bain, McKinsey & Company, Infosys, Capgemini, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, KPMG, EY, PwC, Deloitte

Supply Chain Consulting Market Product Type Segments

Introductory Phase, Growth Phase, Maturity Phase, Decline Phase

Supply Chain Consulting Market Application Segments

SME, Large Enterprise, Government Global Supply Chain Consulting

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global Supply Chain Consulting market.

• To clearly segment the global Supply Chain Consulting market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Supply Chain Consulting market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global Supply Chain Consulting market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global Supply Chain Consulting market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Supply Chain Consulting market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global Supply Chain Consulting market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Supply Chain Consulting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Supply Chain Consulting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Supply Chain Consulting market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Supply Chain Consulting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Supply Chain Consulting market?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/821efd4beed86917646da60990683349,0,1,global-supply-chain-consulting-market TOC 1 Market Overview of Supply Chain Consulting 1.1 Supply Chain Consulting Market Overview

1.1.1 Supply Chain Consulting Product Scope

1.1.2 Supply Chain Consulting Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Supply Chain Consulting Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global Supply Chain Consulting Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global Supply Chain Consulting Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global Supply Chain Consulting Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, Supply Chain Consulting Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Supply Chain Consulting Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Supply Chain Consulting Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Consulting Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Supply Chain Consulting Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Consulting Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Supply Chain Consulting Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Supply Chain Consulting Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Supply Chain Consulting Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Supply Chain Consulting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2027) 2.4 Introductory Phase 2.5 Growth Phase 2.6 Maturity Phase 2.7 Decline Phase 3 Supply Chain Consulting Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Supply Chain Consulting Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Supply Chain Consulting Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Supply Chain Consulting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2027) 3.4 SME 3.5 Large Enterprise 3.6 Government 4 Supply Chain Consulting Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Supply Chain Consulting Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Supply Chain Consulting as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Supply Chain Consulting Market 4.4 Global Top Players Supply Chain Consulting Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Supply Chain Consulting Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Supply Chain Consulting Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Marsh＆McLennan Companies，Inc.

5.1.1 Marsh＆McLennan Companies，Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Marsh＆McLennan Companies，Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 Marsh＆McLennan Companies，Inc. Supply Chain Consulting Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Marsh＆McLennan Companies，Inc. Supply Chain Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Marsh＆McLennan Companies，Inc. Recent Developments 5.2 Bain

5.2.1 Bain Profile

5.2.2 Bain Main Business

5.2.3 Bain Supply Chain Consulting Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Bain Supply Chain Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Bain Recent Developments 5.3 McKinsey & Company

5.5.1 McKinsey & Company Profile

5.3.2 McKinsey & Company Main Business

5.3.3 McKinsey & Company Supply Chain Consulting Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 McKinsey & Company Supply Chain Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Infosys Recent Developments 5.4 Infosys

5.4.1 Infosys Profile

5.4.2 Infosys Main Business

5.4.3 Infosys Supply Chain Consulting Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Infosys Supply Chain Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Infosys Recent Developments 5.5 Capgemini

5.5.1 Capgemini Profile

5.5.2 Capgemini Main Business

5.5.3 Capgemini Supply Chain Consulting Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Capgemini Supply Chain Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Capgemini Recent Developments 5.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions

5.6.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

5.6.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Main Business

5.6.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Supply Chain Consulting Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Supply Chain Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Recent Developments 5.7 Tata Consultancy Services

5.7.1 Tata Consultancy Services Profile

5.7.2 Tata Consultancy Services Main Business

5.7.3 Tata Consultancy Services Supply Chain Consulting Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Tata Consultancy Services Supply Chain Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Developments 5.8 Accenture

5.8.1 Accenture Profile

5.8.2 Accenture Main Business

5.8.3 Accenture Supply Chain Consulting Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Accenture Supply Chain Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Accenture Recent Developments 5.9 KPMG

5.9.1 KPMG Profile

5.9.2 KPMG Main Business

5.9.3 KPMG Supply Chain Consulting Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 KPMG Supply Chain Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 KPMG Recent Developments 5.10 EY

5.10.1 EY Profile

5.10.2 EY Main Business

5.10.3 EY Supply Chain Consulting Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 EY Supply Chain Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 EY Recent Developments 5.11 PwC

5.11.1 PwC Profile

5.11.2 PwC Main Business

5.11.3 PwC Supply Chain Consulting Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 PwC Supply Chain Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 PwC Recent Developments 5.12 Deloitte

5.12.1 Deloitte Profile

5.12.2 Deloitte Main Business

5.12.3 Deloitte Supply Chain Consulting Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Deloitte Supply Chain Consulting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Deloitte Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Supply Chain Consulting Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Supply Chain Consulting Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Consulting Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Supply Chain Consulting Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Consulting Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Supply Chain Consulting Market Dynamics 11.1 Supply Chain Consulting Industry Trends 11.2 Supply Chain Consulting Market Drivers 11.3 Supply Chain Consulting Market Challenges 11.4 Supply Chain Consulting Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

