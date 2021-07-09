QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Spin-Transfer Torque Random Access Memory market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

The Spin-Transfer Torque Random Access Memory industry can be broken down into several segments, 4 Mb STT-MRAM, 8 Mb STT-MRAM, 16 Mb STT-MRAM, 256Mb STT-MRAM, etc. Across the world, the major players cover Everspin, Avalanche Technology, etc. Spin-transfer-torque random access memory (STT-RAM) is an emerging non-volatile memory technology that stores information as the relative alignment of two ferromagnets in a magnetic tunnel junction stack. Due to high scalability, speed and endurance STT-RAM is being considered as a promising candidate for future universal memory. Spin-transfer-torque random access memory (STT-RAM) started volume production in 2017. Global Spin-Transfer Torque Random Access Memory key players include Everspin, Avalanche Technology, Renesas Electronics, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 50%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 62%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 37 percent. In terms of product, 16 Mb is the largest segment, with a share over 27%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Industrial, followed by Enterprise Storage, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Spin-Transfer Torque Random Access Memory Market The global Spin-Transfer Torque Random Access Memory market size is projected to reach US$ 2746.6 million by 2027, from US$ 33 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 86.6% during 2021-2027.

Top Players of Spin-Transfer Torque Random Access Memory Market are Studied: Everspin, Avalanche Technology, Renesas Electronics

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Spin-Transfer Torque Random Access Memory market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: 4 Mb STT-MRAM, 8 Mb STT-MRAM, 16 Mb STT-MRAM, 256 Mb STT-MRAM, Others

Segmentation by Application: Industrial, Enterprise Storage, Aerospace Applications, Others

About Us