A solar backsheet is the last layer at the bottom of the solar PV panel and is typically made of a polymer or a combination of polymers. One of the lessvisible but essential components of a solar panel to their long-term performance is backsheets. China is the main production area of Solar Backsheet , and global manufacturing plants are gradually moving to Asia. The Asia Pacific region is the main consumption area, and consumption in 2019 accounted for 90% of global sales. At the same time, with the rapid development of emerging markets and the rapid growth of downstream market demand, the North America regional markets are growing rapidly. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solar Backsheet Market The global Solar Backsheet market size is projected to reach US$ 2446.5 million by 2027, from US$ 1530.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Solar Backsheet Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of Solar Backsheet Market are Studied: Krempel GmbH, Toyal, Tomark-Worthen, Hangzhou First PV Materia, Luckyfilm, Fujifilm, Jolywood, Taiflex, Coveme, Cybrid Technologies, SFC, HuiTian, Zhongtian Technologies Group, Ventura
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Solar Backsheet market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: Fluoropolymer-Based Backsheets, Fluoropolymer Free Backsheets, Others
Segmentation by Application: Crystalline Silicon Solar Panel, Thin Film Solar Panel
