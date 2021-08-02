Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Outlook (2021-2027)| DHL, DB Schenker, Kuehne+Nagel

Spare Parts Logistics (SPL) is planned logistics in the event of component failure. Spare parts logistics ensures a smooth and timely delivery of spare parts, because the failure of relevant components in machines, production facilities or medical technology causes high downtime costs. SPL enables logistics managers to efficiently plan the supply chain (SCM) in after sales services. The precisely fitting delivery of required spare parts in the aftermarket to dealers and service technicians on site becomes cost-efficient and plannable. The right parts get to where they are needed at the right time, according to demand. Global Spare Parts Logistics key players include DHL, XPO Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel, CEVA, UPS, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 35%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia Pacific, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Last Mile Delivery is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Aerospace, Telecoms and Utilities, Datacenters, Medical, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Spare Parts Logistics in China, including the following market information: China Spare Parts Logistics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Spare Parts Logistics companies in 2020 (%) The global Spare Parts Logistics market size is expected to growth from US$ 21500 million in 2020 to US$ 25690 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2027.

The China Spare Parts Logistics market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Spare Parts Logistics Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Spare Parts Logistics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China Spare Parts Logistics Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Last Mile Delivery, Long Distance Transportation China Spare Parts Logistics Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) China

Spare Parts Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Automotive, Aerospace, Datacenters, Medical, Telecoms and Utilities, Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Spare Parts Logistics revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Spare Parts Logistics revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, DHL, DB Schenker, Kuehne+Nagel, C.H.Robinson Worldwide, DSV, CEVA, UPS, Toyota Tsusho, Yusen Logistics, Panalphina, Ryder System, Logwin, Sinotrans, SAIC AnJi Logistics

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Spare Parts Logistics market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Spare Parts Logistics market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Spare Parts Logistics markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Spare Parts Logistics market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Spare Parts Logistics market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Spare Parts Logistics market.

