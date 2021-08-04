Global Solar PV Mounting Systems Depth Research Report 2021| Nextracker, Arctech Solar Holding, Array Technologies

Solar PV Mounting Systems is an important part of photovoltaic power station, and it plays a bearing role on photovoltaic modules. The main requirement is to ensure the safety, applicability and durability of the mounting system within the effective period of normal power generation of the photovoltaic system (more than 25 years). The safety is mainly reflected in the strength of the system to ensure that the system meets the requirements of wind load, snow load, and seismic load. The applicability is mainly reflected in the rigidity of the system, which can ensure that the system has sufficient resistance to deformation when subjected to force. Durability is mainly reflected in the ability of the system to withstand the environment for a certain period of time, such as oxidation resistance and corrosion resistance. In addition, the design of the support system should also consider the requirements of convenient installation and easy maintenance. The major players in global Solar PV Mounting Systems market include Nextracker, Arctech Solar Holding, Jiangsu Guoqiang Zinc-plating Industrial, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 25% shares of the global market. China and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 80% of the global market. Fixed Mounting Systems is the main type, with a share about 60%. Ground power station is the main application, which holds a share about 70%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar PV Mounting Systems in China, including the following market information: China Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW) China top five Solar PV Mounting Systems companies in 2020 (%) The global Solar PV Mounting Systems market size is expected to growth from US$ 10370 million in 2020 to US$ 25380 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Solar PV Mounting Systems market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Solar PV Mounting Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Solar PV Mounting Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW) China Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Fixed Mounting Systems, Tracking Mounting Systems China Solar PV Mounting Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW) China Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Residential roof, Industrial and Commercial Roof, Ground power station

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Solar PV Mounting Systems revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Solar PV Mounting Systems revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Solar PV Mounting Systems sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW) Key companies Solar PV Mounting Systems sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Nextracker, Arctech Solar Holding, Array Technologies, Jiangsu Guoqiang Zinc-plating Industrial, Xiamen Bymea New Energy, Soltec, PV Hardware, GameChange Solar, Ideematec, JiangSu Zhenjiang NewEnergy Equipment, Tianjin Renhui New Energy Technology, Solar Steel, STI Norland, ArcelorMittal (Exosun), Maibeite (Xiamen) New Energy, Clenergy Technology, Schletter, Versolsolar Hangzhou, Trina Solar, ATEC Architecture, Gibraltar Industries, FTC Solar, K2 Systems, Jiangsu Akcome Science and Technology, Guangdong Baowei New Energy, Convert Italia, Suzhou Kingsun Solar Technology, Suzhou Jsolar Incorporated

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Solar PV Mounting Systems market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Solar PV Mounting Systems market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Solar PV Mounting Systems markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Solar PV Mounting Systems market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Solar PV Mounting Systems market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Solar PV Mounting Systems market.

