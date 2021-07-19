QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Stevia market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Stevia /stevia rebaudiana is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from the leaves of the plant species stevia/stevia rebaudiana rebaudiana, native to paraguay. The leaves of the stevia/stevia rebaudiana rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Stevia Market The global Stevia market size is projected to reach US$ 937.2 million by 2027, from US$ 554 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

TOC

1 Stevia Market Overview

1.1 Stevia Product Overview

1.2 Stevia Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Reb-A Series

1.2.2 STV Series

1.2.3 Glucosyl Stevia

1.2.4 Reb M

1.2.5 Reb D

1.3 Global Stevia Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Stevia Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Stevia Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Stevia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Stevia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Stevia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Stevia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Stevia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Stevia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Stevia Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Stevia Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Stevia Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Stevia Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Stevia Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Stevia Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Stevia Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Stevia Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Stevia Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Stevia as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Stevia Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Stevia Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Stevia Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Stevia Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Stevia Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Stevia Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Stevia Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Stevia Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Stevia Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Stevia Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Stevia Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Stevia by Application

4.1 Stevia Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Health Care Products

4.1.2 Food

4.1.3 Beverage

4.1.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.5 Cosmetics

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Stevia Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Stevia Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Stevia Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Stevia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Stevia Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Stevia Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Stevia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Stevia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Stevia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Stevia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Stevia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Stevia by Country

5.1 North America Stevia Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Stevia by Country

6.1 Europe Stevia Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Stevia by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Stevia Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Stevia Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Stevia Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Stevia Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Stevia Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Stevia by Country

8.1 Latin America Stevia Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Stevia by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Stevia Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Stevia Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Stevia Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Stevia Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Stevia Business

10.1 Purecircle Limited

10.1.1 Purecircle Limited Corporation Information

10.1.2 Purecircle Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Purecircle Limited Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Purecircle Limited Stevia Products Offered

10.1.5 Purecircle Limited Recent Development

10.2 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia

10.2.1 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Corporation Information

10.2.2 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Stevia Products Offered

10.2.5 Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia Recent Development

10.3 Layn

10.3.1 Layn Corporation Information

10.3.2 Layn Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Layn Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Layn Stevia Products Offered

10.3.5 Layn Recent Development

10.4 Zhucheng Haotian

10.4.1 Zhucheng Haotian Corporation Information

10.4.2 Zhucheng Haotian Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Zhucheng Haotian Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Zhucheng Haotian Stevia Products Offered

10.4.5 Zhucheng Haotian Recent Development

10.5 Cargill (Evolva)

10.5.1 Cargill (Evolva) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cargill (Evolva) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cargill (Evolva) Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cargill (Evolva) Stevia Products Offered

10.5.5 Cargill (Evolva) Recent Development

10.6 Sunwin Stevia International

10.6.1 Sunwin Stevia International Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sunwin Stevia International Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sunwin Stevia International Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sunwin Stevia International Stevia Products Offered

10.6.5 Sunwin Stevia International Recent Development

10.7 GLG Life Tech

10.7.1 GLG Life Tech Corporation Information

10.7.2 GLG Life Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 GLG Life Tech Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 GLG Life Tech Stevia Products Offered

10.7.5 GLG Life Tech Recent Development

10.8 Tate & Lyle

10.8.1 Tate & Lyle Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tate & Lyle Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tate & Lyle Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tate & Lyle Stevia Products Offered

10.8.5 Tate & Lyle Recent Development

10.9 Morita Kagakau Kogyo

10.9.1 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Stevia Products Offered

10.9.5 Morita Kagakau Kogyo Recent Development

10.10 Tianjin Jianfeng

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Stevia Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tianjin Jianfeng Stevia Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tianjin Jianfeng Recent Development

10.11 Hunan NutraMax

10.11.1 Hunan NutraMax Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hunan NutraMax Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hunan NutraMax Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hunan NutraMax Stevia Products Offered

10.11.5 Hunan NutraMax Recent Development

10.12 HuZhou LiuYin Biological

10.12.1 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Corporation Information

10.12.2 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Stevia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Stevia Products Offered

10.12.5 HuZhou LiuYin Biological Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Stevia Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Stevia Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Stevia Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Stevia Distributors

12.3 Stevia Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

