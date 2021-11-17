Global Stereo Audio Codecs Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ Million By 2027, From US$ Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of % During 2021-2027. | Synaptics(US), Dialog Semiconductor (UK), Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan)

Stereo audio codec is a low power, high quality for portable digital audio applications with one set of stereo programmable gain amplifier (PGA) line inputs and one monaural microphone input. It features two 24-bit analog-todigital converter (ADC) channels and two 24-bit digital-toanalog (DAC) converter channels. Industry Insights A report titled, “Global Stereo Audio Codecs Market Outlook 2022” has been recently published by QY Research. The dedicated analysts and researchers have carried out deep-seated research to put forth the present and future scenario of the Stereo Audio Codecs market. They have provided an in-depth review with accuracy and reliability to give the readers an overall picture. The global Stereo Audio Codecs market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

Key Drivers & Barriers

High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.

Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Analog, Digital Segment by Application Desktop and Laptop, Mobile Phone and Tablet, Music & Media Device and Home Theatre, Television and Gaming Console, Wearable Device, Automotive Infotainment, Other Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Synaptics(US), Dialog Semiconductor (UK), Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan), Cirrus Logic(US), Knowles(US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (US), Analog Devices(US), ON Semiconductor(US), Infineon Technologies(Germany), Rohm(Japan), NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands), Silicon Laboratories (US)

TOC

1 Stereo Audio Codecs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Stereo Audio Codecs

1.2 Stereo Audio Codecs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Analog

1.2.3 Digital

1.3 Stereo Audio Codecs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Desktop and Laptop

1.3.3 Mobile Phone and Tablet

1.3.4 Music & Media Device and Home Theatre

1.3.5 Television and Gaming Console

1.3.6 Wearable Device

1.3.7 Automotive Infotainment

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Stereo Audio Codecs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Stereo Audio Codecs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Stereo Audio Codecs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Stereo Audio Codecs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Stereo Audio Codecs Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Stereo Audio Codecs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Stereo Audio Codecs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Stereo Audio Codecs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Stereo Audio Codecs Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Stereo Audio Codecs Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Stereo Audio Codecs Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Stereo Audio Codecs Production

3.4.1 North America Stereo Audio Codecs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Stereo Audio Codecs Production

3.5.1 Europe Stereo Audio Codecs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Stereo Audio Codecs Production

3.6.1 China Stereo Audio Codecs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Stereo Audio Codecs Production

3.7.1 Japan Stereo Audio Codecs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Stereo Audio Codecs Production

3.8.1 South Korea Stereo Audio Codecs Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Stereo Audio Codecs Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Stereo Audio Codecs Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Stereo Audio Codecs Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Stereo Audio Codecs Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Stereo Audio Codecs Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Synaptics(US)

7.1.1 Synaptics(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Corporation Information

7.1.2 Synaptics(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Synaptics(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Synaptics(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Synaptics(US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Dialog Semiconductor (UK)

7.2.1 Dialog Semiconductor (UK) Stereo Audio Codecs Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dialog Semiconductor (UK) Stereo Audio Codecs Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Dialog Semiconductor (UK) Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Dialog Semiconductor (UK) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Dialog Semiconductor (UK) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan)

7.3.1 Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan) Stereo Audio Codecs Corporation Information

7.3.2 Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan) Stereo Audio Codecs Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan) Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Cirrus Logic(US)

7.4.1 Cirrus Logic(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cirrus Logic(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Cirrus Logic(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Cirrus Logic(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Cirrus Logic(US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Knowles(US)

7.5.1 Knowles(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Corporation Information

7.5.2 Knowles(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Knowles(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Knowles(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Knowles(US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

7.6.1 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Stereo Audio Codecs Corporation Information

7.6.2 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Stereo Audio Codecs Product Portfolio

7.6.3 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Texas Instruments (US)

7.7.1 Texas Instruments (US) Stereo Audio Codecs Corporation Information

7.7.2 Texas Instruments (US) Stereo Audio Codecs Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Texas Instruments (US) Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Texas Instruments (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Texas Instruments (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Analog Devices(US)

7.8.1 Analog Devices(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Corporation Information

7.8.2 Analog Devices(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Analog Devices(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Analog Devices(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Analog Devices(US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ON Semiconductor(US)

7.9.1 ON Semiconductor(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Corporation Information

7.9.2 ON Semiconductor(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ON Semiconductor(US) Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ON Semiconductor(US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ON Semiconductor(US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Infineon Technologies(Germany)

7.10.1 Infineon Technologies(Germany) Stereo Audio Codecs Corporation Information

7.10.2 Infineon Technologies(Germany) Stereo Audio Codecs Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Infineon Technologies(Germany) Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Infineon Technologies(Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Infineon Technologies(Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Rohm(Japan)

7.11.1 Rohm(Japan) Stereo Audio Codecs Corporation Information

7.11.2 Rohm(Japan) Stereo Audio Codecs Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Rohm(Japan) Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Rohm(Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Rohm(Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands)

7.12.1 NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands) Stereo Audio Codecs Corporation Information

7.12.2 NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands) Stereo Audio Codecs Product Portfolio

7.12.3 NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands) Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands) Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands) Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Silicon Laboratories (US)

7.13.1 Silicon Laboratories (US) Stereo Audio Codecs Corporation Information

7.13.2 Silicon Laboratories (US) Stereo Audio Codecs Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Silicon Laboratories (US) Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Silicon Laboratories (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Silicon Laboratories (US) Recent Developments/Updates 8 Stereo Audio Codecs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Stereo Audio Codecs Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Stereo Audio Codecs

8.4 Stereo Audio Codecs Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Stereo Audio Codecs Distributors List

9.3 Stereo Audio Codecs Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Stereo Audio Codecs Industry Trends

10.2 Stereo Audio Codecs Growth Drivers

10.3 Stereo Audio Codecs Market Challenges

10.4 Stereo Audio Codecs Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Stereo Audio Codecs by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Stereo Audio Codecs Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Stereo Audio Codecs

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Stereo Audio Codecs by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Stereo Audio Codecs by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Stereo Audio Codecs by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Stereo Audio Codecs by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Stereo Audio Codecs by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Stereo Audio Codecs by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Stereo Audio Codecs by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Stereo Audio Codecs by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer