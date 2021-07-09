QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Solid State Relays (SSR) market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
Solid State Relay is an electronic state relay. Its internal structure is an integrated mounting package of semiconductor elements and electronics circuit board. Its main characteristics are resistant to high voltage and high current, contactor less (no noise), good isolation and ease of heat evaporation. Its main application includes: Industrial automation, home appliances, Building Automation etc. In this study, the sales market for Solid State Relay was divided into seven geographic regions. China occupied the largest sales volume market share with 32%. It is followed by North America and Europe. The global market for Solid State Relay is dominated by a few large vendors having substantial budgets for research and development of new technologies and innovative products. Companies such as Panasonic, Crydom, OMRON and Carlo gavazzi are the key manufacturters of Solid State Relays (SSR) , with about 31% market shares. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Market The global Solid State Relays (SSR) market size is projected to reach US$ 1307.4 million by 2027, from US$ 883.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.
Top Players of Solid State Relays (SSR) Market are Studied: Crydom, OMRON, Carlo gavazzi, Sharp, IXYS, TE Connectivity, groupe celduc, Fujitsu Limited, Schneider, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, OPTO22, Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics, JiangSu GlOD Electrical Control Technology, Vishay, Broadcom, Clion Electric, Bright Toward, Wuxi Tianhao Electronics, Suzhou No.1 Radio Component, COSMO, Shaanxi Qunli, Wuxi Solid, Suzhou Integrated Technology, FOTEK, Wuxi KangYu Electric Element
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Solid State Relays (SSR) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: PCB Mount, Panel Mount, Din Rail Mount
Segmentation by Application: Industrial Equipment, Home Appliance, Building Automation, Power & Energy, Others
TOC
1 Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Overview
1.1 Solid State Relays (SSR) Product Overview
1.2 Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 PCB Mount
1.2.2 Panel Mount
1.2.3 Din Rail Mount
1.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Solid State Relays (SSR) Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Solid State Relays (SSR) Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solid State Relays (SSR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Solid State Relays (SSR) as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solid State Relays (SSR) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Solid State Relays (SSR) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Solid State Relays (SSR) Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) by Application
4.1 Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial Equipment
4.1.2 Home Appliance
4.1.3 Building Automation
4.1.4 Power & Energy
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Solid State Relays (SSR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) by Country
5.1 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) by Country
6.1 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) by Country
8.1 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solid State Relays (SSR) Business
10.1 Crydom
10.1.1 Crydom Corporation Information
10.1.2 Crydom Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Crydom Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Crydom Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.1.5 Crydom Recent Development
10.2 OMRON
10.2.1 OMRON Corporation Information
10.2.2 OMRON Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 OMRON Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 OMRON Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.2.5 OMRON Recent Development
10.3 Carlo gavazzi
10.3.1 Carlo gavazzi Corporation Information
10.3.2 Carlo gavazzi Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Carlo gavazzi Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Carlo gavazzi Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.3.5 Carlo gavazzi Recent Development
10.4 Sharp
10.4.1 Sharp Corporation Information
10.4.2 Sharp Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sharp Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Sharp Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.4.5 Sharp Recent Development
10.5 IXYS
10.5.1 IXYS Corporation Information
10.5.2 IXYS Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 IXYS Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 IXYS Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.5.5 IXYS Recent Development
10.6 TE Connectivity
10.6.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information
10.6.2 TE Connectivity Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 TE Connectivity Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 TE Connectivity Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.6.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development
10.7 groupe celduc
10.7.1 groupe celduc Corporation Information
10.7.2 groupe celduc Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 groupe celduc Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 groupe celduc Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.7.5 groupe celduc Recent Development
10.8 Fujitsu Limited
10.8.1 Fujitsu Limited Corporation Information
10.8.2 Fujitsu Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Fujitsu Limited Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Fujitsu Limited Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.8.5 Fujitsu Limited Recent Development
10.9 Schneider
10.9.1 Schneider Corporation Information
