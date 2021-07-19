QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Stevia market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Stevia /stevia rebaudiana is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from the leaves of the plant species stevia/stevia rebaudiana rebaudiana, native to paraguay. The leaves of the stevia/stevia rebaudiana rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Stevia Market The global Stevia market size is projected to reach US$ 937.2 million by 2027, from US$ 554 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Stevia Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Stevia Market are Studied: Purecircle Limited, Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia, Layn, Zhucheng Haotian, Cargill (Evolva), Sunwin Stevia International, GLG Life Tech, Tate & Lyle, Morita Kagakau Kogyo, Tianjin Jianfeng, Hunan NutraMax, HuZhou LiuYin Biological
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Stevia market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Reb-A Series, STV Series, Glucosyl Stevia, Reb M, Reb D
Segmentation by Application: Health Care Products, Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics, Others
TOC
1 Stevia Market Overview
1.1 Stevia Product Overview
1.2 Stevia Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Reb-A Series
1.2.2 STV Series
1.2.3 Glucosyl Stevia
1.2.4 Reb M
1.2.5 Reb D
1.3 Global Stevia Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Stevia Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Stevia Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Stevia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Stevia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Stevia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Stevia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Stevia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Stevia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Stevia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Stevia Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Stevia Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Stevia Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Stevia Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Stevia Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Stevia Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Stevia Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Stevia Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Stevia as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Stevia Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Stevia Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Stevia Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Stevia Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Stevia Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Stevia Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Stevia Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Stevia Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Stevia Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Stevia Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Stevia Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Stevia by Application
4.1 Stevia Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Health Care Products
4.1.2 Food
4.1.3 Beverage
4.1.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
4.1.5 Cosmetics
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global Stevia Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Stevia Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Stevia Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Stevia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Stevia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Stevia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Stevia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Stevia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Stevia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Stevia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Stevia by Country
5.1 North America Stevia Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Stevia by Country
6.1 Europe Stevia Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Stevia by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Stevia Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Stevia Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Stevia Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Stevia Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Stevia Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Stevia by Country
8.1 Latin America Stevia Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Stevia by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Stevia Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Stevia Business
10.1 Purecircle Limited
10.1.1 Purecircle Limited Corporation Information
10.1.2 Purecircle Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Purecircle Limited Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Purecircle Limited Stevia Products Offered
10.1.5 Purecircle Limited Recent Development
10.2 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia
10.2.1 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Corporation Information
10.2.2 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Stevia Products Offered
10.2.5 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Recent Development
10.3 Layn
10.3.1 Layn Corporation Information
10.3.2 Layn Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Layn Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Layn Stevia Products Offered
10.3.5 Layn Recent Development
10.4 Zhucheng Haotian
10.4.1 Zhucheng Haotian Corporation Information
10.4.2 Zhucheng Haotian Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Zhucheng Haotian Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Zhucheng Haotian Stevia Products Offered
10.4.5 Zhucheng Haotian Recent Development
10.5 Cargill (Evolva)
10.5.1 Cargill (Evolva) Corporation Information
10.5.2 Cargill (Evolva) Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Cargill (Evolva) Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Cargill (Evolva) Stevia Products Offered
10.5.5 Cargill (Evolva) Recent Development
10.6 Sunwin Stevia International
10.6.1 Sunwin Stevia International Corporation Information
10.6.2 Sunwin Stevia International Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sunwin Stevia International Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Sunwin Stevia International Stevia Products Offered
10.6.5 Sunwin Stevia International Recent Development
10.7 GLG Life Tech
10.7.1 GLG Life Tech Corporation Information
10.7.2 GLG Life Tech Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 GLG Life Tech Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 GLG Life Tech Stevia Products Offered
10.7.5 GLG Life Tech Recent Development
10.8 Tate & Lyle
10.8.1 Tate & Lyle Corporation Information
10.8.2 Tate & Lyle Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Tate & Lyle Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Tate & Lyle Stevia Products Offered
10.8.5 Tate & Lyle Recent Development
10.9 Morita Kagakau Kogyo
10.9.1 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Corporation Information
10.9.2 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Stevia Products Offered
10.9.5 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Recent Development
10.10 Tianjin Jianfeng
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Stevia Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Tianjin Jianfeng Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Tianjin Jianfeng Recent Development
10.11 Hunan NutraMax
10.11.1 Hunan NutraMax Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hunan NutraMax Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Hunan NutraMax Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Hunan NutraMax Stevia Products Offered
10.11.5 Hunan NutraMax Recent Development
10.12 HuZhou LiuYin Biological
10.12.1 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Corporation Information
10.12.2 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Stevia Products Offered
10.12.5 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Stevia Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Stevia Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Stevia Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Stevia Distributors
12.3 Stevia Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
