Global Solar PV Industry Depth Survey 2021| Hanwha, Sharp, First Solar

Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency. The major players in global Solar PV market include Hanwha, Sharp, First Solar, etc., and the market concentration rate is low. China and Japan are main markets, they occupy about 50% of the global market. Crystalline Silicon is the main type, with a share about 90%. Ground Station is the main application, which holds a share over 60%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar PV in China, including the following market information: China Solar PV Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China Solar PV Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MW) China top five Solar PV companies in 2020 (%) The global Solar PV market size is expected to growth from US$ 49450 million in 2020 to US$ 54450 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Solar PV market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Solar PV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: China Solar PV Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW) China Solar PV Market Segment Percentages,

By Type, 2020 (%)

Crystalline Silicon, Compound Type, Others China Solar PV Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MW) China Solar PV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Residential, Commercial, Ground Station

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Solar PV revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Solar PV revenues share in China market, 2020 (%) Key companies Solar PV sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MW) Key companies Solar PV sales share in China market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Hanwha, Sharp, First Solar, Kyocera Solar, SunPower, REC Group, Solar Frontier, Solarworld, NSP, SoloPower, Trina Solar, Yingli, Canadian Solar, Jinko Solar, JA Solar, ReneSola, Shunfeng, Chint Group, Hareonsolar, Eging PV, Risen, HT-SAAE, CSUN, BYD, Hanergy

