Global Special Effects Services Industry Analysis Report 2021| Industrial Light and Magic, Rodeo Fx, Legend 3D

Special effects (often abbreviated as SFX, SPFX, or simply FX) are illusions or visual tricks used in the film, television, theatre, video game and simulator industries to simulate the imagined events in a story or virtual world. North America is the largest Special Effects Services market with about 51% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 28% market share.The key manufacturers are Industrial Light and Magic, Rodeo Fx, Legend 3D, Framestore, The Mill, Cinesite, Moving Picture Company (MPC), Weta Digital, Deluxe Entertainment, DNEG, Pinewood Studios, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Legendary, Digital Domain, Animal Logic, Pixomondo, Digital Idea, Tippett Studio, Flatworld Solutions Pvt, Epic Games (UNREAL), Method Studios, BUF, Scanline vfx, Artem, XFFX, Danish Special Effects Service, Bloodhound FX, TNG Visual Effects, Phantom Dynamics etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 30% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Special Effects Services in China, including the following market information: China Special Effects Services Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Special Effects Services companies in 2020 (%) The global Special Effects Services market size is expected to growth from US$ 4454.6 million in 2020 to US$ 9596.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2021-2027.

The China Special Effects Services market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Special Effects Services Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Special Effects Services Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Special Effects Services Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Special Shooting, Special Make-up, Special Lighting, Sound Effects, Special Props, Stunt Action, VFX, Others China Special Effects Services Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Special Effects Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Television, Film, Video Game, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Special Effects Services revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Special Effects Services revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Industrial Light and Magic, Rodeo Fx, Legend 3D, Framestore, The Mill, Cinesite, Moving Picture Company (MPC), Weta Digital, Deluxe Entertainment, DNEG, Pinewood Studios, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Legendary, Digital Domain, Animal Logic, Pixomondo, Digital Idea, Tippett Studio, Flatworld Solutions Pvt, Epic Games (UNREAL), Method Studios, BUF, Scanline vfx, Artem, XFFX, Danish Special Effects Service, Bloodhound FX, TNG Visual Effects, Phantom Dynamics