10.9.2 Schneider Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Schneider Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Schneider Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.9.5 Schneider Recent Development
10.10 Siemens
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Solid State Relays (SSR) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Siemens Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Siemens Recent Development
10.11 Rockwell Automation
10.11.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information
10.11.2 Rockwell Automation Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Rockwell Automation Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Rockwell Automation Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.11.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
10.12 OPTO22
10.12.1 OPTO22 Corporation Information
10.12.2 OPTO22 Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 OPTO22 Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 OPTO22 Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.12.5 OPTO22 Recent Development
10.13 Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics
10.13.1 Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics Corporation Information
10.13.2 Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.13.5 Xiamen Jinxinrong Electronics Recent Development
10.14 JiangSu GlOD Electrical Control Technology
10.14.1 JiangSu GlOD Electrical Control Technology Corporation Information
10.14.2 JiangSu GlOD Electrical Control Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 JiangSu GlOD Electrical Control Technology Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 JiangSu GlOD Electrical Control Technology Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.14.5 JiangSu GlOD Electrical Control Technology Recent Development
10.15 Vishay
10.15.1 Vishay Corporation Information
10.15.2 Vishay Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Vishay Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Vishay Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.15.5 Vishay Recent Development
10.16 Broadcom
10.16.1 Broadcom Corporation Information
10.16.2 Broadcom Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Broadcom Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Broadcom Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.16.5 Broadcom Recent Development
10.17 Clion Electric
10.17.1 Clion Electric Corporation Information
10.17.2 Clion Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Clion Electric Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Clion Electric Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.17.5 Clion Electric Recent Development
10.18 Bright Toward
10.18.1 Bright Toward Corporation Information
10.18.2 Bright Toward Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Bright Toward Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Bright Toward Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.18.5 Bright Toward Recent Development
10.19 Wuxi Tianhao Electronics
10.19.1 Wuxi Tianhao Electronics Corporation Information
10.19.2 Wuxi Tianhao Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Wuxi Tianhao Electronics Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Wuxi Tianhao Electronics Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.19.5 Wuxi Tianhao Electronics Recent Development
10.20 Suzhou No.1 Radio Component
10.20.1 Suzhou No.1 Radio Component Corporation Information
10.20.2 Suzhou No.1 Radio Component Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Suzhou No.1 Radio Component Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Suzhou No.1 Radio Component Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.20.5 Suzhou No.1 Radio Component Recent Development
10.21 COSMO
10.21.1 COSMO Corporation Information
10.21.2 COSMO Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 COSMO Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 COSMO Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.21.5 COSMO Recent Development
10.22 Shaanxi Qunli
10.22.1 Shaanxi Qunli Corporation Information
10.22.2 Shaanxi Qunli Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Shaanxi Qunli Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Shaanxi Qunli Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.22.5 Shaanxi Qunli Recent Development
10.23 Wuxi Solid
10.23.1 Wuxi Solid Corporation Information
10.23.2 Wuxi Solid Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Wuxi Solid Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Wuxi Solid Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.23.5 Wuxi Solid Recent Development
10.24 Suzhou Integrated Technology
10.24.1 Suzhou Integrated Technology Corporation Information
10.24.2 Suzhou Integrated Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Suzhou Integrated Technology Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Suzhou Integrated Technology Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.24.5 Suzhou Integrated Technology Recent Development
10.25 FOTEK
10.25.1 FOTEK Corporation Information
10.25.2 FOTEK Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 FOTEK Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 FOTEK Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.25.5 FOTEK Recent Development
10.26 Wuxi KangYu Electric Element
10.26.1 Wuxi KangYu Electric Element Corporation Information
10.26.2 Wuxi KangYu Electric Element Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Wuxi KangYu Electric Element Solid State Relays (SSR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Wuxi KangYu Electric Element Solid State Relays (SSR) Products Offered
10.26.5 Wuxi KangYu Electric Element Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Solid State Relays (SSR) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Solid State Relays (SSR) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Solid State Relays (SSR) Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Solid State Relays (SSR) Distributors
12.3 Solid State Relays (SSR) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
