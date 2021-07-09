Global Superconducting Cables Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 644.9 Million By 2027, From US$ 294 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 12.1% During 2021-2027

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Superconducting Cables market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Superconducting power cables act as a bridge between electric energy transmission and distribution. In a superconducting power cable, a superconducting conductor that reaches superconductivity of zero electric resistance below a specific low temperature is used, allowing low-loss transmission of large currents. Superconducting cables with just 20 percent of the thickness of copper cables have an advantage of heightening electric power transmission dimensions a maximum of 10 times (5 times in alternating current, 10 times in direct current) compared to previous cables by using the superconducting phenomenon that electric resistance disappears at -196℃. This means that there is hardly any dissipation of electricity during power transmission. At present, many national research institutions and cable manufacturers are researching and developing this product. The cable market will completely switch to superconducting cables in the future. Many governments are supporting businesses for the commercialization because of the enormous cost of the project. Our data only covers manufacturer revenue from superconducting power cables. Cooling equipment is generally provided by industrial gas manufacturers, so this part of income is not counted. Global Superconducting Cables key players include Nexans, AMSC, MetOx, Furukawa Electric, STI, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. United States is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, YBCO Cables is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Grid and Smart Grid, followed by Industrial Applications, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Superconducting Cables Market The global Superconducting Cables market size is projected to reach US$ 644.9 million by 2027, from US$ 294 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Superconducting Cables Market are Studied: Nexans, AMSC, MetOx, Furukawa Electric, STI, Bruker, Fujikura, SEI, SuNam, SHSC, Innost

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Superconducting Cables market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: YBCO Cables, Bi-2212 Cables, Bi2223 Cables, Others

Segmentation by Application: Grid and Smart Grid, Industrial Applications, Others

About Us